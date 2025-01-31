Disney+ is about to send Lisa Simpson on a journey through time to team up with her polar opposite—Charles Montgomery Burns. A new poster was just released for the new streaming-exclusive special episode of The Simpsons titled "The Past and the Furious" that shows Lisa split between the past and present of Springfield's resident billionaire power plant tycoon, witnessing how he was twisted over time into the cold-hearted scrooge we know and love to hate. Yet, it's also a window into a kinder Monty that is rarely seen throughout the 36-season series. Along with the art came the announcement that this full-length installment will be available to watch in just two short weeks on February 12.

In "The Past and the Furious," Lisa travels back to 1923, a pivotal time in Springfield's history when the town was still flush with Mini Moose. Once key to their economic success, the animals were driven to extinction in 1925, much to her horror. To save the moose for future generations, Lisa reluctantly joins forces with a young Mr. Burns who, judging from his sunnier visage in the poster, has yet to fully embrace his immorality. Unfortunately, as previously seen in the classic Treehouse of Horror segment "Time and Punishment," actions in the past can have devastating effects on the future, and her efforts to protect the moose inadvertently shape Burns's future as a ruthless businessman.

Lisa-Burns team-ups aren't entirely foreign to The Simpsons and typically reveal that the evil miser has a heart after all. The smartest member of the yellow-skinned family can bring out the best in Burns, or at least can act as a worthy adversary to him, whether they're fighting for survival against a big-horned sheep together or warring over a hive of bees. Yeardley Smith and Harry Shearer, who have been on board the Matt Groening series together through 781 episodes, 37 Emmys, 35 Annie Awards, an Academy Award nomination, a Peabody Award, and a movie, among other things, will get most of the spotlight in "The Past and the Furious," which marks only the series third streaming-exclusive full-length episode after the two-part Christmas special "Oh C'mon All Ye Faithful."

'The Simpsons' Has More Streaming Episodes to Come

Image via Disney+

The Simpsons Season 36 is currently set to return on March 30 with an episode titled "The Flandshees of Innersimpson." Beyond that, however, the series also has plans for yet another story that will be tied to Disney+. Titled "Yellow Planet," it's been described as a parody of nature documentaries like The Blue Planet starring the typical Springfield citizens as bizarre versions of animals. A release date hasn't been set yet, but it's expected to hit streaming sometime later this year.

"The Past and the Furious" will stream alongside the rest of The Simpsons back catalog on Disney+ on February 12. Check out the new poster in the gallery above.