This year's edition of the D23 Expo has finally arrived, and several exciting announcements have already come out of the three-day-long event. Among them is the Season 33 streaming release date for The Simpsons. Disney shared that the long-running series will release season 33 on Disney+ on October 5. Along with the release, they also shared a season poster featuring the show's core characters.

The release date isn't the only Simpsons related content to come from Disney this week. During Disney+ Day on September 8, a new short titled "Welcome to the Club" was released on the streamer, the latest addition to Simpsons shorts. Prior ones include the Emmy nominated "When Billie Met Lisa," featuring Billie Eilish, “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap,’” “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki,” and “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.” All the shorts and additional content are available in the Disney+ Simpsons collection.

The Simpsons is a beloved animated series the began its legendary run back in 1989, debuting on FOX. It follows the titular Simpson family -- Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie -- as they become entangled in an endless amount of shenanigans. Since its debut it has been running strong, earning praise from general audiences and critics alike. Throughout its run, the show has won a total of 35 Emmys, among several other accolades, and is currently one of the longest running scripted show. It will also be featured in the second season of Icons Unearthed, which places a heavy focus on the behind-the-scenes work of film and television franchises.

RELATED: 8 Celebrities That Guest Starred on 'The Simpsons' In 2022 (So Far)

Before Season 33 heads to Disney+, the upcoming 34th season premieres a bit earlier on FOX as part of their Animation Domination. It will air on Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Showrunner Matt Selman has already offered up some idea of what to expect. Viewers can look forward to even more exciting celebrity guest stars, including Simu Liu and Melissa McCarthy. The upcoming season will also feature two of the show's classic "Treehouse of Horror" episodes, one of which will be fully dedicated to Stephen King's It.

The Simpsons was created by Matt Groenig, James L. Brooks, and Sam Simon. The voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer, Julie Kavner, Hank Azaria, Pamela Hayden, Tress MacNeille, and more.

The Simpsons Season 33 premieres on October 5 on Disney+. Check out the new poster below: