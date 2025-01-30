The Simpsons Season 34 features one of the show's most memorable parodies in "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII." The "Death Tome" segment within the episode highlights a glorious, hilarious parody of the popular manga and anime franchise, Death Note, with a Simpsons-style twist that redesigned the main and recurring cast of Springfield with an anime look and style. The resulting sequence is one of the best and most jaw-dropping segments of the "Treehouse of Horror" anthologies. The short also includes a fascinating connection to the classic Death Note anime series along with the popular Netflix adult anime series, Castlevania: Nocturne. It's time to take a deeper look at "Death Tome" in "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII."

'Death Tome' Was Animated by the Same Studio Behind the 'Death Note' Anime and 'Castlevania: Nocturne'

Image via 20th Television Animation

The "Death Tome" short in "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" features animation by the South Korean animation studio DR Movie. It's an appropriate fit for the studio that worked on the original Death Note television anime, adapting Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata's classic manga series in 2006. In 2023, DR Movie did animation work for the popular Netflix anime series, Castlevania: Nocturne, which recently debuted its second season on the streaming platform. The animators at DR Movie, based on their experience with the original Death Note property, proved well-suited for the job of animating a Death Note-themed parody in The Simpsons.

It's always fun when The Simpsons experiments with unique animation styles, and the "Treehouse of Horror" anthology episodes offer the perfect format for that type of experimentation ​​​​​​because the episodes are viewed as non-canonical to the regular series. Usually, The Simpsons experiments with unique styles through the classic, traditional opening couch gag sequence, or with a shorter gag within a given episode. The beauty of "Treehouse of Horror" is how they allow the series and its production crew to showcase more expansive homages to alternative animation styles. A complete "Treehouse of Horror" segment with a modern anime style, such as "Death Tome," presents a visual treat for longtime fans and anime enthusiasts.

'Death Tome' Gives 'The Simpsons' Cast an Anime-Style Makeover