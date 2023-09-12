The Big Picture The new trailer for The Simpsons Season 35 showcases the family getting into all sorts of mischief, including Marge fighting Itchy and Scratchy.

The first episode of the season will focus on Homer as a school crossing guard, taking his role to extreme levels, similar to previous seasons.

Season 35 of The Simpsons arrives on October 1.

Fans have a new look at what Springfield's most famous family will be up to this season. Fox has released a new trailer for the upcoming 35th season of The Simpsons. The long-running animated series will return with new episodes on October 1.

The trailer features quick scenes showing The Simpsons family getting into mischief. One part of the trailer shows Marge (Julie Kavner) concerned for a younger version of Bart (Nancy Cartwright) who is caught in a bubble. Marge is also shown fighting the cartoon characters Itchy and Scratchy. The trailer also features many of Springfield's other characters outside of the Simpsons family, including Nelson Muntz, Mr. Burns, and Chief Wiggum. Interestingly, the new footage also shows an older Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) about to be attacked by someone who looks like Lisa (Yeardley Smith). Younger versions of Sideshow Bob and Lisa also appear together in the trailer, with Lisa tied up.

According to TVLine, the first episode of the season will deal with Homer becoming a school crossing guard. However, when his safety squad receives a lot of funding, Homer takes the group too far. The newly released trailer actually shows Homer as a crossing guard, where he is dressed more like a member of a SWAT team. One person who will be a member of Homer's crossing guard team will be the Squeaky Voiced Teen. The previous season of The Simpsons also began with Homer finding a new activity and taking it too far. In "Habeas Tortoise," Homer started a conspiracy group to find a missing tortoise from the zoo. However, even when Homer found the tortoise on his own, he kept it hidden so that the group would continue to work together.

Image via Fox

The Success of 'The Simpsons'

Since The Simpsons premiered in 1989, the show has gone on to become one of the longest-running television series in history. In 2007, the citizens of Springfield appeared on the big screen in The Simpsons Movie. Since Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, multiple The Simpsons shorts have been released on Disney+.

The Simpsons Season 35 is set to premiere October 1. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below: