The Simpsons is perhaps the most defining work of American comedy within the last several decades, and it is amazing to think that the series is still quite popular so many years later. There was simply nothing to compare The Simpsons to when it first aired in 1989, as the only notion that animation could be a medium intended for adults was seen in popular adventure shows like The Jetsons and The Flintstones.

The Simpsons is known for breaking its own medium, and it is often quite successful at using original music to convey a thematic point or work in a moment of satire. Although many would argue that the series has been suffering a serious decline in quality, many of the best episodes in recent years have been musically skewed. Here are the ten best musical episodes of The Simpsons, ranked.

10 "Radio Bart"

Season 3, Episode 13 (1992)

image via 20th Television

“Radio Bart” is one of the quintessential Bart episodes, as it showed how the Simpson family’s most rebellious member used his pranking skills to cause shockwaves within the entire community of Springfield. The Simpsons has always done a great job at satirizing recent historical events, and “Radio Bart” saw the series taking aim at the popularity of charity singles released by pop stars, such as “We Are The World.”

“Radio Bart” sees Bart and the other celebrities of Springfield creating the song “We're Sending Our Love Down the Well,” as they become convinced that a small boy has become trapped at the bottom of a well, crying for someone’s help. It’s a great insight into how shoddily produced many of these celebrity charitable events actually are, and shows some of The Simpsons’ writers were surprisingly great songwriters as well.

9 "Trash of the Titans"

Season 9, Episode 22 (1998)

Image via Fox

The Simpsons has always had an edge of political satire, which is one of the reasons that it has managed to be so consistently funny over the course of its over three decades in existence. Considering that the series often satirizes how straight, white men are thrust into positions of power that they have no experience in, it only makes sense that Homer would end up being a pawn within a political scheme.

“Trash of the Titans” features a parody of “The Candy Man” called “The Garbage Man,” which Homer sings after he is invited to join the council of the corrupt Mayor Quimby. Although Homer’s stint in office does not last until the end of this episode because he is forced to resign, the musical number is cited as one of the most memorable in the show’s entire history.

8 "Lisa the Vegetarian"

Season 7, Episode 5 (1995)

Image via Fox

“Lisa the Vegetarian” is actually one of the most important episodes of The Simpsons, as it was foundational in emphasizing how independent of her family Lisa actually was. Although it had been evident since the show’s inception that Lisa was very strong-willed when it came to progressive social causes, “Lisa the Vegetarian” explored why she felt that not eating meat was in fact an act of heroism.

“Lisa the Vegetarian” contains many nods and parodies of Paul McCartney, the former member of The Beatles who is also one of the most widely recognized vegetarians in the world. Although McCartney (as with all of the surviving members of The Beatles) has been notoriously skeptical of giving the rights to his music to play in shows and movies, “Lisa the Vegetarian” notably features a rendition of his hit single “Maybe I’m Amazed” in its final moments.

7 "Two Dozen and One Greyhounds"

Season 6, Episode 20 (1995)

Image via Fox

There is no bigger villain in the history of The Simpsons that is as cruel as Mr. Burns, the ruthless billionaire who owns and operates the Nuclear Power Plant where Homer works. “Two Dozen and One Greyhounds” sees Mr. Burns at his most ruthless when he decides to use the town’s puppies to make himself a new tuxedo; the whole plot is a loose parody of the classic Disney film One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

“Two Dozen and One Greyhounds” also features a parody of the 1991 film Beauty and the Beast when Mr. Burns reveals his evil plan in musical form. His song “See My Vest” is an elaborate parody of the awards-nominated song “Be Our Guest;” considering that Beauty and the Beast was only a few years old at this point, it is impressive that The Simpsons was able to work in such an effective parody.

6 "Bart After Dark"

Season 8, Episode 5 (1996)

Image via Fox

“Bart After Dark” incorporated one of the most acclaimed songs in the history of The Simpsons, as the original number “We Put the Spring in Springfield” ended up earning a Primetime Emmy Nomination. The plot of the episode revolves around Bart working at a Burlesque show as a punishment by his parents for acting out and features several elaborately performed musical numbers.

