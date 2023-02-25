In 2005, more than a decade after the days of critical remarks from George H.W. Bush and "underachiever and proud of it" shirts generated so much controversy, The Simpsons once again became the center of the pop culture discourse. This time, all the conversation was about the season 16 episode “There’s Something About Marrying,” which tackled the topic of same-sex marriage. This was a point in American history when same-sex marriage was only legal in Massachusetts, with several states engaging in political circus acts to reaffirm that marriage was “supposed to be” only between people assigned male and female at birth. The Simpsons opining on the subject matter as one of the biggest and most influential programs on network television was bound to get some discussion going.

Watching “There’s Something About Marrying” in the modern world is a peculiar experience and, shockingly for a piece of mainstream comedy tackling queerness in the mid-2000s, not an entirely reprehensible one. The episode is actually prescient in some ways while coming up short in its handling of queer material in other very key details, particularly in its final few minutes. It’s a complicated episode, but one well worth dissecting.

What Is "Something About Marrying" About?

Written by J. Stewart Burns and directed by Nancy Kruse, “There’s Something About Marrying” begins with the tourism industry of Springfield tanking as a consequence of Bart’s behavior towards a TV personality. During a town hall, Lisa Simpson suggests Springfield legalize gay marriage as a way of bringing people back to the town. Seeing all the money that could come from this plan, same-sex marriage is legalized. However, once the town’s go-to preacher, Reverend Lovejoy, refuses to officiate gay weddings, Homer Simpson takes it upon himself to officiate these events…and make a lot of money in the process.

Eventually, Homer becomes so popular in this role that his sister-in-law, Patty, comes to him asking if he can officiate a wedding between herself and her girlfriend, Veronica. Marge is shocked to discover her sister is a lesbian and, despite previously being all gung-ho for gay rights, subsequently feels betrayed by her sibling.

The plot of “There’s Something About Marrying,” like many Simpsons episodes produced past Season 8, packs in too much for 22 minutes of television. Here, the initiative behind this narrative approach seems to have been to try and tackle as many aspects of the same-sex marriage discourse in a single episode as possible. Unfortunately, this means that what should be the emotional crux of the episode (Patty coming out to her sister) doesn’t emerge until the end of the second act. Still, though it’s cramped, “There’s Something About Marrying” is shockingly amusing, with a sight gag involving Isabella Rossellini and the ending of a montage depicting early “signs” that Patty was gay being the comedic highlights of the piece. A nearly as important advantage to the episode is that some of its themes have ended up feeling unfortunately relevant nearly two decades later.

The Prescient Parts of "There’s Something About Marrying"

Springfield does not legalize same-sex marriage because it feels particularly passionate about civil rights or the LGBTQIA+ community. Instead, it happens solely because of money. Mayor Quimby and other members of the town see dollar signs imagining a flood of queer visitors coming to Springfield to get married. Capitalistic impulses are the only reason same-sex marriage is legalized in this area while Homer is depicted as previously waving a “Death before gay marriage!” sign before he learns about how so much money can be made through officiating queer ceremonies.

Cis-het characters on The Simpsons, by and large, are always driven by greed and selfish motivations, so it’s no surprise that there are similarly seedy and dehumanizing reasons for why they’d embrace same-sex marriage. This particular manifestation of the average Springfielder being driven by money, though, is extra relevant in the modern world. Companies far and wide now make sure to turn their social media avatars to rainbow-colored images on Pride Month and boast about how a background character being queer indicates that they’re incredibly progressive. Meanwhile, those same companies largely donate to politicians who work tirelessly to strip away LGBTQIA+ rights. Time is a flat circle and the hypocrisy and capitalistic urges underlining so much “support” of queer people have never gone away, as seen by “There’s Something About Marrying.”

​​​​​​​The eventual reveal of Marge being someone who supports gay rights in the abstract but refuses to support a close relative when they come out is also a great detail that’s not explored a ton in pop culture. Homophobia through familial members is often depicted in American movies and TV shows as someone who solely hates queer people in any form, from random strangers on the street to their own children. Those kinds of individuals do exist, but they’re not the only manifestation of this problem. Marge depicts a more complicated form of this prejudice that sees cis-het people making a loved one’s queerness all about them. Rather than lending a flesh-and-blood human the same support they lend to queer people on their television, folks like Marge are reluctant to express that same empathy in a real-world scenario.

