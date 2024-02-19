As one of the greatest adult animated series of all time, The Simpsons mastered the art of parody with such finesse that it would go on to inspire television and film comedies for decades. Any single episode is liable to have plenty of brief imitations of movies or shows in popular culture, and they're usually hysterical.

Some episodes, however, will extend this parody throughout the narrative. The following ten episodes reflect the show's best efforts of repeatedly paying homage to another work in a way that bolsters the story and sustains that classic Simpsons charm. However, in order to ensure that this doesn't just become a "Best Treehouse of Horror Segments" list (as it easily could), none of the episodes below are Halloween specials.

10 "Barthood"

Season 27, Episode 9

Season 27 proved The Simpsons was still alive at its incredibly old age with its acclaimed episode "Barthood." If the viewer isn't familiar with Richard Linklater's movie Boyhood, that's okay; the episode explicitly points out the connection in the end. Using a similar structure that jumps forward in time from the protagonist's early childhood to early adulthood, this episode captures the roots of Bart's attention-seeking misbehavior. They're not exactly shocking: Homer's a terrible father, and Lisa's better than him at everything.

Showing Kang (or Kodos) as Santa in the opening and a rotoscoped couch gag is surprising enough, but this structure makes "Barthood" feel particularly unique. Tonally, this episode is meant to help us sympathize with Bart. Notice how it takes place before and after the primary setting of The Simpsons, tracing the causes and effects of the troubled boy's insecurities. It's largely successful, and throws in lots of humor as well. (Milhouse's character arc is probably the funniest of all.)

9 "24 Minutes"

Season 18, Episode 21

"24 Minutes" is unusually good for season 18, and announces itself as an obvious "24" parody from the beginning. Homer's old container of yogurt has gone bad at work, and it's so rancid that the professionals at a nuclear power plant apparently have no idea how to dispose of it. Jimbo and his friends wind up stealing this health-hazard to create a stink bomb that will ruin the upcoming Springfield Elementary bake sale. 90% of the school's profits are at stake, so Principal Skinner decides to hire Bart to stop them. The real Jack Bauer shows up, too.

The Simpsons fully embraces the style of "24," from the split-screens to the "Previously On" trope to the timer that indicates how much time remains in the episode. It's such an immersive parody that the unsuccessful jokes can easily be shrugged off. Winner of an Annie Award for Best Writing in an Animated Television Production, "24 Minutes" keeps the viewer engaged in the plot and rooting for Bart and Lisa to stop that stink bomb before it's too late.

8 "Cape Feare"

Season 5, Episode 2

He's scribbled the message "Die Bart Die" on his chest, he's been writing Bart threatening letters with his own blood, and he's already tried to kill his Aunt Selma, but Sideshow Bob is just too charming. In season 5's "Cape Feare," he is let out on parole and free to commence a wonderful parody of Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear (itself a remake of the 1962 original). Bart may not be a lawyer, but he did act as an investigator who got Sideshow Bob put away not once but twice before. In that sense, he's the perfect stand-in for Sam Bowden.

Sideshow Bob is the Max Cady of this parallel, which is perfectly conveyed in a sequence that features the iconic cigar smoking and obnoxious laughter in front of a giant movie screen. (Homer's laughter is even more annoying, though.) Homer failing to remember his new name for the Witness Relocation Program is amusing, Sideshow Bob hanging onto the bottom of the family car is even better, and the climactic boat ride cements this as an all-time great sendup.

7 "Marge on the Lam"

Season 5, Episode 6

"Marge on the Lam" sees Marge making friends with neighbor Ruth Powers. Poor Ruth: when her husband left, he took all of her power tools, the car, her youth, and her faith in mankind. He's been stiffing her on child support, too, so she eventually steals his car. It doesn't take long for her nights with Marge to resemble those in Ridley Scott's classic road-dramedy Thelma and Louise, though with a chase that comes about from comically different circumstances.

As with the film it parodies, friendship in the face of adversity is perhaps the biggest takeaway. The various locations and music (from "Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows" playing over a chase scene to the electric guitar background in the desert) really give this episode an upbeat and adventurous quality. As required, the iconic final shot from the movie is parodied here to humorous effect while clearly paying respect to its wonderful source.

6 "Bart of Darkness"

Season 6, Episode 1

One of Bart's best episodes, Season 6's premiere sees the troublemaker stuck in his room with a broken leg. While everyone else is outside in the Simpsons' pool, he's using a telescope to watch everything from space to Principal Skinner sharpening pencils at school. Suddenly the boy hears a woman scream, and Flanders later exclaims that he's a "mur-diddly-urdler!" Bart figures his next-door neighbor has killed his wife, who is apparently with God now, turning the episode into an excellent parody of Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window. "Bart of Darkness" even has a paranoid James Stuart lookalike appear twice, though he isn't very useful.

