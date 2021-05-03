The Simpsons will celebrate Star Wars Day with a new exclusive animated short on Disney+. Named Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’, the new short is the first official crossover between The Simpsons and Star Wars, made possible now that the two IPs belong to Disney.

The short title refers to the latest Star Wars trilogy, but the crossover takes inspiration from different moments of the franchise. The poster already confirms the presence of a Springfield Darth Maul, with a Death Star on the background and BB-8 by Maggie’s side, teasing that all three movie generations are part of the film. This is only the first crossovers between The Simpsons and other Disney properties, as Disney+ promises to release new shorts throughout the year, probably with the approach of other special occasions like the release of key movies on theaters.

The new Simpsons short is not the only new release to get on Disney+ on Star Wars Day. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere with a 70-minute special episode, expanding the animated Star Wars universe on the streaming channel. Two other new specials will also be available for subscribers: Star Wars Biomes, a virtual tour to famous locations such as Hoth and Tatooine, and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs, an exploration of both the interior and exterior of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’, The Bad Batch and the new Star Wars specials will be available on Disney+ on May 4.

Here’s the official synopsis for Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’:

“In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.”

