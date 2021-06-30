Disney+ has announced a new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons, featuring Tom Hiddleston as the voice of Loki. Titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki, the new crossover short promises to give the God of Mischief his biggest challenge yet, as the Asgardian tries to survive the heroes of Springfield.

The key art for The Good, The Bart, and The Loki parodies the Avengers: Endgame poster by transforming Springfield citizens into MCU heroes. For example, we have Lisa as Thor, Ned Flanders as Ant-Man, Moe as The Vision, and even Ralph as The Hulk. From the looks of it, the whole town will become Marvel heroes for the short, as Loki team-ups with Springfield’s very own God of Mischief: Bart Simpson.

Image via Disney+

RELATED:‌ Al Jean on 'The Simpsons' Disney Era, 'The Critic's Legacy, and Stepping on a Bunch of Rakes

The Good, The Bart, and The Loki is the second crossover short to hit Disney+, after Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap was released to celebrate Star Wars Day last May. We’ve known for a while that Disney+ was planning new crossover shorts with other Disney properties, so it makes sense that Marvel is the next franchise to visit Springfield, given the current success of the Loki and the fact that Black Widow will finally bring the MCU back to movie theaters next week.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Good, The Bart, and The Loki:

“In the new short coming exclusively to Disney+, Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield’s mightiest heroes. The God of Mischief teams up with Bart Simpson in the ultimate crossover event paying tribute to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Super Heroes and villains.”

New episodes of Loki are being released weekly on Disney+, every Wednesday. The Good, The Bart, and The Loki will premiere on Disney+ on July 7. Check out the official key art below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Loki' Star Sophia Di Martino Explains Sylvie's Name and the Making of That Episode 3 Long Take

Share Share Tweet Email

Wes Anderson's Next Movie Will Begin Filming in Spain This Fall Regular collaborator Tilda Swinton will be among the cast.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (389 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo