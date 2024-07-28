The Big Picture Marge is more dynamic than fans think, from jobs to painting to major life events. She deserves more appreciation than she gets.

Marge often plays a crucial role in episodes, showcasing emotional conflicts and comedic moments that make her a standout character.

Marge is not just a typical housewife - she's ambitious, complex, and capable of making a significant impact in the town and on the show.

She's exceptionally patient, she's an active church-goer, she's married to an idiot, her trademark grumble is one of the best catchphrases in Simpsons history, and her blue hair is almost as tall as her body. Her name is Marjorie Simpson (maiden name: "Bouvier"), one of the precious few voices of reason in The Simpsons. Voiced by Julie Kavner, Marge proves her worth even when she's not at the center of the plot. By showing things from a woman's perspective, her storylines often make the point that Marge is just as under-appreciated by the typical Simpsons fan as she is by her family.

Many Simpsons episodes might give casual viewers the impression that Marge doesn't do much beyond keeping the Simpsons' home under control and politely voicing common sense. But Marge does a lot: she gets a job at the power plant, earns a reputation as a respected painter, becomes an influential and outspoken critic of cartoon violence, overcomes adversity to become a police officer, and even helps a friend flee from the cops in a huge car chase. Through the decades, she has proven more dynamic than the average fan might think. Marge's best episodes showcase her compelling emotional conflicts, dramatic character arcs, versatility, and comedic flourishes that ultimately make her one of the most interesting characters in the show.

10 "Marge vs. the Monorail"

Season 4, Episode 12 (1993)

Image via FOX

Considered by many to be one of the best episodes of The Simpsons, "Marge vs. the Monorail" begins with a fun parody of The Flintstones. After Mr. Burns pays $3 million to the Springfield government, there is a town hall meeting where they try to figure out what to do with the money. Marge points out that Main Street is in terrible shape, but the neighborhood decides to build a monorail instead. Fun moments include a radioactive tree, Mr. Burns restrained like Hannibal Lecter, an effortless crime spree, and every time guest star Leonard Nimoy says something.

Alluding to Meredith Wilson's The Music Man, this episode features a con artist who persuades the town through song to pay him for a Springfield monorail. While Homer incompetently mans the vehicle, Marge goes to North Haverbrook to investigate the monorail's track record. She doesn't necessarily have any character development here, but she does play an important role in stopping this death machine from ruining the town. Essentially, this story makes the case that Marge should be mayor.

9 "The Twisted World of Marge Simpson"

Season 8, Episode 11 (1997)

Image via Fox

Season 8's "The Twisted World of Marge Simpson" portrays Marge's foray into business. Marge thinks that high-risk ventures sound too risky, which gets her expelled from the Investorettes. So she buys a pretzel wagon, but has a difficult time competing against her former colleagues' Fleet-A-Pita food truck. Funny moments include Marge forgetting Agnes's name, Lenny and Carl not knowing what they want from the pretzel stand, and Marge telling Fat Tony how to turn off her own car.

Giving away free pretzels at a baseball game was a good idea, but an unfortunate and hilarious turn of events sees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford getting pelted by them instead. This episode is a good reminder that Marge not only has ambition but proves just as susceptible to giving up on a dream as anybody. Though things don't seem to work out for her, she at least finds solace in that her husband tried to help. There's also an epic mafia fight, which makes for a very entertaining end to this delectable episode.

8 "Marge in Chains"

Season 4, Episode 21 (1993)

Image via Fox

When Marge accidentally steals some bourbon from the Kwik-E-Mart, she gets arrested and goes to Lionel Hutz's I Can't Believe It's Not a Law Firm. Although David Crosby tries to be supportive, Hutz's alcoholism undermines his efforts during the trial. So Marge goes to Springfield's Women's Prison, where she appreciates that she at least doesn't have to cook her own meals. In the meantime, the Simpson home becomes a mess with Homer at the helm.

A gator in the toilet is not a good sign, but the whole town suffers, too. The bake sale suffers without Marge's contribution, which makes the Springfield government unable to purchase the Abraham Lincoln statue everyone wanted. They have to settle for a Jimmy Carter one instead, and the public backlash leads to chaos. This must-see Simpsons episode humorously demonstrates just how important Marge really is to the community as a whole – not just her family.

7 "$pringfield (Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Learn to Love Legalized Gambling)"

Season 5, Episode 10 (1993)

Image via Fox

"$pringfield" begins by showing that the town's economy is in the toilet. Kent Brockman blames the viewers, and Mayor Quimby thinks it's time to run for mayor of a richer town. Then Principal Skinner (of all people) proposes they legalize gambling, and not even Marge is opposed to the idea. After winning a few quarters on her first try at the slot machine, she's hooked. It's hilarious when Smithers and other casino employees make sure she hasn't gambled enough yet, explaining they're required to by law after 75 consecutive hours.

As wonderful as she is, it's clear that Marge is no saint; she has a weakness, as we all do. Homer's so oblivious, however, that he only checks on her after preparing the worst breakfast of all time. Of course, he isn't worried when she tells him she won 60 bucks. Only after Lisa's Florida costume winds up a disaster does he come to his wife's rescue. Along with Bart's own casino and Mr. Burns's descent into madness, this is definitely one of the most entertaining Marge episodes.

6 "Life on the Fast Lane"

Season 1, Episode 9 (1990)

Image via Fox

In one of the best sports episodes of The Simpsons, Homer essentially gets himself a bowling ball for Marge's birthday. Though clearly upset, her response shows that she knows how to undermine someone else using their own plan against them. Just as she serves three-eyed fish to Mr. Burns when she's forced to cook for him in season two, here she accepts Homer's gift (which he did not expect) and goes to the Bowlarama by herself to spite him. Little did she know that bowling can be fun.

A little too much fun, as her teacher is clearly flirting with her. Now Marge is put to the test, and her struggle to stay faithful demonstrates just how complex her character is. She's much more than just the stereotypical, intelligent stay-at-home wife who puts up with her husband's wild schemes. She has nuance, inner conflict regarding her often-conceited husband, and the ability to still make the audience laugh throughout this rather mature narrative.

5 "Itchy and Scratchy and Marge"

Season 2, Episode 22 (1990)

Image via Fox

"Itchy and Scratchy and Marge" is about television's effect on impressionable children. Maggie hits Homer on the head with a mallet, leading to a splendid parody of Psycho's iconic shower scene. In response, Marge writes a letter to Krusty and the head of Itchy and Scratchy that begins, "Dear purveyors of senseless violence," which perfectly combines her criticism with her trademark politeness. Maybe if the CEO hadn't called her a screwball in his reply, she wouldn't have started a movement.

Her protest sign is absurdly long, and there are so many more guys getting hit on the head with mallets than you might think. Itchy and Scratchy's depiction of her as an annoying squirrel leads to an amusing protest at Krusty's show. Suddenly all the kids are playing outside, and Springfield resembles a paradise. But this all changes when Michelangelo's David comes to town and sparks controversy. Marge's formidable determination faces off against freedom of speech in this excellent Season 2 entry.

4 "Homer Alone"

Season 3, Episode 15 (1992)

image via Fox

From the start of "Homer Alone," Marge is having a rough day. Homer, Bart, and Lisa all asking for stuff at the same time while she's trying to fix everyone's lunches makes it look like she has four kids instead of three. She winds up lugging a bowling ball around town when suddenly she has a very public breakdown and gets arrested for obstructing traffic. The women cops can empathize, though, and Mayor Quimby declares Marge Simpson Day, showing just how many other wives in her position can relate.

So she takes a trip to Rancho Relaxo. As her train pulls away from the station, Homer asks how to use the pressure cooker, and Marge's reply sums up her trust in him: "Don't!" After bungee jumping, kayaking, calligraphy, and more, Marge watches Ridley Scott's Thelma and Louise (one of the best desert movies) while eating a sundae in a bubble bath. It's comforting just to behold a person so at peace. Marge deserves a break, which is all the more satisfying to watch when the rest of the Simpsons are having an awful time.

3 "Brush with Greatness"

Season 2, Episode 18 (1991)

Image via Fox

Marge's inner artist comes out in the Season 2 masterpiece, "Brush with Greatness." Although the first third of this episode isn't about Marge at all, the main plot arises once Homer finds several impressive paintings of none other than the great Ringo Starr. Marge composed them when she was a girl (she was a big Beatles fan), and Lisa encourages her to take an art class to further her craft.

Marge's art teacher in high school was a snob, but all her new professor does is praise her. The man is so impressed with her that he submits her "bald Adonis" to the Springfield Art Exhibition, where it competes against other (very funny) works. Soon, Marge is commissioned to paint Mr. Burns, and her struggle to find the inner beauty in such a horrible man tests her abilities as an artist. Her immortal (or should one say, mortal) portrait of him is inspired, as is the final line of the Simpsons episode. It turns out that the Simpson matriarch is capable of making a lewd joke, and in sophisticated fashion.

2 "A Streetcar Named Marge"

Season 4, Episode 2 (1992)

Image via Fox

When Marge tells her family that she's going to be trying out for a musical rendition of A Streetcar Named Desire to meet some other adults, nobody pays her any attention. Even when she says that she spends all day with Maggie and sometimes feels like she doesn't even exist, Homer says "Sounds interesting." Needless to say, she has to get out of that house. One of the best scenes in Simpsons history is when Marge accidentally lands the part of Blanche DuBois by simply calling Homer in a defeated tone of voice and admitting that outside interests are stupid.

Marge finds it difficult to break a bottle at first, summing up her normal attitude to life by asking if Blanche could just take Stanley's abuse "with gentle good humor." But of course, Homer eventually brings the rage out of her. Marlon Brando's influential performance in Streetcar is perfectly parodied when Homer calls Marge during practice, by which point she's not afraid at all to express her feelings. Turning Tennessee Williams's masterpiece into a musical is comically jarring in tone, and the final scene between Marge and Homer is touching.

1 "Marge on the Lam"

Season 5, Episode 6 (1993)

image via Fox

When Marge is given two tickets to the ballet and Homer gets both his arms stuck in two separate vending machines, Marge winds up taking her next-door neighbor and one of the most relatable characters in Simpsons history, Ruth Powers (Pamela Reed). One of many great moments is when Ruth tells her all the things her ex-husband took when he left; clearly, she needs a night of Tchaikovsky as much as Marge does. The two go on to have such a good time that they plan to go out the night after, too.

Whereas Marge began "Marge on the Lam" thinking 9:30 pm was late, she's been so liberated by this friendship that when Ruth later suggests it's about time to hit the hay, she replies "Pff, it's only midnight." Suddenly this turns into a night on the run, and a wonderful parody of Thelma and Louise. Along with a hilarious side plot where Lionel Hutz babysits the kids, this episode shows that Marge can be just as rebellious as any other character (and without forfeiting her compassion, intelligence, or comedic power).

NEXT: The Best Homer Episodes in 'The Simpsons'