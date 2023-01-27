The Simpsons lives on. The iconic, record breaking animated series, now in its fifth decade of airing on television, has been renewed for a 35th and 36th season by Fox. Fox has continued to renew the series in two season intervals since season 27 through 28. While the show has seen an inevitable ratings decline like all of those experienced by veteran network shows, as the years go by, it continues to be a strong performer in the 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is still treasured by key advertisers.

And the show isn't displaying any signs of slowing down, either. It's not just the longest-running comedy or longest-running animated show, it's the longest-running primetime scripted series in television history. The show claimed that title (previously held by Gunsmoke) with its 637th episode back in 2018, and now will further extend its record, which may prove difficult to beat.

The renewal, which takes the show through the 2024-25 season will allow Fox to retain the foundations of its Sunday animation block, a mainstay of the network for decades. Disney's 2019 purchase of 21st Century Fox included a deal which packaged in 20th Television, which is the company that produces The Simpsons, and with all the focus of Disney+ placed firmly on building the Disney+ offerings and brand, the enormous Simpsons back catalogue is one of the most valuable intellectual properties they have in their arsenal.

RELATED: 15 Great 'The Simpsons' Episodes That Were Surprisingly Deep

Originally created by Matt Groening, and launched as a weekly series of shorts in 1987 on The Tracey Ullman Show, The Simpsons was launched as a weekly series in its own right in 1989. It has since gone on to win 35 Emmy Awards, and had a feature film released in cinemas in 2007 with The Simpsons Movie, which grossed more than $530 million worldwide.

The voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Yeardley Smith, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer and Hank Azaria. The season 34 guest roster includes Anna Faris, Jane Kaczmarek, Jay Pharaoh, Megan Mullally, Drew Barrymore, Aubrey Plaza, Melissa McCarthy, Simu Liu, and Natasha Lyonne. Fox also announced renewal deals, both for two seasons, for two further animated shows owned by Disney to accompany The Simpsons in the Sunday night animation block. Family Guy is being picked up for seasons 22 and 23, while Bob's Burgers has been extended through seasons 14 and 15.

The upcoming Season 34 finale of The Simpsons will mark its 750th episode, and the renewal will see the show pass the 800 episode milestone.