Most shows maintain a status quo, but none are as strict as The Simpsons. Despite Homer's (Dan Castellaneta) repeated blunders, Marge (Julie Kavner) never leaves him. No matter how often Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Bart (Nancy Cartwright) make up, they always find something new to bicker about. Perhaps most frustrating of all, no matter how many birthdays, Christmases, or Halloweens the characters celebrate, they remain the same age. The Simpsons exists on a floating timeline, meaning that despite how much the world changes around them, the characters always stay the same age. While this has created a winning formula, after 30 years on the air, it's gotten a little stale and disappointing to not see our favorite family undergo some sort of natural progression. Fortunately, an upcoming episode could change that with a groundbreaking revelation: is Bart finally turning 11?

The Simpsons The satiric adventures of a working-class family in the misfit city of Springfield. Release Date December 17, 1989 Cast Harry Shearer Dan Castellaneta , Julie Kavner , Nancy Cartwright , Yeardley Smith , Hank Azaria Main Genre Comedy Seasons 36 Studio Fox

'The Simpsons' Season 36 Premiere Marks a Big Milestone for Bart

Fox announced the upcoming season premiere of The Simpsons 36th season, titled "Bart's Birthday," will follow Bart as he "celebrates the most shocking birthday party of his entire life — one that might just change everyone in Springfield forever." While it's hard to discern how accurate this synopsis will be, The Simpsons is known for swinging for the fences in its season premieres. Season 33 opened with a musical, Season 29 began with a take on the medieval genre, and Season 27 traversed what a Homer and Marge separation might look like. Bart has been 10 for most of the show's run, so this paradigm-shifting entry in the series would likely follow the events of his 11th birthday party.

It was also announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the season would feature an impressive cast of guest stars. John Cena will make his Simpsons debut, while Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, and Danny DeVito are all returning to the animated universe, though, it's not clear whether they will be playing fictional versions of themselves or original characters. DeVito's return is particularly intriguing, given he originally played the role of Homer's wealthy half-brother, Herb Powell. Although the character has made several cameos and appeared in secondary media like comic books, Herb's last significant appearance was all the way back in the Season 3 episode, "Brother, Can You Spare Two Dimes?" His reemergence could provide satisfying fan service and introduce an exciting narrative twist — with Herb back, the writers could examine the Simpson family tree as Bart grows another year older. They could also explore a light-hearted plot where the Simpson family gets a taste of riches and exuberance, driving a wedge between Bart and the others.

Bart Is One of the Least Developed of the Lead 'Simpsons' Characters

Bart is undoubtedly one of The Simpsons' most popular characters. In the show's early years, especially during the '90s, his too-cool-for-school attitude resonated with kids and teens, turning him into a worldwide phenomenon. T-shirts, action figures, even pogs — Bart was everywhere. Since then, the writers have mostly stuck to the immature, rebellious characterization that cultivated "Bartmania." In any given episode, audiences can expect Bart to pull off a dangerous skateboard stunt, play pranks on unsuspecting adults, and tell someone to eat his shorts.

Currently, Bart is one of the more stagnant Simpsons characters. Homer has replaced Bart as "the face" of The Simpsons, Lisa's role as the voice of reason has made her a far more integral character, and Marge's storylines have seen a notable improvement in recent years; Bart is typically relegated to the one-note, comedic relief. With an 11th birthday on the horizon, though, this could be the perfect opportunity for a more nuanced take on Bart Simpson. Everyone enjoys Bart's silly antics, but, at a certain point, his character deserves the opportunity to grow.

Episodes like Season 2's "Bart Gets an 'F,'" which delve into his psyche and his stunted development, have gotten fewer and farther between. Instead, they've been replaced by non-canon episodes like Season 23's "Holidays of Future Passed" or Season 25's "Days of Future Future," where he's typically portrayed as a burnout loser. While these episodes suggest a lack of confidence in Bart, the Season 27 episode "Barthood" offered a fresh, surprisngly deep perspective. It depicts a future where Bart becomes a respectable bike customizer, showing that even with all the familial drama, he's capable of amounting to something.

'Bart's Birthday' Could Give the Character Another Meaningful Moment

The Simpsons has celebrated its characters' birthdays many times, but only a few of them are actually canon. Fortunately, they've resulted in some of the show's most memorable moments. After forgetting Lisa's birthday every year, Bart tries to make up for it on her 8th birthday in the Season 3 opener, "Stark Raving Dad." Although the episode is headlined by an uncredited appearance by Michael Jackson, it's Bart and Lisa's relationship that truly makes the story. One of Bart's biggest flaws is his selfish tendencies, but this episode reveals his softer side as he sings a duet with Jackson, expressing his love and pride for his sister. As Bart approaches another birthday in "Bart's Birthday," it presents an opportunity to explore the dynamic between Bart and Lisa, highlighting the growing gap between them despite their usual portrayal as equals.

In another Season 3 episode, "Radio Bart," Bart's excitement about his 10th birthday is quickly squashed by knockoff birthday gifts. He instead finds use for them to torment other Springfield residents in a series of mean-spirited pranks. It inevitably backfires on him, before he has to be rescued by Homer. Through this, Bart learns the value of honesty and the importance of thoughtfulness over materialism, all while forming a closer bond with his father. Homer and Bart's relationship has deteriorated to an absurd degree over the years, and "Bart's Birthday" could offer another bittersweet moment of reconciliation between the two.

'The Simpsons' Should Take a Page from 'South Park'

Though it might not seem significant, aging the characters even a year could open the door for more diverse storylines and themes. Most of The Simpsons' animated contemporaries, like Family Guy and Bob's Burgers, use a floating timeline, but South Park has arguably done it best. While the characters largely remain the same age, the creative team constantly subverts viewer expectations and plays with the status quo, possibly more than any other show on television. From continually killing and reviving one of its core characters or introducing serialization, South Park is never afraid to try something new, a mindset The Simpsons should adopt.

The Simpsons finds itself in a similar situation to South Park. Decades into its run, it's difficult to come up with new ideas and keep things fresh. But, South Park was successfully able to introduce a major change in the Season 15 episode, "You're Getting Old," which chronicles the fallout of Stan's (Trey Parker) 10th birthday. As Stan hits double digits, he faces a new wave of cynicism, finding it harder to fit in with his friends and maintain a childlike wonder. The dramatic tone of the episode was a complete shift from the satire the series is known for, but it was praised for being both heartbreaking and hilarious. Stan's struggle with self-identity and depression resonated with a large group of people. While many of the episode's changes were reset by the following episode, "Ass Burgers," "You're Getting Old" opened up new possibilities for the South Park team. The writers were now free to explore deeper, existential themes without coming across as jarring, leading to touching episodes like Season 17's "The Hobbit" and Season 19's "The City Part of Town."

Like Stan, Bart is navigating a confusing time in his life. Although their characters are quite different, both face the universal teenage challenges of dealing with new emotions. While South Park has effectively captured this realism, The Simpsons hasn't reached such depth since its golden age. By adopting a similar approach to South Park's more emotionally charged storytelling, The Simpsons could create more impactful and meaningful moments for Bart, starting with "Bart's Birthday."

