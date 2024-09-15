The first two seasons of The Simpsons established itself as a staple of the modern television landscape, but a major shake-up would test the future of the popular show. The original creative team of Matt Groening, James L. Brooks and Sam Simon would exit as showrunners, with Al Jean and Mike Reiss taking their place.

The change in leadership wouldn’t be noticed by the casual viewer, as the new team of Jean and Reiss carefully expanded the world of The Simpsons. Whether through gentle storytelling or the sprinkling of absurdist comedic set pieces, these episodes upheld the show's excellence and defined the third season.

10 "Treehouse of Horror II"

Episode 7

Thankfully, the previous season's "Treehouse of Horror" was not a one-off celebration of Halloween, with a second helping of terror in Springfield. For its sequel effort, Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) encounters a monkey’s paw that grants wishes in an unfortunate manner, a town is held hostage by a magical and powerful Bart, and plans hatch for an ill-conceived transplant of Homer’s brain into the ultimate worker robot. Each story may be presented as a nightmare from a different member of the Simpsons' family, but for the viewer, they’re all non-stop fun.

The second horror anthology is a solid example of the third season as a whole. The creative team finds something that resonates with fans and replicates it while striving to keep it fresh. It’s a more self-aware season as well, with the monkey paw story poking fun at the over-saturation and mass merchandising The Simpsons had experienced since premiering. The Treehouse episodes always deliver a healthy mixture of edge and sweetness, and this one is no exception.

9 "Bart the Lover"

Episode 16

Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright) learns his teacher, Ms. Krabappel (voiced by Marcia Wallace), has placed a dating ad in a newspaper, so he decides to prank her by replying under a fake identity. Bart’s prank turns out to be too successful, breaking the heart of his lonely teacher. While Bart figures out how to clean up his mess, Homer does his best to stop cursing. Ultimately, Krabappel’s dignity is spared, and Homer’s swear jar helps out with a home project.

This episode sees the writers expanding away from the family of the Simpsons and giving side characters, such as Krabappel, more depth. Within years, all peripheral characters will receive the spotlight in episodes like “Bart the Lover,” but the template for getting in and out of a quick character study in 22 minutes is etched out here. The handling of Krabappel’s loneliness doesn’t put her as the butt of the joke or played for laughs, which is a tone viewers will consistently see. Regardless of the mockery or satire at play in the events of the episode themselves, the characters are treated with respect and care.

8 "Homer at the Bat"

Episode 17

Homer’s creation of a mythical softball bat has him leading the power plant’s softball team to a winning season and a championship game. Mr. Burns makes a million-dollar bet on the game, and to ensure he wins, Burns hires multiple professional baseball players as ringers. MLB legend Darryl Strawberry locks into a rivalry with Homer because they play the same position, while players like Ken Griffey, Jr, and Jose Canseco get The Simpsons treatment in a cameo-packed adventure.

The Simpsons have the ability to mine humor from the most unlikely of guest stars, a task on display here. The sheer number of professional baseball players lending their voices would seem challenging on its own, but each player has a quick, memorable moment to shine. Most episodes of The Simpsons are staked in a somewhat realistic world (ignoring the fingers), and “Homer at the Bat” has a heightened sensibility to it. What starts as a small baseball story ends with Ozzie Smith endlessly falling into a void and Roger Clemens being hypnotized into acting like a chicken. It’s bizarre, hilarious and fascinating to watch.

7 "When Flanders Failed"

Episode 3

The object of Homer’s endless jealousy, Ned Flanders (voiced by Harry Shearer), announces he’s opening a shop for left-handed appliances and gadgets. Homer mocks the idea repeatedly, humoring himself with fantasies of the shop closing and Flanders losing everything. When his fantasy becomes reality, Homer has to decide whether to watch it happen or help someone who deserves it. While Homer struggles with his moral dilemma, Bart has a much easier time lying about going to karate class, a fact he will regret by the end of the episode.

In the early years of the show, Flanders was the easiest way to challenge Homer’s sense of right and wrong. Lisa (voiced by Yeardley Smith) will fill this role frequently, but it generally makes more sense when the person Homer has to face is someone his age. It’s another tone-setting moment in the season to have Homer’s actions be integral to Flanders’ keeping the store open. There’s no outside force at play, nor is there a third party to let Homer morally off the hook. Viewers are allowed to see Homer help someone he does not necessarily care for, and that act gives him a softer exterior than compared to season one.

6 "I Married Marge"

Episode 12

Bart and Lisa learn that Marge (voiced by Julie Kavner) is at the doctor's to find out if she’s pregnant, and while they wait, Homer tells them about how he and Marge got married. A spiritual sequel to the fantastic “The Way We Was,” from season two, viewers see what a young and in love Marge and Homer do when they discover a baby is on the way. Once again, nothing is easy for the couple, but through determination and an outburst at the power plant, Marge and Homer lean on one another as they start a family.

