While we will sadly never get a full production of Stop the Planet of the Apes, I Want to Get Off!, The Simpsons is finally going to do a full musical episode. During the show's Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel, executive producer Matt Selman revealed that Season 33 will kick off with a musical episode.

As Selman said:

"The most musical episode we've ever done; almost wall-to-wall music. It's like a Broadway musical of an episode with all original songs."

The episode, titled “The Star of the Backstage,” will debut on September 26 on Fox. Additionally, Selman revealed that Kristen Bell playing Marge's singing voice and teased the episode with an image of Homer standing on the toilet in his underpants and serenading Marge.

In a follow-up interview with Entertainment Weekly, Selman says the plot revolves around Marge having fond memories of being a stage manager for a high school musical, Y2K: The Millennium Bug, and attempts to restage it 20 years later with the original cast. This is essentially the premise of the Disney+ reality TV series Encore, which coincidently Bell hosts (all hail our Disney entertainment synergy overlords!).

If anything, it's surprising it took this long for The Simpsons to get around to a musical episode since it's become such a TV oddball staple over the years with shows ranging from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Xena: Warrior Princess to Scrubs and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Heck, even the HBO prison drama Oz had a musical episode.

While in the animated Fox realm, both Family Guy and Bob's Burgers have consistently had more musical flair than The Simpsons, the show has still shined occasionally with well-placed comedic ditties. While Lyle Lanley's swindling "The Monorail Song," might be the first one to spring to mind, the celebratory shanty of the Stonecutters secret society ("We Do") and the Mr. Burns-as-Cruella De Vil via a Beauty and the Beast parody ("See My Vest!") should not be slept on. Hopefully, "The Star of the Backstage” will reach the same heights of melodic mirth.

The Simpsons is currently airing on Fox. Season 33 premieres September 26. Watch the rest of the panel below.

