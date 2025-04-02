Marge Simpson is one of the greatest characters in television history, and often one of the most unsung heroes of The Simpsons. While fans of the beloved show often latch on to Lisa’s well-meaning perspective, Bart’s snarky attitude, Homer’s complete foolishness, and the various catchphrases brought in by the series’ various side characters, Marge is the force of compassion that often keeps the family together. It’s unlikely that the Simpsons would still be standing as a loving, empathetic family if it weren’t for the maternal figure who ensures that they are in line.

Marge is often not given enough credit for how funny she actually is. While she rarely engages in the type of wild physical antics that generally make Homer’s subplots so entertaining on The Simpsons, she often has great one-liners that identify her core traits as a mother, citizen, and wife. Marge’s snarkiness is evident in some of the most memorable lines she has delivered over the course of the show’s history. Here are the ten best Marge quotes from The Simpsons, ranked.