The Simpsons is one of the most legendary comedies of all time, and its fifth season contains some of the iconic sitcom's most acclaimed episodes. It's mind-boggling to realize that the show's thirty-fifth season ended earlier this year, and there's no doubt that The Simpsons' enduring popularity owes a lot to the season that came three decades prior.

This is the season when Homer (Dan Castellaneta) launches into space, Mr. Burns (Harry Shearer) searches for an heir, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) gets his fifteen minutes of fame, a barbershop quartet takes Springfield by storm, and the Treehouse of Horror series proves as good as ever. In terms of the sitcom's history, season 5 is the first one to not feature co-developer, showrunner, and creative consultant Sam Simon's contributions. It's also the final season to have Conan O'Brien on the team, as he had a late-night talk show to do. Maybe not all the jokes work, even in the season's ten best episodes, but the comedic chops, emotional resonance, and creative flair on display in the following installments are still strong enough to be deemed worthy of The Simpsons' canon.

10 "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy"

Season 5, Episode 14

Image via Fox

Watching Grampa Simpson ramble is always a pleasure, and he does lots of that in "Lisa vs. Malibu Stacy" (football was apparently called baseball in his day). Matlock getting attacked by slightly less elderly fans is a joy to behold as well. This eventually leads to Lisa (Yeardley Smith) finally getting the chance to hear Malibu Stacy speak, but the doll's lines are depressingly stereotypical. For example: "Thinking too much gives you wrinkles," and "Don't ask me; I'm just a girl!"

It's great when Marge makes a suggestion and Lisa counters by showing that the Malibu Stacy doll says the exact same thing. With the help of the famous doll's reclusive founder, Lisa releases a more progressive doll named Lisa Lionheart. This may not be one of Lisa's best episodes, but it's pretty close. Highlights include a Malibu Stacy who talks like Spider-Man, Krusty the Clown going too fast with his recording work, and Grampa working at a fast-food chain.

9 "Treehouse of Horror IV"

Season 5, Episode 5

Image via Fox

The fourth Simpsons Halloween Special has some cool paintings, including sendups of The Persistence of Memory and The Scream. The first segment is called "The Devil and Homer Simpson." Desperate for a donut, Homer sells his soul to the devil in return for one. It's funny when Homer realizes he doesn't have to finish the donut, and even funnier when he eventually scarfs the rest down anyway. Of course, he should never have put that in the fridge in the first place.

The second story is about Bart taking the school bus while a monster tries to dismantle it. Kang and Kodos make a great cameo, and Flanders is just as funny in this as he is in the previous segment. We then learn that the story about the dogs playing poker was too intense, but "Bart Simpson's Dracula" is a strong replacement. One of its best moments is when Grampa declares they have to kill Bart, one of many memorable moments in one of the most rewatchable Treehouse of Horrors ever made.

8 "Rosebud"

Season 5, Episode 4

Image via Fox

One of Maggie's best episodes, "Rosebud" is named in reference to Orson Welles's tour-de-force, Citizen Kane. Mr. Burns hires Homer as the comedian for his birthday party, which obviously doesn't go well. The nuclear plant mogul credits his whole life to Satan and is unimpressed by his presents, even when the people of Australia spell out his name throughout their continent. It appears that nothing can fill the gap in his heart but his teddy bear from childhood, Bobo. (A montage shows where Bobo's been this entire time.)

Homer takes a ridiculously long time to discover that the dirty old bear Maggie has taken ownership of is Bobo. After the discovery is made, Mr. Burns and Smithers try to steal the bear more than once. One of this episode's highlights is when Homer eats "sixty-four slices of American cheese" and counts every single one. Another is when Burns takes over the airways and the town's beer supply. That weird ending doesn't work, but the episode is still hilarious overall.

7 "Homer Loves Flanders"

Season 5, Episode 16

Image via Fox

After Ned Flanders wins two tickets to a football game, Homer plans to hit him over the head with a pipe. However, he winds up accepting Flanders's invitation to accompany him to the game. At first, Homer pushes his neighbor's head down (even though Ned is the one who's driving) to make sure they're not seen in public together. By the end of the game, though, he's had such a great time that he is proud to be friends with Flanders.

But Ned would struggle to say the same, as the Simpsons (especially Homer) are too obnoxious for the Flanders clan. It's great to watch Flanders slowly lose his patience with his new friend, subverting the typical depiction of this character by pushing his patience to the limit. There is a fantastic Terminator 2 reference and a moving speech in the climax. The very end is unsatisfying, but this is still one of season 5's stronger efforts.

6 "Boy Scoutz N' the Hood"

Season 5, Episode 8

Image via Fox

Bart only joined the junior campers because he was on the bender of a lifetime, yet he would rather join the campers than take an exam. Of course, Flanders is in charge, but Bart really wants to play with a pocket knife. A series of people using knives in public convinces Bart to go back, where he learns how to trap Homer with pie not once but twice. There is a father-son trip that neither Homer nor Bart wants Homer to take part in, but their respective idiocy results in that anyway.

