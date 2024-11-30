There are many reasons why countries choose to ban specific movies. For the most part, the reasoning for the ban makes sense, like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre being banned in Australia and the U.K. for violence or South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut being banned in Iraq by Saddam Hussein for reasons that anyone who has seen the film would know ("Ya like that, don't ya, bitch?"). For others, the reasoning is... how shall we say... perplexing, like Lebanon banning Minions: The Rise of Gru because of Nun-chuck (Lucy Lawless), a nun who wields nun-chucks, believing the character perpetuates nuns as evil. A bad habit, if you will (no applause, please). In the latter category is Myanmar's ban of The Simpsons Movie, for a very primary reason. Actually, two.

Red and Yellow Equals No-Go in Myanmar for 'The Simpsons Movie'

Ever since its debut in 1989, the residents of Springfield in The Simpsons, including the titular family, have had yellow skin, with a few notable exceptions like Krusty's (Dan Castellaneta) clown-white and the perpetually ill Wendell Borton's (Jo Ann Harris) sickly cream complexions. According to Matt Groening, the reason for the distinctive choice is simply wanting to create something different when first designing the series. "An animator came up with the Simpsons' yellow, and as soon as she showed it to me, I said, 'This is the answer! '," Groening explains, adding, "When you're flicking through channels with your remote control, and a flash of yellow goes by, you'll know you're watching The Simpsons."

Well into its 36th season, to say the choice was a wise one is an understatement larger than Truckasaurus. The Simpsons was an immediate hit, but the decision to bring America's favorite TV family to the big screen wouldn't become a reality until 2007. Any fears that the series wouldn't translate well were unfounded, with The Simpsons Movie pulling in a worldwide gross of over $536 million against a $75 million budget. Almost worldwide, that is, with Myanmar the exception, having banned the film for the two primary reasons alluded to previously: yellow and red.

'The Simpsons Movie's Color Scheme Promoted Democracy... and That Wasn't OK in Myanmar

Yes, you read that right. The definitive yellow hue of Springfield's citizens and the red of Lisa Simpson's (Yeardley Smith) were problematic for Myanmar's military junta, with their inflexible Motion Picture & Video Censor Board declaring both colors banned in any movies shown in the country. See, the two colors feature heavily in the flag of the National League for Democracy, a rebel group pushing for democracy. The flag features a yellow peacock on a crimson red background, a symbol made vivid with its color scheme, as vivid as, say, the colors used for an animated series that catches viewers' eyes when flipping through channels.

It's a ridiculous reason made for troubling means, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, did little to stem the wave of pro-democracy in the country, with a strong majority of the public voting for the National League for Democracy in the 2020 election. It was a moot point: the military made unbased claims of electoral fraud and regained power in a coup staged in February 2021. Furthermore, the military issued a tough new party registration law in 2023, with the promise of an election lacking any credibility whatsoever, which led to the dissolution of the NLD.

So, there you have it. Essentially, the banning of The Simpsons Movie was an act of a military junta unwilling to add fuel to the fire of democracy sweeping across the people of Myanmar. A cowardly act at that, especially when their outright refusal to accept the will of the people was a given with or without it. Interestingly, The Simpsons Movie appears to be the only American film of note to face a ban in Myanmar, which means the heavy use of red and yellow in promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, or the vivid yellow of Illusion Entertainment's Minions, didn't face the same exclusion. Then there's the irony of the film's premise, with the town of Springfield being placed under a dome, cut off from the rest of the world. It sounds like something that Myanmar's military junta might have even considered, had they watched it. D'OH!

