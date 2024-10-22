There are animated series that people cannot stop loving, even after decades: Rick And Morty, Ben 10, and Scooby-Doo are just a few exceptional examples. But some always amaze people, especially from how long they have released new episodes. Even by just hearing the theme song, everyone knows that The Simpsons is one of the animated series that has shaped many generations.

This series, with its iconic first season, has made sure that the USA and the entire world would begin tuning in weekly to experience the new adventures of the family that includes famous characters Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and baby Maggie. People would also begin seeing relatable side characters, like the hilarious Lenny Leonard, or Mr. Burns. From the first introduction of the family to the famous hilarious one-liners, season one of The Simpsons is an unforgettable one.

10 "Homer's Night Out"

Season 1, Episode 10

Every couple has their low moments. Homer Simpson knows a lot about that because he seems to make many mistakes with Marge, his wife, and does not realize they are wrong till it's too late. These dramatic episodes in The Simpsons are always gut-wrenching, and very well-written. These always teach a lesson at the end of each one. The biggest mistake for the pair, though, comes in Season 1, Episode 10, "Homer's Night Out."

Here, Homer goes to a bachelor party with his friends, and Shutterbug Bart, one of Homer's friends, takes a picture of him with one of the female entertainers. Shutterbug Bart shows this picture to Marge afterward. Heartbroken, Marge kicks Homer out of their shared home, and it's all up to Homer to fix this irremediable mistake. This episode is very well-written and showcases a very dark theme that is recurrent in real life, as it teaches viewers to not trust anyone easily and be aware of what they do outside of their own homes, as it can be twisted against them.

9 "There's No Disgrace Like Home"

Season 1, Episode 4

The Simpsons are known to be very chaotic characters inside and outside their home, as there are hilarious moments in which Bart and Homer fight at various times. But there is a thin line between that being normal and that being damageable to the family's unity. These recurrent situations reach a serious climax in season one, episode four, "There's No Disgrace Like Home."

This episode features The Simpsons family fighting with each other hilariously once again. But an embarrassing fight escalates outside their own home, in front of people. Everyone encourages them to go to family therapy to resolve this recurring issue because they are exhausted from seeing them fighting all the time. During the family therapy scenes, Homer delivers hilarious one-liners, which leave the viewers laughing for a long time. Also, the script of this episode is very well-written and makes viewers experience the true ups and downs of being in a family like theirs.

8 "Crepes of Wrath"

Season1, Episode 11

What happens when Bart Simpson succeeds in annoying Principal Skinner once again? Transfer to a student exchange program so he can help familiarize himself with a stranger, and become a good person. From the very first interaction, viewers have seen the pranks and shenanigans that Bart has pulled in his school, and most of them are pretty hilarious. But this cat-and-mouse game between him and the school's principal comes to a dangerous climax in season one, episode eleven, "Crepes of Wrath."

In this new adventure, Bart mistakenly destroys the school's toilets in one of his pranks on Principal Skinner, so he convinces Bart's family, as stated beforehand, to transfer him to a student exchange program. When Bart is transferred to France, he becomes a hero because he discovers a devious plan from his host family, who turn out to be criminals. This episode is hilarious, and it shows how Bart is a good kid, but a troublemaker most of the time.

7 "The TellTale Head"

Season 1, Episode 8

Another prank gone wrong for Bart Simpson. Nothing new, as his pranks always reach ridiculously dramatic heights. But this one seems to be the cherry on top. Bart faces one of the most terrifying yet hilarious moments in the season, ensuring that the viewers can see how troublemaker, yet iconic, this character truly is.

In season one, episode eight, "The TellTale Head," Bart Simpson decides to impress a gang of troublemakers and become their friend. By doing what? Cutting off the head of the town's most famous statue, Jebediah Springfield. This causes mayhem as the council and the townspeople chase Bart in an angry mob. This episode ensures that viewers experience various comedic moments, like the one when the elderly are talking about the news in the nursing home, or when Bart and Homer discuss going to the authorities to apologize for what happened.

6 "Life On The Fast Lane"

Season 1, Episode 9

Fights between spouses? Marge and Homer Simpson take the top spot. They always live their lives on a rollercoaster, as sometimes Homer doesn't seem to care about Marge's feelings, but then they make up and have happy moments together. But, when she tries to spite Homer, there are times that Marge gets unwanted admirers, like in season one, episode nine, "Life On The Fast Lane."

