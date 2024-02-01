The Big Picture Recent seasons of The Simpsons have been a major improvement in quality, with high-concept storylines and more jokes per minute.

The episode "Bartless" in Season 34 showcases a different reality where Bart is not a Simpson, leading to a heartwarming exploration of the family's love for him.

The episode reminds viewers that despite the show's creative decline over the past two decades, fans still have a deep affection for The Simpsons and want it to succeed.

Despite years of middling to sour episode releases, The Simpsons has seen a bit of a renaissance in recent years. That's right, after almost two decades of fans apathetically waiting for Springfield to become funny again, it actually happened. The last couple of seasons have actually been a pretty major uptick in quality, with the series taking on more high-concept storylines, chalking up the jokes per minute, and giving the show a true heart for the first time in years. While many people might say that The Simpsons started picking back up a couple of years ago, it's one Season 34 episode in particular that sealed the deal and brought this series the closest it's ever been to its former glory.

No, Springfield isn't what it once was, but it's also not that far off anymore. "Bartless" is the greatest proof of that, dropping in as the 15th episode of Season 34. This title takes viewers to an alternate reality in which Bart is not a Simpson. At first, this seems like a positive. Springfield as a whole is thriving, and the Simpson family in particular is happier than ever. That being said, not everything has changed for the better. It doesn't take long for Homer and Marge to realize that, while their son is a total nuisance to everyone around him, Bart might have a more positive impact on the world around him than they knew.

'The Simpsons' Has Not Been This Good in Over Two Decades

Everyone knows that the first ten years of The Simpsons rock. The 1989 to '99 run could very well be one of the best runs that any TV show has ever had, with not only gold episodes dropping left and right, but gold seasons. The writers, voice actors, and general creative team were on a tear. Then, with the turn of the century, things started turning for the worse. Jokes weren't landing like they used to, plot lines weren't as inspired, and even the performances felt a little phoned in. If viewers in 2000 thought that things were getting bad, then they didn't know what was coming. Aside from the stellar Simpsons Movie (a project that briefly kicked some life into this franchise), the series would spend the next 20 years creatively tanking. This could be for a variety of reasons, but the biggest of all points to the fact that The Simpsons has never taken a break between seasons. Not once.

It seems as though the creative team has to be aware that most fans have spent the 21st century growing apathetic towards Homer and the gang, because there has been a pretty drastic creative overhaul in recent years. Now that The Simpsons has basically told every kind of grounded story possible, newer episodes like "Bartless" make it feel as though the writers and showrunners know they have nothing to lose. This show has been around for three and a half decades. Why not shake up everything that we know about these characters?

What Is 'The Simpsons' Episode "Bartless" About?

"Bartless" opens with Bart and Milhouse reading to a class of kindergartners at Springfield Elementary. After he starts losing his individual student's attention, Bart spices things up by adding new elements to the book and drawing on the pages. Pretty soon, the whole class is circled up and listening to him read. After they start drawing in their own books, Bart gets in trouble for having inspired the whole ordeal. We then cut over to the Simpson's home, where everyone is yelling at Bart for something that he's done to them. Homer and Marge are at the end of their rope. After a long talk, they come to realize that they might love their son, but they don't exactly like him.

"Bartless" then takes us into Homer and Marge's imaginations, where they wonder what a world without the titular character would be like (think It's a Wonderful Life, but The Simpsons). Springfield turns out to be somewhat of a paradise, with crime levels significantly lowered, Springfield Elementary is without any troublemakers, and the landscape itself is more geographically diverse, as opposed to its typical mid-western scenery. The Simpsons even seem happier... at first. Marge and Homer are working their dream jobs, with the former being a doctor and the latter playing the organ and working the Jumbotron at baseball games. Lisa and Maggie have more toys than ever and live in a large, lavish home, but they're also our first clue into something being off. Lisa is less confident without her brother, and Maggie has even less life to her than usual.

About halfway through the episode, Homer accidentally runs over a skateboarding kid with his car. The child turns out to be a version of Bart that is identical to the one in the main timeline — he just isn't a Simpson. After a short stint at the hospital, Homer and Marge agree to let Bart stay with them until Chief Wiggum can find out where he came from, and what to do with him next. At first, Bart drives the Simpson family crazy, but it doesn't take long for him to start having a positive impact on their lives. Marge learns how to stand up for herself at work by yelling "Eat my shorts," Bart helps Homer work the crowd at a baseball game, and Lisa and Maggie are laughing more than ever. Just as the family realizes that they like having him around, Chief Wiggum eventually comes around and takes Bart away. Homer and Marge wake up back in reality, where they have also realized that they like their son. They run into his room, wake him up, and give him a big old group hug.

"Bartless" Is Deeper Than You Might Think It Is

Now look, this might just be three and a half decades of a show at work, but you'd be lying if you said the last stretch of "Bartless" didn't work on you a good bit. It's nothing that'll make you cry, but it will hit you hard in the feels. The first ten years of this show have resonated with audiences for decades. While the last 20 or so years have not been as strong, people have held out with the hope that maybe we would all find ourselves caring about Springfield and its inhabitants again. "Bartless" isn't quite up to par with the series' best episodes, but it's the closest we've ever gotten. On a surface level, this episode proves to the Simpsons that, while Bart has driven them nuts a lot of the time, they still love him. On a deeper level, it teaches us that, while this show has not been that great for the last two decades, we still love it, and are more than willing to see it become great again. With "Bartless," that wish became a reality.

Season 35 has continued this upward trajectory that The Simpsons has been on. If you don't believe that this series could be back on track, fire up almost any episode from the last two seasons, and you'll be set. If you want an almost meta depiction of the average Simpsons fan's heart and relationship with the series, then you have to watch "Bartless." This show might have driven us all nuts for over twenty years, but we don't want to know a world without it.

