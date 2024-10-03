The Simpsons have remained popular for more than three decades due to how they know how to tackle remarkable moments from pop culture, the entertainment industry and real-life events. The animated series has decided on which popular title to parody next. According to Variety, an episode based on The White Lotus will steal the spotlight during the current season of the show. Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) and his family might be used to senseless violence and irreverent twists, but nothing has prepared them to survive the dangers of one of HBO's most successful shows in recent years.

The upcoming episode, appropriately titled "The Yellow Lotus", will feature the return of an iconic Simpsons character. Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as Sideshow Bob. The unpredictable antagonist remained popular due to his obsession with killing Bart Simpson (Nancy Cartwright), and an episode centered around violence taking place in a luxurious resort is the perfect place to reunite audiences with the vicious killer. Sideshow Bob hasn't been seen since last season's "Treehouse of Horror" episode. But if the character's legacy is anything to go by, his return means nothing but bad news for the titular family.

The return of Sideshow Bob featured in a White Lotus parody might sound exciting for fans of the show, but that's not the only parody The Simpsons have prepared for their latest season. This year's "Treehouse of Horror" will see Homer taking on Denim, a character based on the Venom antagonist from the Spider-Man franchise. Tom Hardy has made the character popular through a film trilogy over the course of the past decade. It remains to be seen if Homer will be strong enough to create a successful symbiotic bond with Denim.

What is 'The White Lotus' About?

The White Lotus has become popular enough for The Simpsons to create a parody based on it. And that's not even taking into account the several Primetime Emmy Awards the series has won over the past couple of years. Created by Mike White, The White Lotus follows the titular line of luxury resorts from all over the world and the unpredictable wealthy people who happen to vacation there. Betrayal, murder and romance are always present in the HBO series. The third season of The White Lotus is expected to premiere on the network at some point next year, introducing a new ensemble cast that will take viewers through yet another mystery.

The Simpsons airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Fox. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.