The Simpsons is known for many things, including and especially its remarkable predictions. The show has been on for so long and made fun of so many things that many of its jokes have wound up becoming true over the decades. From cooking oil grease getting recycled into biodiesel to the smartwatch to Disney buying out 20th Century Fox, there are bits for all kinds of fans and non-fans to marvel at. Many of them feel like throwaway gags and certainly don't comprise a large part of the plot, yet they have nonetheless contributed to The Simpsons' fascinating lore.

Going through the episodes themselves, one realizes that great predictions are just as likely to occur in bad installments as they are in good ones. Whether they're from one of the show's weakest seasons or from its acclaimed Golden Age, the ten best predictions are surprisingly accurate. The following episodes are ranked not by how good they are overall, but how good their predictions were—in terms of specificity, accuracy, and widespread cultural significance.

10 "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song" (Season 5, Episode 19)

The Horse-meat Scandal

In one of season 5's best episodes, there is a brief and totally innocuous-seeming scene that would predict a rather prolonged and disturbing real-life occurrence. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) takes Santa's Little Helper to school for show-and-tell. Later in the school day, the dog smells something tasty and works his way into the vents of Springfield Elementary to locate it. The joke here is that what is supposed to be delicious is actually just a boiling pot of assorted horse parts. And if that doesn't sound appetizing enough, the barrel the lunch lady is reaching into also says "Now With More Testicles."

This would end up being similar to one of the biggest food controversies of this century. In 2013, it was discovered that about 29% of the meat in beef products came from horses. Tens of millions of such products were withdrawn across Europe, and the public was very upset. Given the advertisement on the barrel, one can assume that other schools around the country are secretly using this kind of meat as well.

9 "The Day the Violence Died" (Season 7, Episode 18)

Capitol Hill Riot

Season 7's "The Day the Violence Died" is largely about the "Itchy and Scratchy" show, so it's fitting that the prediction in this episode also comes from a parody cartoon. At one point in the episode, Bart and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) are watching television when a send-up of the Schoolhouse Rock! song, "I'm Just a Bill" pops up. This time, though, it's a rather conservative amendment that would make flag burning unconstitutional.

After this very angry amendment is told that it's been successfully ratified, he invites a bunch of his pals (presumably bills) into the Capitol building. Some of them have guns, and one of them even has a bomb. With all these weapons, it's clear that they're not interested in playing nice with the democratic process. Replace those bills with people and replace the ratification of an amendment with the transition of one U.S. president to another, and you can see a connection to January 6th. It's a pretty good episode, too.

8 "Politically Inept, With Homer Simpson" (Season 23, Episode 10)

Greece's Debt Crisis

Before Homer (Dan Castellaneta) goes on a rant in season 23's "Politically Inept, with Homer Simpson," two talk-show hosts don't give him a chance to speak. One of them even headbutts him. While this is going on, breaking news runs across the bottom of the screen. One item reads, "EUROPE PUTS GREECE ON EBAY"—suggesting that the continent wants to sell Greece to some other continent to make up for the country's debt. It's obviously absurd, but it was reflective of the times.

No country was rocked harder by the Great Recession, which had already begun by the time this episode aired in 2012. So this easy-to-miss joke from The Simpsons more specifically connects to how Greece would default on its debt by missing its payment to the International Monetary Fund in 2015. Greece is doing better now, but this episode seems to have foreseen that things would get worse before they improved.

7 "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace" (Season 10, Episode 2)

The God Particle

In Season 10's "The Wizard of Evergreen Terrace," Homer becomes obsessed with Thomas Edison and tries to become an inventor. It's not a very funny episode, but it does have an astonishing connection to the real world. During a montage in which Homer is excited about becoming an inventor, he does several inventor-ly things—including writing a complex equation on a chalkboard. As it turns out, this equation (when it's solved) is only slightly bigger than the nano-mass of the Higgs boson. Many call it the God particle, as it explains how some particles get mass.

This would only be discovered by CERN in 2012, and this episode aired in 1998, so The Simpsons was well ahead of all the scientists and mathematicians out there. Given that Homer was inspired by the idea of hamburger earmuffs and obviously knows nothing about math, Homer writing this equation doesn't even make sense in the story. But, in a way, that just makes this prediction all the more special.

6 "When You Wish Upon a Star" (Season 10, Episode 5)

Disney and Fox Merger

Season 10's "When You Wish Upon a Star" is about Homer randomly befriending Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger, and Ron Howard. At the end of the episode, we cut to an establishing shot of 20th Century Fox Studios. The logo looks the same as always, except there's some extra font on the bottom that reads "Division of Walt Disney Co." The show really hit it right on the money here, as Fox would get acquired by Disney in 2019. This is a joke that goes by in the blink of an eye, yet the event it predicted was widely known when it happened.