Mr. Simpson is the worst camper in history, so he and Bart wind up at open sea with Flanders and his son Rod. Unfortunately, the rest of the campers have an even worse experience. Ernest Borgnine can't get them all out of the woods by himself, and the final scene makes this one of the most chilling non-Treehouse of Horror episodes. Along with great references to Deliverance, Crocodile Dundee, and Friday the 13th, this episode definitely stands out in season 5.

5 "Cape Feare"

Season 5, Episode 2

Image via Fox

One of the best parody episodes, "Cape Feare" shows Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) sending threatening letters written in his own blood. He also has a tattoo on his chest that should make the authorities highly skeptical of letting him out. Unfortunately, the court system is so incompetent that he is freed on parole and once again allowed to walk the streets. This doesn't bode well for Bart, who has been on edge after receiving those macabre letters in the mail.

The Simpsons feel so threatened that they decide to move, though it takes a while for Homer to absorb the idea that he'll need a different name in the Witness Relocation Program. They wind up on a boat with Sideshow Bob cornering his target, but the way Bart gets out of it is playfully high-brow and demonstrates that he knows his nemesis all too well. What happens to Grampa really jumps the shark, but it's still one of Sideshow Bob's best episodes.

4 "The Last Temptation of Homer"

Season 5, Episode 9

Image via Fox

"The Last Temptation of Homer" begins with Bart painting the Springfield Elementary parking space lines way too close together. Mrs. Krabappel's assumption that it was him and her subsequent retaliation are just a few examples of why she's one of Springfield's most relatable citizens. At the power plant, Mr. Burns is pressured to hire a woman (yet he notably isn't pressured to fire that duck) for some diversity in the workplace.

Enter Michelle Pfeiffer as Mindy Simmons. She's beautiful, she loves donuts, she takes naps at work, and she likes Homer. As the title of this episode suggests, Homer is extremely tempted to have an affair with someone he has so much in common with. One of the best parts is when they share an elevator together and he leaves early. Mindy is also more nuanced and fully developed than one might expect. Along with a touching ending, this is definitely one of season five's best.

3 "$pringfield"

Season 5, Episode 10

Image via Fox

"$pringfield" begins with Homer finding a pair of glasses in a toilet, leading to The Simpsons comically pointing out a pretty obvious flaw in The Wizard of Oz. Soon we learn that the economy is shot, and Kent Brockman unfairly blames the viewers. At the town hall meeting to discuss it, everyone supported the legalization of gambling. Even Marge, who is going to support it even more than she thought she would. Anybody want cloves, Tom Collin's mix, and frozen pie crust for breakfast?

While Mayor Quimby is making money off of kickbacks and slush funds, Mr. Burns loses his mind Howard Hughes-style. His casino has made it too easy to make money, leading him to focus his mind on germs and his new model of a plane. The audience learns that Homer's a horrible blackjack dealer, Milhouse is a worse magician, and Krusty's stand-up game is even more pitiful than that. This is one of Mr. Burns's best episodes by a mile, and easily one of season 5's funniest entries.

2 "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Badassss Song"

Season 5, Episode 19

Image via Fox

This episode begins with a fun montage of old family videos while Joe Cocker sings "A Little Help From My Friends," a classic cover that's always welcome. One rare occurrence here is that Bart actually does a good job at show-and-tell, which leads to Groundskeeper Willie crawling after Santa's Little Helper in the school vents, ala Ridley Scott's original Alien. The result is another rarity: Principal Skinner gets fired from Springfield Elementary, making him just another guy in town.

So Flanders takes over as principal and unwisely puts everyone on the honor system. In the meantime, Bart feels guilty for getting his principal fired and soon befriends him—a nice subversion of their typical roles. Skinner later re-enlists in the army and teaches amusingly educational songs, leading Bart to say one of his funniest and most wholesome lines: "I miss him as a friend, but I miss him even more as an enemy." Along with figuring out what a geode is and Willie asking for grease, this episode is surprisingly heartfelt, unique, and hilarious.

1 "Marge on the Lam"

Season 5, Episode 6

Image via Fox

In "Marge on the Lam," Marge finds a new friend in Ruth Powers—a divorced single mother who needs a power sander and a little bit of excitement in her life. After a successful girl's night out, they decide to have another the following evening. The first was fun, but the second is intense. Having stolen her ex-husband's car, Ruth finds herself getting chased by the cops while Marge rides shotgun. Her loyalty to her flawed but good-hearted friend is tested, as the story is based on one of the best movies about friendship ever made.

The B-plot of Lionel Hutz babysitting the Simpson kids is hysterical, and Chief Wiggum incompetently leading the chase while Homer sits in the back provides the episode with just the right pacing. A few of the best moments include Bart trying to take a card from Homer, Hutz waking up in a place he didn't expect, and a flashback with a skunk. This is not only the funniest episode of season 5; it's one of the best episodes of the decade.

Keep Reading: 'The Simpsons Movie's 10 Best Quotes'