It’s a great way to inject conflict into the plot, while further reinforcing how The Simpsons tends to thrive when it allows Marge to be a complicated and even darker person hiding under the veneer of a typical suburban housewife. These two aspects are such specific details that make “There’s Something About Marrying” feel unfortunately relevant today and commendably willing to challenge the kind of viewers who would tune in to The Simpsons. Cis-het viewers of the show, even in 2005, may have considered themselves “allies” to queer people. However, the depiction of why same-sex marriage gets legalized and Marge’s selfishness indict those same viewers as being capable of falling into traps that dehumanize the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Problems With "There’s Something About Marrying"

Of course, There’s Something About Marrying was bound to have shortcomings in how it handled queer issues seeing as it was a mainstream comedy released in 2005 written and directed by people who’ve only presented as straight and cis-gendered publicly. For starters, this episode does reinforce just how few openly queer characters The Simpsons had. Waylon Smithers was still in the closet at this point and the only other recurring queer character we see is Julio Franco. That’s a shame, if only because exploring the perspective of other LGBTQIA+ Springfielders in the wake of same-sex marriage being utilized could’ve resulted in some great comedy. Just look at this vintage Key & Peele sketch to see what happens when you place queer perspectives front and center in comedic scenarios.

Then there’s the eventual reveal in the third act that Veronica isn’t a woman at all, but rather a cis-gendered straight man in disguise. He’s been dressing as a woman to play in a ladies' golf tournament, which is where he first met Patty. This whole thing is a strange detour on several levels, including the “tell-tale signs” that Veronica is a man. Jokes about her not flipping the toilet seat down when she urinates, the fact that she shaves, or an eventual dramatic reveal that he has an Adam’s apple were all incredibly tired in 2005 and only register as comically ill-conceived in the modern world. Cis-women can have Adam’s apples, for starters, and many cis-women also shave their faces.

Plus, the depiction of a man sneaking into women’s tournaments dressed as a lady is something that only happens in comedy sitcoms.

Even for a program that once featured the Escalator to Nowhere, this is a bit of a stretch, especially since, unlike other quick inexplicable gags on the show, the Patty storyline is supposed to inhabit some form of emotional reality. It doesn’t help that this storyline has unfortunate parallels to the modern world. Conservative politicians always draw up a fuss that this concept of “men invading women's sports” is a real “epidemic” but it’s really just a way to demonize trans. The Simpsons clearly couldn’t predict what Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott would get obsessed with nearly two decades later. However, engaging in retrograde approaches to what “defines” a woman was always harmful and this specific instance of it just means that “There’s Something About Marrying” unfortunately evokes modern-day bigotry.

The Episode Reverts Back to the Status Quo... For the Worse

It's also disappointing the episode went down this route solely because it means that Patty won’t get married. After discovering Veronica’s real identity, Patty reaffirms that “I like girls!” and returns to hanging out with Selma. The Simpsons is a sitcom that must return everything to the status quo by the end of the episode. Lisa even references this in “There’s Something About Marrying” by inexplicably noting at the story’s conclusion that Homer’s marriage business has come to an end and won’t be talked about again. This is nothing new for The Simpsons, but it’s a shame that a deviation from the norm couldn’t be given to Patty. A married same-sex couple being notable supporting characters on the show could’ve offered up new possibilities for exciting storylines or gags down the road. Instead, Patty must remain alone again.

The standards of sitcom storytelling, not to mention a reliance on tired jokes regarding the “physical definition” of a woman, constrain “There’s Something About Marrying.” They’re reminders that this episode is something from 2005 and that, being a moneymaker for the Fox network, The Simpsons was never going to be able as norm-shattering as possible. But there are still interesting aspects about this episode that have aged shockingly well. “There’s Something About Marrying” is a complicated, but sporadically engaging, entry in the history of The Simpsons that’s far more than the attention-grabbing headlines it generated back in 2005.