Each of The Simpsons' 34 seasons is unique in its own way, but few feel as distinctive as the very first. Airing in 1989, the inaugural Simpsons season has a number of eccentricities that make it stand out. Homer has a deeper voice, Lisa rivals Bart in terms of mischievousness, some actors were different, and the show had a more gag-focused comic-strip style of humor. However, the greatest difference between Season 1 of The Simpsons and the 33 that came after it is the aesthetic; the animation style, character designs, and overall look of the show were all markedly different when The Simpsons first hit primetime.

Matt Groening, Tracey Ullman, and 'The Simpsons' Origins

Audiences got their first look at The Simpsons in 1987, when the eponymous family starred in short animated sketches on The Tracey Ullman Show. Snappy and simple, these two- to three-minute vignettes looked very different from the eventual full-length Simpsons episodes. The family members had odd proportions, pronounced upper lips, and unsettlingly distant eyes. By the end of Tracey Ullman's third season, the characters were somewhat more similar to the ones we know today, but they still had leagues to go, even as Fox upgraded them to having their own separate sitcom.

Part of the reason that The Simpsons appears so inconsistent across its first few years is because of the show's creator, Matt Groening. Fox hired Groening for Tracey Ullman because of his work authoring the cult underground comic, Life In Hell. The comic showcased unique character designs, focusing on humanoid rabbits with tennis ball eyes, remarkable overbites, flat mouths, and simplistic features. Many of these traits would carry over into his work on The Simpsons, and while the style has since been mimicked by many cartoonists, it was quite novel and even subversive in the late 1980s.

Because of that novelty, The Simpsons' earliest animators had some trouble adapting Groening's work. For The Tracey Ullman Show, only three animators worked on The Simpsons, and with a tight schedule, they sometimes found themselves just tracing over Groening's drawings to complete the sketches on time. This resulted in harder lines, stiffer movements, and minimalist backgrounds. Sometimes the characters are the only things in the otherwise blank frame.

While getting their own show certainly provided The Simpsons with a larger staff and more resources to refine their animation, the learning curve continued through the first season, and it shows in the episodes. Those hard lines are still there, and most of the subjects and spaces appear two-dimensional. There are also inconsistencies in the details such as the number of spikes in Bart and Lisa's hair, the designs of key locations like the Simpsons' house or Springfield Elementary, and the coloring of certain characters. While the yellow flesh was always a staple of the show's look, some characters appear different shades in different shots. Likewise, the frame rate can vary, with some shots being incredibly fluid and others choppy.

Season 2 Standardized 'The Simpsons' Look With A Style Guide

Noticeably, that learning curve seemed to have flattened out by Season 2. While there was no breakthrough in technology, budget, or artistic innovation between The Simpsons' freshman and sophomore seasons, the animators did find more stable rules to follow. Around this time, Groening and the rest of the Simpsons team started developing a style guide to make the show look more consistent. Although never made publicly available, the full guide allegedly spans over 500 pages, and it lists all the dos and don'ts of drawing for The Simpsons. Released images from the book show rules like not to draw characters cross-eyed, not to put a line through visible teeth, and to not give characters yellow hair outside of the Simpsons family. The full text supposedly outlines how to draw every character from every angle, and how to make everything in The Simpsons look like The Simpsons.

This style guide has served as a Bible for the animators ever since, making it so the characters appear more or less the same between Season 2 and Season 34. Even as other aesthetic changes have taken place in the show, like going from cell-animation to digital in 2007 or a larger aspect ratio in 2009, the guide has ensured that all the characters retain the same core traits.

'The Simpsons' Season 1 Appears The Most Cartoonish Of Them All

Season 1 is thus a sole outlier in predating the style guide. Rewatching it, one can see many of The Simpsons' rules broken. For example, one of the fundamental tenants of The Simpsons' look is that it doesn't come off as too cartoonish. While this may seem paradoxical for an animated series, what it means is that features are not overly exaggerated, movement is not springy, and things feel somewhat grounded. This is reflective of the pseudo-realistic world that the Simpsons live in. Things are not cute or caricature-esque like they are in Disney movies or Looney Tunes sketches.

In Season 1, however, the aesthetic sometimes does fall into that cartoony valley. While it's rarely the stuff of Mickey Mouse or Bugs Bunny, there are moments where characters bend and expressions morph to unrealistic extents. Combine that with the occasionally disproportionate character design and the reliably flat backgrounds, and The Simpsons' first season could sometimes appear emulative of a Hanna-Barbera or Charles Schulz production— both are revered animation styles, but they are not The Simpsons.

None of this necessarily makes Season 1 any worse. In some ways it even endows it with a certain charm, as viewers can actually see the progress that the show has made by going back and witnessing its scrappy origins. Ever since that first season, The Simpsons has seemed to slowly move towards a more refined and glossy look. Today, all Simpsons episodes are made digitally and in high definition. While this helps the show look crisper, it also renders it less personal, even sterilized. If one wants to see the presence of the human hand in The Simpsons' animation, then one must go back to before the rules were written, and return to where it all began.