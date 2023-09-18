The Big Picture Season 34 of The Simpsons will debut on Disney+ on October 11, 2023, featuring 22 episodes and guest appearances from various celebrities.

The season includes a special Treehouse of Horror episode with an anime-style tribute to Death Note, showcasing an anime version of Lisa Simpson and a creepy character named Ryuk.

The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted primetime series in TV history, and Disney+ currently offers Seasons 1-33 of the show along with exclusive content and The Simpsons Movie.

The Disney+ streaming debut for Season 34 of The Simpsons has just been announced along with a creepy anime-style look at one of the season's Treehouse of Horror specials. The milestone 34th season of The Simpsons is set to debut on Disney+ starting on October 11, 2023.

Season 34 of the long-running series originally aired on FOX from September 2022 to May 2023. The season consists of 22 episodes, including the 750th episode of the series, titled "Homer’s Adventures Through The Windshield Glass". Season 34 of The Simpsons also featured some outstanding guest appearances from Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

Along with the season's streaming premiere, a look at one of the season's Treehouse of Horror Halloween specials was also released, showing an image from the segment called "Death Tome", a playful tribute to the anime classic Death Note. The image shows an anime version of Lisa Simpson screaming in fright, with a Simpsons version of the very creepy Ryuk crouching behind her. The image, like the segment, is a loving tribute to the creepy anime. Season 34 was also the first season of the series to feature two Treehouse of Horror specials.

Fox

The Simpsons is the longest-running scripted primetime series in television history. The series follows the adventures and exploits of the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. However, in the three-plus decades since the series debut, it has expanded its cast of characters to encompass the whole, quirky, population of Springfield. The series was created by Matt Groening and originally premiered on FOX in December 1989. The Simpsons quickly became a hit and is a staple of 1990s pop culture. In 2007, The Simpsons Movie was released.

750 Episodes and Counting on Disney+

Disney+ is currently home to Seasons 1- 33 of the series, along with several Disney+ exclusive specials, short films, and The Simpsons Movie. You can check out the streaming app's collection of Simpsons content in the "The Simpsons Collection" portion of the app. Season 34 of the series will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on October 11, 2023. New and returning subscribers to Disney+ can now subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by the Disney+ website through September 20, 2023.

Season 35 of The Simpsons is set to premiere on FOX on October 11, 2023.