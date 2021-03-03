Real talk: The Simpsons will probably outlive us all. Wednesday, Fox announced that the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history will continue to hold onto that title, renewing the show for a 33rd and 34th season. This will continue the show's run to 2023 and a total of 757 episodes. (They might as well go for an even thousand at this point, right?)

As this is by far not the first time the creators and "star" of the iconic animated sitcom have delivered said news, the quotes provided in the official release bring with them an air of refined hilarity. Which is to say, they all do a great job of mirroring the show's irreverent spirit, with more than a hint of self-deprecation — which is quite the achievement, when you consider that, again, this is arguably one of the most successful television series of all time.

Creator/executive producer Matt Groening:

“Everyone at THE SIMPSONS is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

Executive producer James L. Brooks:

“My biggest move was in the very beginning when I decided to never uncross my fingers."

RELATED: Here’s How ‘The Simpsons’ Brought Back Mrs. Krabappel For One Final Farewell

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier:

“It’s a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for THE SIMPSONS. We keep hoping that, eventually, they’ll get it right. Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate ‘The Tracey Ullman Show.’ As they say, ‘practice makes perfect.’”

And, of course, from Homer Simpson himself:

"Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am.”

The last few years have been a somewhat turbulent time for The Simpsons, as the series has dealt with a new level of scrutiny over its long-established casting choices, which recently led to the decision to no longer have white actors playing characters of color. While its characters may never get older, The Simpsons has shown that it has the potential to keep growing up — something it seems it'll have the opportunity to do in perpetuity.

New episodes of The Simpsons air Sundays on Fox.

KEEP READING: 31 Years Later, Dr. Hibbert on 'The Simpsons' Will Finally Be Voiced by a Black Actor

Share Share Tweet Email

Jodie Comer, Ridley Scott Reunite for Napoleon Movie 'Kitbag' Starring Joaquin Phoenix She also plays the female lead alongside Matt Damon and Adam Driver in the director's next film 'The Last Duel.'