The tension dials up when Bart asks Lisa to break into the Flanders home and retrieve some evidence, leading to a suspenseful climax. No one in their right mind would think Flanders is a killer, but Bart's clearly not in his right mind and it's fun to share his skewed perspective. Overall, this story arc skillfully conveys the psychological downsides of prolonged isolation.

5 "The Springfield Files"

Season 8, Episode 10

Season 8's "The Springfield Files" is named after The X-Files, but Leonard Nimoy's introduction and subsequent appearances also allude to his show In Search of... from the 70s and 80s. After Homer runs into what he believes to be an alien in the woods, he is joined by agents Mulder and Scully (played by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson) to find it again. Some people doubt him, though; it might have just been those ten beers messing with his head.

Although this episode primarily parodies The X-Files, it has many other film references, too. Simpsons veteran Mike Reiss has called that alien line-up at the police station "the most illegal shot in TV history." The series did not have the rights to Chewbacca, ALF, Gort, or Marvin the Martian, but got away with the gag anyway. Maybe it's because the "The Springfield Files" was so well executed that no one really minded. In any case, this was a crossover for the ages.

4 "Who Shot Mr. Burns? Part 1"

Seaason 6, Episode 25

The first and superior half of a two-part narrative, "Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part One)" takes its title from the question "Who Shot J.R.?"—which everybody was asking after the season 3 finale of Dallas in 1980. Nobody in The Simpsons says "Daddy" or takes on the air of someone from that beloved series, but the oil dispute and steadily growing number of people who want to kill Mr. Burns make this an unmistakable parody of "A House Divided."

After Mr. Burns steals newly struck oil from Springfield Elementary and blocks out the sun to make the town reliant on his electricity, he becomes public enemy number one. As expected, Burns is shot without anyone knowing who did it. There are so many suspects that it could even be Smithers. The season ends on this cliffhanger, just as its source material did. The eerie atmosphere also makes "Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part One)" one of the scariest Simpsons episodes not in the Treehouse of Horror.

3 "A Streetcar Named Marge"

Season 4, Episode 2

Marge is auditioning for a musical rendition of Tennessee Williams's A Streetcar Named Desire, made especially famous by Elia Kazan's brilliant 1951 film of the same name. Since the title of this episode is "A Streetcar Named Marge," it's obvious that this is going to be a parody with Marge as Blanche Dubois. Flanders (of all people) is set to play the aggressive Stanley, which he earns by default by having a presentable body.

It's tragically moving to see how Marge's home life mirrors Blanche's. In fact, listening to her speak to Homer on the phone is what makes the director cast her in the first place. But this episode also works as a double-parody, as Maggie has to spend a few days in a strict daycare (Ayn Rand's School for Tots) while Marge is rehearsing. The baby's attempts to retrieve her binky are charmingly set to the music from 1963's The Great Escape. And only on The Simpsons could that suddenly shift into one of the most unnerving (yet hilarious) parodies of Hitchcock's The Birds ever done. Encore!

2 "Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington"

Season 3, Episode 2

Lisa wins a spot in a national speech competition, and gets invited to Washington D.C. for the finals. As naively optimistic as James Stuart's character in 1939's Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, Lisa quickly discovers that not all the powers-that-be share her respect for democracy. As Senator Smith discovers that a dam is to be built on land he wants to use for a boys' camp, Lisa finds that a forest is to be torn down for a profit. Unfortunately, this episode and the movie it's based on are still relevant today.

"Mr. Lisa Goes to Washington" is directed with enough visual parallels to Frank Capra's masterpiece to compare Lisa's awe of Washington to Senator Smith's. Likewise, her sudden disillusionment with the United States government is heartbreaking. Lisa may not filibuster, but she does re-write her patriotic speech into the most critical call to justice in the competition by a mile. This furious address has just as much impact as Mr. Smith's, giving this beautifully bitter episode (almost) as much hope as it's got humor.

1 "You Only Move Twice"

Season 8, Episode 2

One of Homer's best episodes, season 8's "You Only Move Twice" sees the Simpson family move to Cypress Creek for the patriarch's new job at a more advanced power plant. Here at Globex Corporation, Homer gets higher pay and more respect for motivating three guys who are actually competent at their jobs. Another plus is that his boss, Hank Scorpio, is super friendly. Unfortunately, it soon becomes clear that Hank is essentially a Bond villain.

As Mr. Scorpio bargains with world leaders, blows up a bridge, aims a laser at France, and traps a man who sounds like Sean Connery in a device that will slowly kill him, this episode hysterically checks off most of the James Bond tropes. Homer, meanwhile, remains totally oblivious to his role as an evil henchman. Mr. Scorpio isn't even subtle about it, but that just makes Homer's ignorance all the more entertaining. The Bond-style music at the end credits rivals The Simpsons' best songs, and ensures that the series has never paid better homage to a film or franchise.

