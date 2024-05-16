The Big Picture The Simpsons transformed sitcoms with its chaotic humor, inspiring adult animated shows we know today.

The Simpsons is without doubt one of the most influential television shows of all-time, as it reformatted the traditional sitcom premise into a wildly anarchic comedy that steadily created its own mythology; the entire genre of adult animated shows might not exist today if it wasn’t for the precedent that The Simpsons set. Despite its many imitators, The Simpsons has often managed to remain relevant to modern viewers by parodying popular movies. The Mad Max franchise got the parody treatment in a segment of the 28th season’s “Treehouse of Horror XXVII.”

The Mad Max franchise had already been endeared in popular culture for decades. The Simpsons even pulled in a reference to Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior in the sixth season episode “Bart vs. Australia,” which featured a cameo from the villain Wez. However, the surge in the popularity of the series thanks to the groundbreaking commercial and critical success of Mad Max: Fury Road inspired The Simpsons to once again venture into the post-apocalypse. While it's hard to lampoon something as influential as the Mad Max franchise, the freedom of the “Treehouse of Horror” segment allowed The Simpsons to push the boundaries of a traditional parody.

How Does “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” Parody 'Mad Max: Fury Road'?

One of the reasons that The Simpsons is among the greatest sitcoms of all-time is its commitment to a strict act structure involving a main and side plot that sync up at the very end. Unlike other sitcoms that take dramatic detours and fail to make logical sense, The Simpsons sets up its jokes through meticulous planning. This presented a potential barrier in creating a parody of the Mad Max films, as George Miller’s flicks are short on the type of snappy dialogue and strong characterization that are typical within the best The Simpsons episodes. An entire episode may have struggled to merge the two influences, but a “Treehouse of Horror” segment gave The Simpsons just enough time to get in a healthy amount of Mad Max jokes. In fact, the relentless pacing of the brief segment reflected the kinetic energy that is intrinsic to Miller’s franchise.

“Treehouse of Horror XXVII” includes the segment “Dry Hard,” which turns Springfield into a post-apocalyptic wasteland reminiscent of the desert in Mad Max: Fury Road. The “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of The Simpsons succeed because they break from the standard continuity, allowing the series to be more inventive. The Simpsons is already a series with an extensive mythology, but “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are able to insert the characters into an entirely distinct universe that doesn’t need to worry about consistency with other installments. This also allowed the “Dry Hard” segment to take a break from the traditional The Simpsons act structure; it’s a far more action-oriented installment that replaces typical The Simpsons one-liners with creative set pieces.

“Treehouse of Horror XXVII” parodies the plot of Mad Max: Fury Road by showing Springfield dealing with a water drought. After Mr. Burns takes control of the city’s water supply, the students of Springfield Elementary are forced to fight to the death in order to gain access to the sparse resources. The notion of adolescents locked in grizzly combat with one another does pull in some references to The Hunger Games franchise, but the western-style aesthetics and frantic pacing indicate that “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” is a Mad Max parody first and foremost.

“Treehouse of Horror XXVII” Parodies ‘Mad Max’ Characters

Close

“Treehouse of Horror XXVII” succeeds by creating parallels between The Simpsons and Mad Max characters. Given that Lisa is often portrayed as a progressive, creative problem solver who speaks her mind about social issues, she becomes a perfect parallel to Charlize Theron’s Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. The major difference between them is that Furiosa is an inspirational leader who takes on the responsibility of transporting innocent women to safety, and Lisa has always lacked confidence and struggled to connect with her classmates. “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” shows a different side of Lisa, as she begins to build her physical abilities in order to adapt to the situation. Inserting Homer as a character similar to Tom Hardy’s Max added a different perspective on the powerful relationship between Lisa and her father.

Mr. Burns parodies Mad Max: Fury Road’s Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), as both characters monopolize the water supply in order to bend the community to their will. What’s most ironic is that this sort of action isn’t unusual for Mr. Burns, as he often risks significant collateral damage for personal gain. However, “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” finally gives The Simpsons’ most ruthless villain a taste of his own medicine when Springfield begins an open rebellion against him. It oddly has an inspirational quality that reflects Furiosa’s revolution at the end of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Springfield Is the Perfect Place for a 'Mad Max' Scenario

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the sequels take place in a universe that has already “gone mad,” it’s easy to forget that the original Mad Max film showed the world before it had descended into anarchy. The Simpsons honors this legacy, as “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” shows how Springfield could transform into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Given that the town is already filled with eccentric characters who scheme against each other, the notion of a frantic war for resources isn’t entirely an implausible one.

In the years since its release, Mad Max: Fury Road has been hailed as one of the greatest action movies of all-time, and inspired many filmmakers to replicate the practical techniques that Miller utilized within his propulsive chase sequences. Although Mad Max: Fury Road didn’t need a parody to be relevant, a reference on The Simpsons ensures that a property remains in the popular culture zeitgeist. “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” was able to show what a seismic impact Mad Max: Fury Road had upon its initial release, and may serve as a gateway for younger viewers to experience Miller’s universe for the first time.

