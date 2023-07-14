If you've been missing everyone's favorite yellow family, well, have no fear, because they're coming back sooner than you might think. That's right, The Simpsons are returning for Season 35 later this fall. The new season is set to premiere on Fox on October 1, 2023, at 8:00 PM EST. Earlier this year the series was picked up for its 35th and 36th seasons and is set to continue through 2025 along with other Fox animated series such as Family Guy and Bobs Burgers.

Fox's signature Animation Domination block of programming is returning this fall, with network mainstay, The Simpsons leading the pack. And if you're hoping to catch up on the classic animated series, there are several ways for you to do so, although it might be difficult to catch up on all 34 of the preceding seasons. The first 33 seasons of the show are now streaming on Disney+. However, you can only stream Season 34 on Hulu as of right now. Season 34 will most likely land on Hulu closer to Season 35's premiere date.

A Fox Institution

The Simpsons is almost as old as FOX itself, having premiered in December 1989 on the network. The series, which originally started as an animated short on The Tracy Ullman Show, follows the exploits and adventures of the Simpson family. Since its premiere on FOX, however, the show has grown into a more expansive series, that revolves around the many citizens of Springfield. In the 1990s, the series inspired no shortage of moral outrage over its crass humor. But since then, it has become a cultural icon, spawning endless amounts of merchandise, video games, board games, and even a full-length feature film in 2007.

Image via Fox

RELATED:

‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’ Earns $23 Million in Two Days at Domestic Box Office

In its later seasons, the series has hosted a revolving door of celebrity guest voices. And several Simpsons specials have been released to Disney+ following Fox's acquisition by Disney. It is not yet known how the ongoing WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike will impact the upcoming season, or the other series included on Fox's Animation Domination block of programming.

Regardless, it's never a bad time to brush up on your Simpsons knowledge. You can stream the series now on Disney+ and Hulu. The Simpsons Movie, which turned sixteen this year, is now available to stream on Disney+. The new season is set to premiere on October 1, 2023, on Fox. Until then, you can catch the below video on some of the series' spookiest real-world predictions.