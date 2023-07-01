In terms of sheer length, Marge (Julie Kavner) and Homer (Dan Castellaneta) probably have the most consistent marriage of any couple in television history. The Simpsons is one of the longest running shows ever, and the relationship between the two has been a given since the pilot episode. While the best episodes of The Simpsons showed the tenderness that the two shared, later seasons became more dogmatic in their view of marriage, family, and romance in general. The sarcastic remarks that Homer and Marge screamed at each other began to feel more sincere, and any sense that they had once loved each other began to evaporate with each season. However, the Season 2 episode “The Way We Was” provided a definitive explanation as to how the couple met in the first place, and why their romance has endured after over 30 seasons.

RELATED: Why Is ‘The Simpsons’ Obsessed With This Weird Nazi Movie?

"The Way We Was" Is One of the Best 'Simpsons' Flashback Episodes

Image via Fox

Trying to keep track of the fictional timeline of The Simpsons is bound to send any viewer down the rabbit hole. There have been countless changes, contradictions, and other issues with the canon, particularly if they try to factor in the fact that Maggie has been a baby for over three decades. Flashback episodes would later become a crutch that The Simpsons would use when it was in need of a quick fix to the story. However, early flashbacks within the first few seasons of The Simpsons added actual nuance to the characters. These were particularly entertaining because any time Homer or Marge tried to sit down to tell an intimate story, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) would offer enough biting commentary to prevent the story from ever getting too serious. This all began with “The Way We Was,” where Homer decides to tell his children about his first date with Marge after their television cuts out unexpectedly.

It’s easy to forget that before it became the inspiration for other adult cartoons like Family Guy and American Dad, The Simpsons was intended to be a parody of the “family sitcoms” that had dominated the 1980s. While it was definitely less idealistic in its depiction of small town life than something like Leave It To Beaver or The Cosby Show, The Simpsons had a degree of heart and sincerity that its later seasons would forget. It’s important that in the very first episode of Season 1, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” Homer is a sad sack trying to provide for his kids on Christmas; the episode ends with him reflecting on his family values. This was carried over into Season 2 when Homer sheds a light on a very different time in his relationship with Marge.

“The Way We Was” is a parody of the 1973 film The Way We Were, which starred a young Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand as a couple whose loving relationship declines over time as a result of their political differences. Ironically, this was one of the rare cases in which The Simpsons version of events is actually less cynical than what it’s parodying. “The Way We Was” uses the basic concept of “opposites attract” to examine how Marge and Homer first became attracted to each other when they were in high school. They meet in school detention; Marge gets in trouble for burning a bra at a feminist rally (in a more direct reference to The Way We Were), and Homer has occupied the detention hall for quite some time.

"The Way We Was" Explains How Marge and Homer Fell in Love

Image via Fox

While later seasons made it feel like Homer was taking his relationship with Marge for granted, he actually has something to prove in “The Way We Was.” Abe (Castellaneta) warns him that he’s aiming too high by trying to date Marge, but Homer defies his father’s taunts and decides to commit himself to improving. He joins the debate team to spend time with her, and even fakes his ineptitude in French class so that she can serve as his tutor. The lazy, stupid “jerk Homer” version of the character that emerged later on is completely nonexistent here; Homer is actually working hard to win Marge’s heart, and only feigns his lack of intelligence in order to spend more time with her. Homer would later become trademarked by the idea that he was unable to accommodate anyone else, but in “The Way We Was,” he goes out of his way to change his lifestyle because he’s so smitten with Marge.

It would have been easy for The Simpsons to make Marge’s reason for choosing Homer as simple as “he makes me laugh,” but “The Way We Was” gets surprisingly deep. While Marge is initially touched to find Homer crying in the hallway after confessing his love for her, she has already committed herself to her seemingly more suitable suitor Artie. It’s only at the end when Artie attempts to make a move on her that she realizes that Homer was always the “good guy.” Of course, the episode never risks being too sappy, as Bart is there to feign gagging in classic The Princess Bride-style. While he’s clumsy and at times incoherent, Homer is a good person and has more sincere values than the average high school boy who is simply looking for a short-term relationship. Marge realizes that while Artie’s good looks and seemingly promising future might give her a more stable future, she’s willing to accept one that’s a little more tumultuous with the knowledge that Homer is everything he appears to be.

This is solidified in an ending moment where Homer and Marges’ independent telling of the story coincide. Not only is it the most romantic that the show has ever gotten, but it explains the unique tone that has made it so enduring after such a long time. Homer and Marge are both outsiders defying their parents’ expectations, and as a show, The Simpsons has never fallen within a standard model of either sitcoms or animation. However, The Simpsons was still presenting a version of love, family, and the stories that endure that people could relate to. Even if no one will ever know exactly where Springfield is located, it still felt like a real place.