This is one of those episodes that shows how The Simpsons' Golden Age was definitely over by season 10, but it still has this visual gag. The joke's not shocking when you think about it, since the writers are calling attention to how enormous companies tend to buy others. Well, Disney's always been huge, and The Simpsons makes fun of its own studio all the time. It just goes to show that an insight about the present (the late 90s) can age shockingly well in the future.

5 'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

American Government Surveillance

In The Simpsons Movie, there is a scene when Marge (Julie Kavner), Lisa, Maggie, and Bart are taking a train back to Springfield. They discuss their plan to save their town, but Lisa says she doesn't think that they should be talking loud enough for someone to hear. Marge isn't worried, though, saying it's not like the government is listening to everything they say. Cue the robotic conductor ahead of them in the car, which the viewer intuits is doing exactly that.

Then we get an establishing shot of an NSA building in which rows and rows of government employees are listening to (presumably everybody's) conversations all around the country. One guy celebrates that they actually caught someone, and the scene is over. This basically describes what Edward Snowden would disclose to the public in his 2013 leak of U.S. government documents. The NSA was using technology to record the public on a massive scale, making the show correct regarding both the what and the who. Given this was one of the biggest controversies in the nation's history, The Simpsons gets props for getting it this right six years before.

4 "Lisa on Ice" (Season 6, Episode 8)

Autocorrect

In one of Lisa's best episodes, "Lisa on Ice," there is a school assembly about the implementation of a new part of the grading system. At one point, Kearney tells Dolph to take note of something in his Newton: "Beat up Martin." Dolph scribbles it down in cursive on the surface, but then the message changes to "Eat up Martha" in print. This is a hilariously (and annoyingly) accurate portrayal of how our modern-day smartphones' autocorrect commonly changes the text we write into something entirely different that makes no sense at all.

When Kearney angrily says "Bah!" and tosses the Newton at Martin, we can at least relate to his frustration. For those who don't turn the autocorrect off, it can be very difficult to jot something down on a device that insists that you're wrong. It's amazing to see such a contemporary phenomenon in an episode that aired in 1994.

3 "Bart to the Future" (Season 11, Episode 17)

Trump's Presidency

In one of the worst Simpsons episodes that takes place in the future, "Bart to the Future," Lisa is the current President of the United States. She tells others, "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump." It's pretty bizarre for many to hear, considering that this episode aired in 2000 and Donald Trump won the presidential election 16 years later. The critique that Trump was bad with money also works as a prediction that his time in office would be controversial.

Interestingly, The Simpsons was making fun of the fact that Trump had briefly run for president in 2000 as a member of the Reform Party. This was essentially a topical joke, but one that nevertheless would serve as a prophecy of things to come over a decade and a half later. Although knowing this makes the joke seem slightly less miraculous, it also tells us how Trump's White House aspirations were brewing for a lot longer than most people remember.

2 "Marge in Chains" (Season 4, Episode 21)

A Pandemic and Murder Hornets

In one of Marge's best episodes, "Marge in Chains," a flu from Osaka spreads through Springfield with a rapidity that is comparable to the COVID-19 virus. One obvious difference is that the cartoon illness is visible to the general public, whereas COVID was notoriously difficult to detect when you didn't have certain symptoms. It also doesn't take the world by storm. However, its ability to spread like wildfire, the public upheaval that resulted, the quick demand for a cure, the helplessness many felt, and the distress of having everyone in the family home all day are still summed up pretty well in Springfield.

This episode is also worth noting for (sort of) predicting an outbreak of giant Japanese hornets taking place at the same time. These murder hornets were considered a threat to bees throughout the country, not to mention how people were afraid of their notoriously painful and potentially lethal sting. Taken together, "Marge in Chains" ranks very high in the pantheon of episodes that portray future events.

1 "Lisa's Wedding" (Season 6, Episode 19)

FaceTime

Season 6's "Lisa's Wedding" is one of the best future episodes of The Simpsons by far, so it's little surprise that it also has one of the best predictions in the show. When Lisa calls her mother from England, she does so on a device that's half-rotary phone and half-computer screen. Marge appears on the screen, and we infer that she's back in Springfield. They are able to both see and hear each other, as we commonly do in this day and age.

Though it doesn't seem to have the internet, this device nonetheless seems to foretell a few key aspects of the smartphone— especially the concept of Facetime, Zoom, and all these apps that allow a phone call to include live visuals of its participants. What makes this especially uncanny is that Marge crosses her fingers and wipes her forehead as if she can't be seen. Lisa has to point out twice that they're on a "picture-phone," which humorously sums up the trouble that older generations have with such technology. With both technical elements and social ones that affect people all around the world, this proves to be one of the show's greatest predictions.

