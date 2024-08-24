She can't speak, she's constantly falling down, she's adorable, and she apparently costs hundreds of dollars at the supermarket. Her name is Maggie, the youngest of the Simpson kids. Most of The Simpsons' best episodes only include Maggie as a background character, but she can be a surprisingly versatile baby when she gets the spotlight. Whether she's catching a beer bottle aimed at Homer's head, driving a car down the road, untying her brother and sister in the season one finale, contributing to Lisa's centerpiece in the sitcom's greatest Thanksgiving episode, or embracing the television when told to choose who she loves best, Maggie's moments can be some of the most charming in the series.

She's usually oblivious to whatever's going on, but this pointy-haired infant can be very alert when she wants to be. Though it's not exactly the most versatile catchphrase on the show, the iconic sound of Maggie sucking on her red pacifier never gets old. If anything, Maggie's storylines make everything she does more endearing. Usually a source of comical adventures and heartwarming scenes, Maggie's best episodes prove that you don't need to know how to speak to be surprising, make viewers laugh, take control of your life, or have a strong personality.

10 "Smart & Smarter"

Season 15, Episode 13 (2004)

Image via Fox

Lisa is supposed to be the smartest Simpson, but Season 15's "Smart and Smarter" brings that into question. After a failed interview for a high-end Pre-Nursery school (since she can't even talk yet), Maggie winds up impressing her older sister by answering three questions with cleverly ordered spelling blocks. When she is brought back to the interviewer (Simon Cowell), he gives her an IQ test that she passes with flying colors.

Homer gets the amusing idea that his kids keep getting smarter, and Maggie gets an "I'm with Jealous" shirt that points at Lisa. All this to say, Lisa gets pretty upset when she's ousted from her intellectual throne. She even runs away, and the episode does focus more on her conflict. However, Maggie eventually saves the day when the family is in danger. The end of the episode fittingly shows just how much she looks up to her older sister.

9 "Moe Baby Blues"

Season 14, Episode 22 (2003)

Image via FOX

"Moe Baby Blues" is extra special, being both a Moe and a Maggie episode. Moe picked the perfect time to jump off a bridge, as an air-borne Maggie falls into his hands right before he leaps. In gratitude, she gives him a kiss on the nose. Now that he's a hero, Moe is welcome to stop by and say hello to the baby he inadvertently saved. However, with no other reason to live, Moe becomes more attached to Maggie than her parents are (as a heartwarming montage using Queen's "You're My Best Friend" demonstrates).

Maggie has no problem with that, but Homer and Marge sure do. When Homer tries to pick her up, for instance, Maggie aggressively squirms out of his grasp. Eventually, Moe is banned from spending time with his new best friend. It's nice when she grabs his shirt at the end, making for an emotional Simpsons episode that shows how loyal Maggie can be to someone she's grateful for.

8 "And Maggie Makes Three"

Season 6, Episode 13 (1995)

Fox

In Season 6's "And Maggie Makes Three," the baby looks sad when she hears there are no baby pictures of her in the Simpson photo album. Homer then begins telling the story of her conception and birth. During a break, Homer proves so inattentive that he almost sits on her. Luckily, Lisa grabs the baby just in time. This is mostly a Homer episode, but Maggie plays a big enough part in the ending to really be the heart of the story.

Once she's born, Maggie is already smiling. Having had to quit his bowling job and return to the power plant, Homer's much more disappointed than anything else. As he gives an unenthusiastic thumbs up, though, Maggie suddenly grabs it and smiles at him. That's all that her father needs to see, as this moment helps him find the inspiration to find meaning in his work. The way he arranges the photos of Maggie makes for one of the most touching Simpsons endings, and it's funny to see just how quickly Maggie took to her pacifier.

7 "Puffless"

Season 27, Episode 3 (2015)

Image via Fox

Welcome to "Maggie's Extraordinary Animal Adventure"! While Patty and Selma try to quit smoking, Maggie goes on an old-fashioned Disney-esque journey that this episode divides into alliteratively titled chapters ("A friendship is forged," "Possum in peril," etc.). After befriending some squirrels, an owl, and other neighborhood animals on the roof, Maggie becomes the leader of a rescue mission. A possum has been captured by Cletus (Hank Azaria) for dinner, but a platoon of animals is coming to the rescue.

Even though the Simpson baby doesn't literally speak, subtitles are given to translate what she and the animals are communicating to each other. They're not really necessary, as this could have been intuitive enough with body language alone, but there is an amusing point when Maggie gives way too many instructions to her friends for most viewers to read without pausing. Along with a cool battle scene and the much-appreciated return of Spider-Pig, Maggie's story in "Puffless" is infinitely more entertaining than the main story.

6 "Holidays of Future Passed"

Season 23, Episode 9 (2011)

Image via Gracie Films.

In one of the best Simpsons holiday episodes, Maggie spends several years as the spitting image of her sister before turning into a moody teenager who gets into hard rock. By the end of the wonderful Christmas card montage, Maggie Simpson has become a famous rock-and-roll singer 30 years in the future. Known as the voice of her generation, she also winds up pregnant and doesn't get the chance to say who the father is. To the viewer's delight, her MedBot says it's important that she stay quiet (for health reasons).