Although it was evidently attempting to poke fun at many of the popular stage shows from The Golden Age of Hollywood, the brilliance of “We Put the Spring in Springfield” is that it is actually a very well-written song. The Simpsons writers understood that the only way to break into the mainstream was to create parodies that were just as satisfying when they could hold up on their own, and “We Put the Spring in Springfield” is certainly evidence of that consistent maintenance of quality.

5 "Elementary School Musical"

Season 22, Episode 1 (2010)

Image via Fox

Many longtime fans of the series would claim that it has suffered a decline in quality ever since the dawn of the 21st century, but modern episodes of The Simpsons have succeeded in lampooning recent trends in Hollywood, and there are few better examples than “Elementary School Musical.”

“Elementary School Musical” served as a parody of the highly popular High School Musical franchise, as it saw Lisa attending a performing arts camp after feeling that she did not have a place at any other student club in Springfield. Although at first, she is very excited that she might have the opportunity to communicate with people who share her interests, Lisa soon learns the sad reality of being an artist, as many of the camp’s staffers and attendees can barely afford to pay their rent or pursue their actual passion projects.

4 "A Fish Called Selma"

Season 7, Episode 19 (1996)

Image via Fox

“A Fish Called Selma” features one of the best parody songs in the history of The Simpsons, as the story for the episode revolves around the disgraced actor Troy McClure performing in an elaborate musical inspired by the Planet of the Apes film franchise.

Troy appears as a character inspired by Charlton Heston in the original Planet of the Apes film from 1968, and appears alongside several actors in ape costumes that are singing and dancing. The song “Dr. Zaius” (a reference to the scientist ape in the films) was written to be a parody of Falco’s hit 1985 rock song “Rock Me Amadeus,” but ironically ended up becoming just as popular in its own right. Clever lyrics, such as “from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z," show the best that The Simpsons writers were capable of when they were firing on all cylinders.

3 "That 90s Show"

Season 19, Episode 11 (2008)

Image via Fox

“That 90s Show” is one of the most important episodes of The Simpsons in recent years, as it recontextualized the backstory of Homer and Marge to show what it was like when they were coming of age and falling in love for the first time.

“That 90s Show” features Homer performing in a grunge band after Marge has an alleged affair, and contains many references to some of the era’s most popular bands, including Nirvana. Famous musicians such as “Weird Al” Yankovic and Kurt Loder appeared in themselves to make the songs feel more authentic, and there is even a moment that parodies the iconic scene of Michael J. Fox performing “Johnny B. Goode” in the 1985 classic Back to the Future. Although the episode’s new backstory for Homer and Marge was divisive among fans, it was hard to fault any of the music.

2 "Last Exit to Springfield"

Season 4, Episode 17 (1993)

Image via Fox

Considering that the fourth season of The Simpsons is often referred to as its best, it is pretty impressive that “Last Exit to Springfield” has been hailed as the most memorable Simpsons episode of Season 4. The episode is surprisingly one of the show’s most complex and politically charged, as it focuses on Homer becoming the face of the Springfield Power Plant’s trade union after Mr. Burn refuses to help pay for the expensive dental plan that would provide Lisa with braces.

“Last Exit to Springfield” lampooned the use of protest songs and political art, as Lisa and Homer perform several original numbers that end up being used as part of their movement. Although other The Simpsons musical episodes relied on celebrity guests, “Last Exit To Springfield” is memorable because it allowed the original characters to come up with and perform the songs themselves.

1 "Marge vs. The Monorail"

Season 4, Episode 12 (1993)

Image via Fox

No episode of The Simpsons defines its “Golden Age” quite like “Marge vs. The Monorail,” which featured an acclaimed guest performance by Phil Hartman as Lyle Lanley, a charismatic salesman loosely inspired by the main character in The Music Man. After Springfield’s city council recognizes that there are extra funds that could be used to improve public works, Lyle shows up and proposes a deal to revert the money to fund a monorail system, despite the fact that there are some very serious safety concerns.

Hartman’s amazing voice makes “The Monorail Song” even more entertaining than it already was, as it feels like it was taken out of a straight-up Broadway production. The episode was notably penned by a young Conan O’Brien, who is responsible for many of the best music-related moments in the broader history of The Simpsons.

NEXT: The Best 'Simpsons' Episodes of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb