With over 780 episodes across 36 years, Matt Groening's The Simpsons is the longest-running American animated show, the longest-running American sitcom, and the longest-running scripted American primetime series. Initially developed as a series of cartoon shorts for The Tracy Ullman Show, the Simpsons family would become a worldwide phenomenon. Play the first few notes of the iconic TV theme song by Danny Elfman, and many people will be able to hum the rest of the tune without having seen an episode of the show. The Simpsons became a franchise as the characters went on to be featured in comic books, novels, video games, and just one movie (so far), simply titled The Simpsons Movie.

When the show first debuted, audiences enjoyed how relatable the characters were and how the stories were a good balance of comedic and touching moments. But with an intellectual property this big that's been on the air for many decades, some core aspects of the show might not be appropriate with the changing comedy landscape. Comedy isn't as simple as one may think. Jokes can be very subjective, so bouncing off ideas with different people is the best way to gauge what general audiences might think about certain gags. The Simpsons is well-known for its running gags, especially after 36 seasons of content to sift through.

Whether it's the hints about Springfield's true location or Bart Simpson's (Nancy Cartwright) prank calls to Moe Szaslak (Hank Azaria), these jokes almost always succeed in making the audience laugh. However, one running gag, in particular, is darker than it is funny and needs to be cut from The Simpsons moving forward.

Homer Simpson Strangling Bart Isn't Funny