Maggie can't teleport home for Christmas (also because of her pregnancy), so she has to take the terrifying alternative: air travel. The plane with a machine gun attached and the front windows boarded up is apparently controlled by a guy riding on top. Another funny moment is when Kearney orders a self-driving car to take her to the hospital. It's no surprise that Maggie winds up with a pacifier in her mouth again, and she gives birth to a baby that looks just like she used to. This is easily one of her most unusual and enjoyable adventures in the series.

5 "Rosebud"

Season 5, Episode 4 (1993)

The Simpsons' most evil character is no match against Maggie in a tug-of-war. When Bart finds a disgusting old Teddy Bear, he gives it to his youngest sister. She immediately adores it, playing with the toy and holding it up so often that Homer should instantly realize it's actually Mr. Burns' long-lost Bobo. Expecting a big reward, Homer pulls Bobo out of his daughter's powerful grip. He can't bear (get it?) to see her cry, though, promptly giving it back.

Even when an angry mob steals Bobo from her, they have the exact same change of heart that Homer did. The only person in the episode who's cold enough to take a teddy bear from a little girl is too physically weak to succeed. In a moving turn of events, however, Maggie discerns just how much Bobo means to Mr. Burns and returns it to him. This beneficent baby was extremely possessive of the bear at first, yet she winds up selflessly giving it up. Clearly, you don't need to speak to have a compelling character arc.

4 "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?"

Season 3, Episode 24 (1992)

Image via Fox

Maggie usually doesn't even try to speak, which makes "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?" special enough already. But it goes a step further by putting words to what she's saying in baby language. When Homer's half-brother Herb (Danny DeVito) hears that Homer fell into some money and pays the family a visit, he asks to borrow the money so he can build a baby translator and find financial success again.

In a cute montage of research, Maggie vomits on Herb, sucks his nose like a pacifier, and gets frightened by a gorilla mask. Finally complete, the machine is hilariously robotic in its translations. They're still accurate enough, though, letting the viewer hear Maggie say (through Herb's voice) things like "Lavish attention on me," "I have soiled myself," and "I want what the dog's eating." The audience could listen to this all day, making for a one-of-a-kind Maggie story.

3 "Itchy and Scratchy and Marge"

Season 2, Episode 9 (1990)

Image via Fox

One of Marge's best episodes in the show is the result of a very bad baby. After watching "Itchy and Scratchy," Maggie gets the idea to bonk her father on the head with a mallet. The way she quietly sneaks up on him makes her look like quite the killer, making for a hilarious parody of Psycho's famous shower scene. Homer survives, but it's unclear what possessed this baby to do this until she makes another attempt at his life with a pencil. This is arguably the funniest use of Maggie's blank stare in the entire series.

It's hysterical to watch Homer scream in terror at the sight of his youngest child. Even when Maggie is influenced by a much kinder Itchy and Scratchy and suddenly offers her father a glass of lemonade, it's played like a jump scare. When the destructive Tom and Jerry parody goes back to normal, Maggie likewise seems to return to her unusually violent ways. Good luck, Homer.

2 "Homer Alone"

Season 3, Episode 15 (1992)

Image via Fox

When Marge takes a vacation to Rancho Relaxo, it doesn't take very long for Maggie to start missing her mommy. Homer's just not enough, even dropping her before Marge has even left (Maggie is okay, though; he caught her on the first bounce). The blue-clad baby then goes on one of her most extravagant adventures, walking all over town in search of the extremely recognizable yet seemingly ubiquitous skyscraper of blue hair.

A few memorable moments on the journey include Maggie mistaking things for Marge, including a hedge and an unfortunate customer at a hair salon. The viewer can't help but laugh and feel bad for her at the same time. While Homer frantically searches for her, she somehow winds up taking a nap on top of a building. The police are able to return the baby to her father just in time for Marge's return, closing the case on one of Maggie's most emotional and expansive adventures.

1 "A Streetcar Named Marge"

Season 4, Episode 2 (1992)

Image via Fox

One of the best Simpsons parody episodes, "A Streetcar Named Marge" contains the quintessential Maggie storyline. She begins the episode impressively by playing a xylophone for kids. Once she takes off Flanders' glasses during her mother's play rehearsal, Maggie is sent to Ayn Rand's School for Tots so that Marge has time to practice her scenes. There, the strict woman in charge takes away that which she treasures most: her binky. After trying several other objects, Maggie decides to recover her beloved pacifier (along with everyone else's) to the tune of The Great Escape.

The scene at the end of Maggie's subplot mirrors The Birds in such a perfectly unsettling way. Barely anyone (not just her) says anything in this subplot, illustrating how Maggie can make the most out of a story through action alone. The tiniest Simpson proves herself both a hero and a brilliant tactician in this prison escape, elevating an already great episode into one of the best Simpsons episodes of the 90's.

NEXT: Predictions From 'The Simpsons' That Came True