Marge's birthday is here, and Homer has forgotten to get a present for her. Desperate, he grabs a bowling ball from a store and gives it to her as a present, even if he bought that present thinking about himself, more than considering what his wife truly likes. To make Homer understand that he doesn't seem to care about her feelings, Marge gets bowling lessons from a French instructor named Jacques, but he seems to be interested in her. To patch things up with Homer, viewers see the famous scene of Marge walking into Homer's work, and they apologize to each other. In the end, Homer brings Marge home carrying her bridal style. Such a romantic and iconic episode!

5 "The Call of the Simpsons"

Season1, Episode 7

Road trips and camping are the best weekend getaways for families after months of hard work...but not for The Simpsons. This is another hilarious adventure that this family has to go through, which showcases their unity as such. Memories like these are iconic to fans of the animated series, and it's worth it to add season one, episode seven, "The Call of the Simpsons," to this ranking.

Here, The Simpsons delivers comedic moments between every single member of the family. The scenes in the woods, during camping, are to add to history books. Homer mistakenly becomes the legendary Bigfoot by being full of mud and dirt, as he scares the other campers. It's truly an iconic moment and the best one throughout the entire 36 seasons, that makes viewers laugh out loud till this day. If anyone is interested in seeing an episode of this animated series, this is a must-watch!

4 "Some Enchanted Evening"

Season 1, Episode 13

As a couple, there are moments where the two spouses need to take a break and enjoy themselves for one night, without family to take their time off relaxing. But there are times when caution and safety for the family are supposed to be ensured first. Well, this is not what happens in season one, episode 13, "Some Enchanted Evening," as The Simpsons kids are in immediate danger.

To be specific, Marge and Homer Simpson decide to go on a romantic date after a long time of not being able to because they have to take care of their family. To ensure the kids are looked after while they are gone, they hire a babysitter, not knowing she is actually a wanted criminal, named Lucille Botzskowski. The moral of the "Some Enchanted Evening" episode is to ensure that everything is correct before leaving kids alone with a babysitter and that the family is safe.

3 "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire"

Season1, Episode 1

Christmas is one of the holidays where there is love, compassion, and kindness between families. In the debut episode of The Simpsons, the famous animated family tries to hilariously celebrate as well, while they are being introduced to viewers for the first time ever. Season 1, Episode 1, "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," is the first of many Christmas Specials the animated show will have throughout its 36-season ongoing run.

In "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire," The Simpsons family, from the town of Springfield, are at a crossroads: they can't celebrate Christmas because Homer Simpson's Christmas bonus paycheck did not come through on time, and also Bart had a tattoo at the local mall as a prank, so they had to pay their saved money to remove it. Homer tries to be a good parent and earn more money for his family, trying to work at the mall as a department Santa Claus. At the end of the episode, viewers realize that family is the best thing that there can be during the holidays.

2 "Bart Is A Genius"

Season 1, Episode 2

Cheating on a test for class? Never a good option. It's something that could put anyone in trouble. Just like plagiarizing a newspaper article. But for Bart Simpson, cheating his way out of a test seems to have worked out once in his life. But with that, the consequences arose, and they were not fun to begin with. This is what happens in Season 1, Episode 2, "Bart Is A Genius."

Here, Bart had a class test that he forgot to study for (actually, he did not want to do that). Because of that, he was meant to fail. But instead, he recurred to the technique known as cheating. Afterward, Principal Skinner shared with Marge and Homer Simpson that their son suddenly became an academic genius. They were thrilled, and the school transferred him to one full of actual genius kids of his age. When he realized his mistake and did not familiarize himself with his peers, because he was not smart like them, he was sent back home and decided not to cheat on a test again. This episode teaches viewers a lesson, and it's simply spectacular, yet educative!

1 "Krusty Gets Busted"

Season1, Episode 12

Krusty The Clown is one of the most beloved side characters in The Simpsons. Viewers may dislike him also at times, mostly because people are scared of his bizarre personality. He has various episodes in which he becomes the main character of the storyline, and season 1, episode 12, "Krusty Gets Busted," is one of them.

In "Krusty Gets Busted," Krusty The Clown gets accused of stealing from Springfield's Kwik-E-Mart and gets convicted. Sideshow Bob, another important side character of the animated series, gets Krusty's previous job as the TV Show host. Bart Simpson believes his hero doesn't have anything to do with the situation, and he was framed. He enlists his sister Lisa's help, and together they try to discover who is the true culprit. This episode is truly phenomenal, as it will remind viewers of a case from a crime show. Truly well done!

