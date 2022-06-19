There is simply no getting around the fact that The Simpsons, the yellow family in the geographically mysterious town of Springfield, have a special claim over all things Halloween. Since the premiere of their first Halloween special, Treehouse of Horror in 1990, during the second season of the series, The Simpsons have continued to churn out their spooky tales of horror every year. And accompanying the Treehouse of Horror specials were The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror comics, which were originally released in 1995. This year, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Omnibus Volume 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles will be released on August 2, 2022, just in time for the extended Halloween season.

One of The Simpsons' most iconic features, Treehouse of Horror is an anthology-style special that has aired every year since the show's second season around Halloween time. Each episode features three different vignettes that tell spooky and spine-tingling tales. Episodes have ranged from horror to sci-fi stories, often referencing pop culture. Some of the most iconic stories include The Shinning (not The Shining, they don't want to get sued), which pays tribute to the iconic Stanley Kubrick film, and Stephen King novel about a man who gives in to evil at an empty and haunted mountain top hotel, and Easy Bake Coven, a twisted tale of a Puritan New England style witch-hunt turned Halloween origin story. Also included, and introduced, within the Treehouse of Horror series of specials are Kang and Kodos, two squid-like aliens whose heads are contained in jars. Both Kang and Kodos, who have become mascots for the specials, are featured prominently on the Omnibus' cover.

The new omnibus collection features an introduction from the reigning rascal himself, Bart Simpson. Matt Groening is the author of the series and creator of The Simpsons television series. Groening also created the beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama and Netflix's Disenchantment. In addition to these projects, Groening wrote and illustrated “Life in Hell,” a weekly syndicated comic strip that ran from 1977 to 2012.

The new omnibus collection features contributions from Michael Allred, Sergio Aragonés, Ian Boothby, Dan Brereton, Geof Darrow, Paul Dini, Evan Dorkin, Kelley Jones, Batton Lash, Jim Mahfood, Eric Powell, Stan Sakai, Mark Schultz, John Severin, Scott Shaw, and more than fifty others. The collection also features a deluxe hardcover slipcase with an all-new glow-in-the-dark die-cut cover.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Omnibus Volume 1: Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles will be released on August 2, 2022. However, you can pre-order the book now to reserve a copy. The book retails for $39.99 USD. And until its release, of course, you can check out the gorgeous (and spooky) cover, featuring the beloved Kang Kodos, below: