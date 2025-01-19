Marge Simpson is one of the most iconic TV moms. Over thirty-six seasons of The Simpsons, Marge hasn't aged a day, and she hasn't changed who she is. She's loyal to her family and loves her dolt of a husband, Homer, but as traditional as that is, she's also unique in her presentation. Not only does she have that bright yellow skin that most characters in The Simpsons possess, but she has a mound of blue hair atop her head, and perhaps most striking of all, a gravelly voice unlike anyone else. That voice comes from Julie Kavner, who also plays Marge's mother and sisters as well, but it was almost a role that went to another actress with a unique voice. For a time, it looked like Marge Simpson might be played by Jennifer Tilly.

Jennifer Tilly Nearly Became Marge Simpson