Since its second season, The Simpsons has been giving its fans the frights at least once a year in the annual "Treehouse of Horror" episode. However, even the occasional normal Simpsons episode can give its viewers the spooks. Though primarily a comedy, this classic animated sitcom has found time to get funny and creepy at the same time—demonstrating its impressive variety of moods.

The following episodes are not part of the "Treehouse of Horror" series, and yet they belong right beside it in terms of their unique ability to portray the macabre, mysterious, and irrational aspects of the human condition. They also must be canon, so that means "Thanksgiving of Horror" and "Not It" don't make the list. These are the scariest, gloomiest, and eeriest Simpsons episodes told outside its infamous treehouse.

10 "The Telltale Head"

(Season 1, Episode 8)

After spotting a very specific cloud, Bart decides to decapitate the town's statue of Jebediah (Obadiah Zachariah Jedediah) Springfield to gain the acceptance of older troublemakers. Unfortunately, nobody is amused—not even the jerks who suggested it would be funny.

This unique episode starts in media res, as Homer and Bart flee from an angry mob with the head of a statue in the middle of the night. Then the show backtracks to how the characters wound up here; and though most of the middle section isn't gloomy, it is nevertheless seen in light of the dark beginning. This episode captures the guilt in knowing everyone hates you, and the inner conflict of whether to tell the truth or not.

9 "Itchy and Scratchy Land"

(Season 6, Episode 4)

When Itchy, Scratchy, and Krusty the Clown tell Bart and Lisa to get tickets to the Itchy and Scratchy Land theme park, the audience should already be prepared for more violence than usual. There are more sketches of the Tom and Jerry parody in the typical Simpsons episode, which in itself makes this one uncommonly gruesome.

But really it's the attack of the Itchy and Scratchy robots that puts "Itchy and Scratchy Land" on this list. Their ominous march, fake blood, and red eyes during the theme park parade foreshadow their macabre change near the end of the episode. Luckily their reign of terror doesn't last long, thanks to flash photography.

8 "Bart of Darkness"

(Season 6, Episode 1)

The Simpsons have a pool party, but Bart gets distracted mid-dive when he's told his epidermis is showing. After breaking his leg on the fall and finding it hard to socialize with anyone (even Milhouse) when he can't swim, Bart keeps to him bedroom and watches from afar.

Bart gets so stir-crazy he starts writing a play, which is alarmingly intense for someone who doesn't like to read. He also spies on the neighbors, at which point he becomes convinced that Ned Flanders killed his wife. Of course anyone who's even heard of Flanders will intuit that Bart's got it wrong—but this Rear Window parody nevertheless does a good job of showing how isolation and paranoia can go hand in hand.

7 "Boy Scoutz 'n the Hood"

(Season 5, Episode 8)

Bart gets such a sugar-high that he blacks out and winds up joining the junior campers. Most in his position would think they got off easy, but he is mortified. Soon enough the prospect of violence is what convinces him to stay. Bart wants a knife, and he'll wear the outfit to get one.

The scary parts of this episode take up the third act, when two groups of campers are split up during a father-son trip. Septuagenarian Ernest Borgnine leads one group through a swamp that musically alludes to Deliverance (bad sign), while Bart gets lost at sea with Homer. These parallel misadventures are funny but bleak, and that ending might be the most horrific in all the Simpsons canon.

6 "Lisa the Skeptic"

(Season 9, Episode 8)

"Lisa the Skeptic" treads the line between magical realism and mysticism as what appears to be an angel-skeleton is discovered at a construction site. Homer claims it so he can charge everybody fifty cents to see it—until it disappears. Soon it's found with a message that prompts Reverend Lovejoy to declare Judgment Day.

The Pope might not be scared, but everyone in Springfield is terrified as they await the apocalypse at sundown. The grave image of this mysterious skeleton tinges the mood throughout the episode, which doesn't exactly have the lightest ending. Overall, this skillfully-paced and eerily-immersive episode demonstrates the exploitation of belief systems for capital gain, as well as the intense struggle between science and religion.

5 "Black Widower"

(Season 3, Episode 21)

This is the first time Sideshow Bob has been out of prison since his initial arrest—and he was released for good behavior. So it's easy for the Simpson family (except Bart) and Springfield in general to forgive him for framing his former boss. Even Krusty forgives him! After all, he's rehabilitated now, right?

Wrong. In fact, "Black Widower" contains Sideshow Bob's first attempt at murder. Bob marries Bart's aunt Selma and tries to kill her to inherit her money. This episode's second half is steeped in the tone of a dark (though hilarious) mystery, and easily makes the ranks as one of the most suspenseful and macabre episodes.

4 "Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part One)"

(Season 6, Episode 25)

After stealing the newly-struck oil out from under Springfield Elementary, Mr. Burns decides to make the town dependent on his electric lights by blocking out the sun. As these sinister plans unfold, the second half of "Who Shot Mr. Burns? (Part One)" takes on the atmosphere of a science-fiction horror story.

Mr. Burns also can't remember Homer's name. It's an amusing bit, but Homer's resulting breakdown is pretty convincing; and the potential for violence from almost any character is palpable. Throw in an amusing jump-scare with Grandpa Simpson and an unsettling cliffhanger (all the more haunting because it was the season finale), and the result is one of the eeriest Simpsons episodes around.

3 "Halloween of Horror"

(Season 27, Episode 4)

It's Halloween, and the Simpsons have the best decorations in Springfield. Unfortunately, Krusty Land freaks Lisa out so bad that they have to be taken down. In the meantime, poor Lisa decides to stay home with Homer and her old source of comfort: a soft, synthetic animal tail named Tailee.

There is plenty of spooky imagery throughout, but Barney Gumble's unconventional costume might be the scariest thing here. Overall, "Halloween of Horror" manages to keep the tone friendly enough for the average scaredy-cat to arrive at what is far and away the creepiest section: Maggie's wordless post-credit scene.

2 "Cape Feare"

(Season 5, Episode 1)

Sideshow Bob wants out of prison, but there is plenty of evidence to show that he wants to kill Bart. For instance, he uses his own blood as ink to write Bart threatening letters, and he has a tattoo on his chest that reads "Die Bart Die." But by using his superior wit and charm, Bob is released on parole and plans revenge.

Clearly a parody of Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear, this episode does an exceptional job of immersing the audience in its source material's gloomy atmosphere. That it's still hilarious as Sideshow Bob rides under the Simpsons' car and ties most of them up is a testament to how great the show could still be in season 5.

1 "The Springfield Files"

(Season 8, Episode 10)

Leonard Nimoy's introduction in this episode resembles one of the old "Treehouse of Horror" openings, but this is actually a creature all its own. Technically canon, "The Springfield Files" nonetheless feels otherworldly as several aliens make cameos in this episode-long parody of The X-Files.

As the music from Psycho's shower scene is played on a bus by the Springfield Philharmonic, a famous phrase from The Shining is typed across the screen, and Homer encounters a glowing alien in the woods at night, viewers will find this to be an exceptionally creepy episode that's truly worthy of its "Treehouse" companions.