Flashback episodes seem to have roughly the same level of reverence from fans as the Treehouse of Horror episodes, and it’s easy to see why. On surface level, Homer and Marge appear opposite in every way, so seeing their journey as a couple adds context and relatability to the pair. The episode doesn’t sacrifice any of its humor while delivering an emotional message. Marge uses a "Barnacle Bill’s Home Pregnancy Test," and the high five the two parents give one another when they learn there’s not a fourth child is a perfect punctuation mark to the nostalgic story.

5 "Lisa the Greek"

Episode 14

Marge encourages Lisa to bond with Homer by watching football with him, and after initial reluctance, Homer learns his daughter is an expert at picking the winning team. Much to the chagrin of his bookie, Moe (voiced by Hank Azaria), Homer is on a winning hot streak, able to shower Lisa with all the Malibu Stacy toys she can handle. When Lisa begins to feel Homer only wants to spend time with her because of the money, the bond between father and daughter is determined over one final football game.

Homer and Lisa have arguably the most interesting and complex relationship within the core family. The Simpsons touched on Homer’s desire to win Lisa’s affection, such as the earlier season 3 episode, “Lisa’s Pony,” but “Lisa the Greek” takes more time to show the father and daughter interact and bond. Comedies, especially animated ones, tend to reset any character arcs at the end of the episode, but in this case, the effects feel permanent. Homer will backslide and make many more dumb mistakes as a father, but here, he’s not a stranger to his daughter.

4 "Homer Defined"

Episode 5

After a panicked, lucky decision averts a nuclear meltdown at the plant, Homer is given a hero’s treatment by Springfield. Homer feels guilty about accepting so much praise and fears he’ll be discovered as a fraud. When even a call from Magic Johnson doesn’t make him feel better, Homer gets a second opportunity to show everyone exactly how he handled the situation. Elsewhere, Bart is told he can’t hang out with his best pal, Milhouse (voiced by Pamela Hayden) until Marge sits down to speak with Milhouse’s mom (voiced by Maggie Roswell) on behalf of her special little guy.

This episode helps to re-establish Homer as the show focuses more of their stories on him than on Bart. Homer is not the brutish buffoon he teetered on being at the beginning of the series run; instead, he’s a self-aware three-dimensional (metaphorically) character who understands his limitations and can feel embarrassed about them, establishing goodwill with viewers. Bart’s subplot is also satisfying, giving Marge a moment to shine in a season where she has less to do overall.

3 "Black Widower"

Episode 21

When Aunt Selma wants the family to meet her new boyfriend, they don’t expect Sideshow Bob (voiced by Kelsey Grammar) to walk through the door. Bob explains that he was released early from prison, but Bart fears for his own safety and that of his family. After all, Bart was the one who exposed Sideshow’s plan to frame Krusty the Clown for robbery. Bart’s concerns only grow when Bob and Selma get engaged, so using all of his wits, Bart tries to find out Bob’s true intentions before it's too late.

The Simpsons doesn’t have many outright villains, so maybe that’s why Sideshow Bob’s murderous Thespian is an absolute treat every time he makes an appearance. The concept of a ten-year-old being locked in a feud with a grown man lends itself to so many funny opportunities, and once again, the new creative team for season three capitalized on the potential. Grammar chews scenery as the disgraced children's entertainer, a testament to his experienced comic timing and voicework. The episode also serves as a fun mystery, even if, like Bart, you knew Sideshow Bob was evil to the core.

2 "Radio Bart"

Episode 13

Bart discovers the usefulness of an unwanted birthday present when he uses a microphone that transmits to AM radios to pull his biggest prank yet. By lowering a radio into a well, Bart pretends to be a boy trapped in a well, and before long, the town of Springfield bands together to save the fictional Timmy O’Toole. When Bart tries to recover a damning piece of evidence, he finds himself trapped in the well with a much less sympathetic town above ground.

There are many episodes in the early years of the system that follow the formula of Bart pulling a prank and justly learning a lesson when it backfires. “Radio Bart” takes this story device and pushes it as far as it will go, raising the stakes beyond reasonable expectation for maximum comedic returns. The financial capitalization of tragedy is lampooned with the memorable cameo of Sting as the leading voice of a charity song, “We’re Sending Our Love Down the Well.” The cameos, the clever callbacks that tie the plot together, and the social commentary all tie together for a highlight of season three’s strong offerings.

1 "Flaming Moe's"

Episode 10

Homer lets Moe in on the secret of a drink he invented called the Flaming Homer. Within roughly five seconds, Moe takes credit for the drink, calling it the Flaming Moe. The drink catches on, and Moe’s bar becomes the hottest spot for locals and celebrities alike. Homer is immediately jealous of the positive attention and money Moe receives for the stolen drink, slowly going mad at the betrayal of his friend.

There will always be arguments among fans about which episode of what season is best, but it’s widely recognized that “Flaming Moe’s” is one of the top episodes of the entire show’s run. “It’s like there’s a party in my mouth, and everyone’s invited” is probably one of the most quoted lines. It’s a fun and loose episode that spirals quickly out of control as Moe’s Tavern begins to resemble the bar from Cheers if Cheers ever had Aerosmith perform. Audiences have had small doses of Moe, but extra time with Springfield’s lovable dirtbag shows how charming Azaria’s performance of him is. Now if only the drink actually existed.

