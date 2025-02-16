There is no shortage of Homer-centered episodes in The Simpsons, classics where the Dan Castellaneta-voiced patriarch is at the forefront, like “Homer at the Bat” and “Colonel Homer.” But the episodes where Homer is reunited with his mother, Mona, played by the iconic Glenn Close, are arguably the most personal. It’s among the only times we really ever see Homer in a deep, complex, emotional state – one that can't be settled by a donut – and because these episodes give unprecedented depth to the character, they forge a storyline that stands as Homer's biggest and best.

Mona is, after all, a woman that abandoned Homer and his father years before, and when she passes away – for real this time, in Season 19's "Mona Leaves-a" – Homer finally seems to come to some sort of peace about their relationship. And then comes Season 36's "The Man Who Flew Too Much," and Mona reappears, and the storyline that was laid to rest is resurrected with her... and is utterly ruined by confirming that Mona Simpson is in Hell, right there with Richard Nixon and the starting line-up of the 1976 Philadelphia Flyers.

Homer and Mona Simpson Are Reunited in 'The Simpsons'

You know, Moe, my mom once said something that really stuck with me. She said, 'Homer, you’re a big disappointment,' and God bless her soul, she was really onto something.

The quote above is the first time that Homer ever mentions his mother, in the Season 1 episode "There's No Disgrace Like Home," and the first time we see her, briefly, is in Season 2's "Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?" It wouldn't be until Season 7 that we get a proper introduction to Mother Simpson in, appropriately enough, "Mother Simpson." In the episode, Homer, at the Springfield Hall of Records to explain he isn't dead (after faking his own death to avoid work), learns that his mother, thought to be dead for 26 years, is still alive. Confused, he visits her grave (which isn't hers at all, but Walt Whitman's), falls into his grave, and is reunited with Mona, who came after hearing about his so-called death.

Homer brings Mona home to meet the family, but her strange behavior when a police car drives by prompts the family to confront Mona about the truth. As it turns out, Mona ran afoul of Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) in 1969, when she and a group of hippies released an "antibiotic bomb" inside his germ warfare laboratory, disrupting his plans to poison the residents of Springfield. Burns recognized her, however, forcing her to leave Homer and Abe (Castellaneta) and go into hiding. Unfortunately, a chance encounter with Burns forces Mona to go back into hiding, so she says goodbye to Homer, promising that he will be part of her life forever. The episode ends on a poignant note as Homer stares up at the stars from the hood of his car, his mother having left him once again.

Homer and Mona's Relationship Ends With a Tentative Peace in 'The Simpsons'