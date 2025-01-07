The Simpsons has been berated for its perceived decline in quality for years now, with many claiming the show's "classic era" ended after Season 10. It's not an entirely fair statement — episodes like Season 34's "Not IT" and Season 26's "Simpsorama" are among the best in the show's long history — but there's no denying that there are often more misses than hits in its later seasons. However, the current season, number 36, has reinvigorated the series, with many seeing it as a return to form. There are many elements that have contributed to the renaissance of The Simpsons, including fresh voices among the writing staff, but the willingness to embrace, and subvert, its own history is key among them. And in the Season 36 episode "The Man Who Flew Too Much," one callback to Simpsons history takes a dark turn.

Season 36 of 'The Simpsons' Revives Old Running Gags

Running gags have been a part of The Simpsons from the beginning. Some, like the chalkboard and couch gags, have been a continual presence, while others, like scenes from "McBain" movies, died long ago. Season 36 has revived a few of these classic gags and given them a new spin, and the results have been perfection. One of the most notable is the "Sideshow Bob Rake" gag, where Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob steps on a rake that invariably hits him in the face (which debuted in the classic "Cape Feare" episode) in every appearance. Season 36's "The Yellow Lotus" has Bob not only acknowledging how often he gets hit in the face but taking active steps to stop it by making a rake with a shorter handle... the perfect height to get hit in the groin. It's a brilliant twist to an old gag that is instantly funnier.

Another one of the most beloved classic gags from the early seasons that Season 36 revives is Bart's (Nancy Cartwright) prank phone calls to Moe (Hank Azaria). There is rarely a setup, just Bart calling Moe at the bar, asking to speak to the likes of Mike Rotch, Jacques Strapp, or Seymour Butz. Moe calls out the name ("I'm looking for Amanda Hugginkiss"), realizes he's been pranked, threatens Bart with increasingly violent consequences, and Bart hangs up, laughing (one exception is a personal favorite: Bart asks for Hugh Jass, and there happens to be a Hugh Jass in the bar who takes the call). Moe always recognizes it's the same prankster, but somehow never knows that it's Bart, despite having heard him numerous times before.

Moe's Reaction to a Classic Running Gag Imperils the Pin Pals in 'The Simpsons'