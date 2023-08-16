The Big Picture The Simpsons creators considered a spin-off series called Springfield in the 90s, focusing on the show's supporting characters and their own stories.

Springfield would have featured The Simpsons family in the background, similar to "Where's Waldo," while supporting characters took the spotlight.

Although a spin-off series never materialized, Matt Groening has developed other animated shows with a similar humor, including Futurama and Disenchantment.

In the three decades that The Simpsons has been on the air, fans have also gotten to know some of the other residents of Springfield. However, there was discussion about having another show that would focus on some of the other characters of the fictional city. In a recent post on X, former The Simpsons showrunner Josh Weinstein talked about an idea for a potential spin-off series that the writers and series creator Matt Groening had in the 90s.

In the post, Weinsten replied to a fan who responded to a post about the Season 7 episode "22 Short Films About Springfield." The episode featured short segments focusing on the supporting characters in the series. In the response, Weinstein talked about the spin-off idea, which would have been called Springfield, and how it would have focused on the show's other characters. "That was the idea behind the spinoff "Springfield" that we and Matt Groening talked about doing in the late 90's," wrote Weinstein. "We felt there were enough fleshed out side characters that many of them could carry their own full stories."

Although they would not have been the main characters, Weinstein also teased what The Simpsons family's role would have been in the series. "The Simpsons would appear 'Where's Waldo' like in background," wrote Weinstein. Although fans never got to see Springfield, the idea of a spin-off series was teased in the Season 8 episode "The Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase." The episode was hosted by Troy McClure (Phil Hartman), who introduced the audience to different potential spin-off series. They included a crime show starring Chief Wiggum (Hank Azaria) and Principal Skinner (Harry Shearer), and a sitcom starring Moe Szyslak (also voiced by Azaria) and the ghost of Grampa Simpson (Dan Castellaneta). The Simpsons family even made small cameos appearances in the segments.

Image via Fox

Matt Groening's Other Animated Series

Although there has not been a Simpsons spin-off series, Groening has developed other animated series with a similar sense of humor. Futurama has recently returned with new episodes on Hulu. Disenchatment is also set to return on Netflix with its final episodes.

The Simpsons is currently available to stream on Disney+. A promo for the show on Disney+ can be watched below: