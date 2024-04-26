The Big Picture Larry Dalrymple's off-screen death leaves an impact on The Simpsons, but not as significant as previous character deaths.

Maude Flanders' on-screen death has a lasting impact on the character development of Ned Flanders.

The off-screen death that hit The Simpsons the most was the death of Phil Hartman, who also voiced Larry's one and only line in the series.

In Season 35's most recent episode of the long-running TV series The Simpsons, "Cremains of the Day", a beloved character that has been with the show since its first season... Wait. "Beloved character" may be a little excessive. Let's say a known character, a long-standing fixture at Moe's Tavern since its first season, passed away: Larry Dalrymple. You know Larry, the barfly that once said, "A chick! Wow!" back in Season 2, and was never heard again since, but was always present in the background, sitting on a barstool drinking Duff Beer ("can't get enough of that wonderful Duff").

Fans are mourning the loss, which show runner Tim Long attests to the fact that even though Larry's role was small, it was impactful simply because characters are so rarely killed off on a show that still resonates with the public. He's not wrong. Throughout the show's 35-year run only a few characters have actually died: Edna Krabappel (Marcia Wallace), Dr. Marvin Monroe (Harry Shearer), "Bleeding Gums" Murphy (Ron Taylor), Krusty's father Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky (Jackie Mason), and Mona Simpson (Glenn Close). Technically, Dr. Nick Riviera (Hank Azaria) and the entire cast at one point or another in a "Treehouse of Horror" episode did, but those didn't stick. Yet only one character's death matters, one that impacted the series significantly moving forward: Maude Flanders (Maggie Roswell).

Revisiting Maude Flanders' Tragic Death

Season 11 episode "Alone Again, Natura-Diddily" begins with the Simpsons family hiking together in the countryside, only to come across a racetrack encircling a bird sanctuary. Lisa (Yeardley Smith) isn't impressed, but free admission to the auto race can't be passed up. They take seats in the upper tier, right by Ned Flanders (Shearer) and his family, whose presence at the racetrack is chalked up to Ned's appreciation for the excellent safety measures of the drivers. During a pause in the race, the cheerleaders come out to distribute free T-shirts to the crowd using air cannons. Homer (Dan Castellaneta), who has taken off his own shirt (take that, Jason Kelce), petitions hard to get one. The cheerleaders oblige, with all of them shooting T-shirts at the same time towards Homer.

Unfortunately, Homer has a "squirrel" moment at the worst time and bends down to pick something up. The shirts sail past him and hit Maude Flanders, sending her over the back of the bleachers and falling to her death. Following the funeral, Homer tries to console Ned but realizes that he may have played a part in Maude's death while having parked his car in the ambulance zone, preventing any possible attempts at resuscitation ("d'oh!"). Racked with guilt, finally, Homer makes a videotape (a tactile object used to record and play film once, kids) of Ned covertly, to get Ned back in the dating pool by showing it to single women.

Although a hack job at best — it includes footage of Maggie's birth — there's interest, with several women meeting up with Ned (including Edna Krabappel interestingly enough), but to no avail. Shortly after, Ned laments to God in prayer, which turns to anger when there is no response. The next morning comes with the unthinkable: Ned refuses to go to church. It doesn't last long, with Ned racing to get to the church before the end of the service. Fittingly, God's answer to Ned's prayer comes from a song about God's support through trials, played by guest musicians Kovenant, a Christian rock band, and their lead singer Rachel Jordan (Shawn Colvin). With his faith restored, Ned chats with Jordan, who promises to meet up with him when the band's tour ends.

Maude Flanders' Death Makes a Significant Impact on 'The Simpsons'

Why did The Simpsons kill off Maude Flanders? Officially, executive producer Mike Scully said, "We're always looking for new ways to shake up the show a little and do something that might open up new story possibilities. We thought it would be interesting to show how the surviving characters cope with the death and maybe take them in a new direction" (only to, rather coldly, add, "Plus, it's sweeps"). The alleged real reason is because Maggie Roswell, the voice of Maude, left the show after 20th Century Fox Television refused to give her a decent raise. Whatever the case may be, the death of Maude Flanders left a significant impact on the series, one that still hovers over it to this day.

Here's why: Maude's death is a touchstone moment in Ned Flanders' character development. The loss of his wife had weight to it, and was allowed to play out throughout the series. In Season 12's "I'm Goin' to Praiseland", Ned is still grieving, obsessing over his deceased wife so much that he can't bring himself to disrupt her indentation on the bed — and creepily cuts Rachel Jordan's hair as she sleeps to resemble Maude. After building Praiseland, a Christian-themed amusement park based on drawings from Maude's sketchbook, and closing it down, Ned is finally able to move on. By allowing Ned to go through the stages of grief naturally, Ned Flanders becomes the most well-rounded character in The Simpsons.

Before Maude's death, Ned was a by-the-book Christian, extremely optimistic and judgmental to a fault. Yet since then, he's become more accepting, less preachy, conscious of his own shortcomings, and far less judgmental, learning to compromise with Edna over marital and family decisions. This only happens because Maude's death is one of only a handful of elements to have continuity in The Simpsons. Lisa's vegetarianism is only one because Paul McCartney made it a condition for his appearance in "Lisa the Vegetarian". Otherwise, continuity is an indistinct device, used sparingly and when it's convenient, which frees the show in some ways, but when one sees how Ned has developed, it's hard not to think that The Simpsons could benefit from more of it. Despite the many times Homer's been in Marge's (Julie Kavner) doghouse, he never learns anything from it, for example. Wouldn't it be something if he remembered even one thing going forward? It's unlikely to happen — you don't fix what isn't broken — but would present the "new story possibilities" that Scully touted back in 2000.

The Off-Screen Death That Mattered Most to 'The Simpsons'

While Maude's death was the most impactful on-screen, one off-screen death altered the series irreversibly. Not Marcia Wallace, whose death in 2013 led to Edna's own in the series (and making Ned a widower for a second time). Despite her large presence in the series, a new teacher was brought into Springfield Elementary, and Edna hasn't factored in much since then. The actor whose loss mattered the most is former SNL funnyman Phil Hartman, who was tragically killed in 1998. Hartman brought to the show characters who are fondly remembered and deeply missed, characters like Troy McClure and Lionel Hutz, ones whose presence elevated the material due to Hartman's unique talents.

Phil Hartman actually brings our story full circle, as it was Hartman who uttered Larry Dalrymple's first — and only — words way back in Season 2. It will be interesting to see if Larry's loss changes the show in any way, even if it's only seeing his urn on the barstool on a regular basis. What is certain is given how little the regulars at Moe's even knew about him, or what we even knew about him, Larry will never impact the series like Maude Flanders did. We have never looked at T-shirt cannons the same ever since.

