The Simpson’s “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are one of the most well-maintained traditions in television. Reliably produced, even though there was surely a temptation to retire the tradition at some point and move on to other ideas. Even going into the 2010’s writers and artists were finding new ways to innovate the now more than 30-year-old “Treehouse of Horror” anthology.

For fans who grew up with The Simpsons, the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes are intrinsically tied to Halloween itself, with even the most lapsed fans using this as their time to check in. The early years of the Treehouse episodes are widely quoted, but episodes made in the more recent years might not be as well-known. So what better time than Halloween to examine the “Treehouse of Horror” episodes of the 2010s?

10 "Treehouse of Horror XXII"

Season 23, Episode 3

The episode begins with Homer (Dan Castellaneta) making off with ill-gotten candy and from there the movie parodies hit fast and frequently, somehow jumping from a clever Psycho reference to a 127 Hours homage with ease. In the first segment, “The Diving Bell and the Butterball,” a bite from a poisonous spider leaves Homer in a state of paralyzed shock. “Dial D for Diddily” has Ned Flanders (Harry Shearer), follow in the footsteps of Dexter, as he becomes the avenging sword of the lord killing evildoers in Springfield. ‘In the Na’vi’ sees the Simpsons take on James Cameron’s Avatar, but instead of large blue creatures it’s the green-tentacled aliens.

There are high points, for instance, like Flanders killing Patty and Selma (Julie Kavner) in the style of Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, but the main thing holding down this entry is the presence of an Avatar parody that doesn’t feel plugged into the Halloween spirit. The episode ending with a plea for Christmas-inspired consumerism and alcoholism was a clever reminder that even a Halloween episode can’t hold back the earlier arrival of the Christmas spirit.

9 "Treehouse of Horror XXVII"

Season 28, Episode 5

The 600th episode of The Simpsons opens with a Planet of the Apes' riff called “Planet of the Couches", where couches rule the world. From there, the first story is “Dry Hard,” the Hunger Games parody no Simpsons fan asked for, but still manages to produce a few good lines during its short runtime. The second segment, “BFF R.I.P.” is the strongest of the three for the episode, pitting Lisa (Yeardley Smith) against a discarded murderous imaginary friend. To round out the show is “Moefinger,” which measures out to 80% a Kingsman: The Secret Service parody with 20% James Bond to prop up the spy references.

Homer’s imaginary friend being a large hot dog wearing a military helmet called “Sergeant Sausage,” was a standout joke in the episode, and if the show ever looks like it’s actually having its final season, they should throw him back in, because, why not. “Treehouse of Horror XXVII” is not a humorless episode, but just as with the Avatar parody, it’s unclear why the selection of films to parody wasn’t somewhat horror-adjacent. Assumably, there are three good horror movies made a year that could serve as the setting of a spoof if that’s the direction the creative team wants to go in. None were featured here.

8 "Treehouse of Horror XXIII"

Season 24, Episode 2

Mayan Gods open the episode by destroying the world as promised on their calendar in 2012. In “The Greatest Story Ever Holed,” a supercollider creates a mini black hole that Lisa decides to have her E.T. moment with, so she hides it at her house. As the hole consumes more mass and grows out of control, the people of Springfield eventually see the insides of the hole for themselves. “Un-normal Activity” is an effective parody of the Paranormal Activity franchise, while the last segment, “Bart and Homer’s Excellent Adventure” sees Bart (Nancy Cartwright) work to undo his existence when he travels back in time and talk Marge (Kavner) out of going to the prom with Homer.

The Paranormal Activity parody stands out as the strongest element of the episode, with a nice wrapup between Homer and two demons that can only happen in a Treehouse episode. The time-travel segment allows the viewers to see many different types of Homers from other universes, and fan service such as that helps to add value to a Treehouse entry that otherwise lacks big laughs.

7 "Treehouse of Horror XXX"

Season 31, Episode 4

The first story, “Danger Things”, takes Springfield to the ‘80s for a spoof on Stranger Things that will see Lisa travel to the upside-down world to save Milhouse (Pamela Hayden) “Heaven Swipes Right” opens with Homer choking to death on a hot dog to kick off a Heaven Can Wait parody. Homer died before his time so he can choose any recently dead body to keep as his own. Capping off the episode is “When Hairy Met Slimy”, making a perfect three-for-three parody episode when Selma romances alien Kang in a Shape of Water spoof.

The level of detail and artistry in the Stranger Things parody requires at least a moment to pause and reflect on how far the animation has come since the early days of The Simpsons' run. A Heaven Can Wait parody is an… interesting choice for a Halloween episode, but the segment has some good bits in it and gives Moe (Hank Azaria) a win, kind of. The Shape of Water story works more than it doesn’t, so the overall effort for this Treehouse episode gets the quality closer to what had previously been established during the earlier years.

6 "Treehouse of Horror XXI"

Season 22, Episode 4

In “War and Pieces,” Milhouse and Bart are forced into taking a break from violent video games when they find a Satanic board game that unlocks a world of lethal life-size board games to survive. “Master and Cadaver” has Homer and Marge on a sailing adventure when they’re interrupted by the arrival of a mysterious stranger in a Dead Calm parody. In “Tweenlight,” the young adult vampire series, Twilight gets The Simpsons treatment with Lisa in the role of Bella as the young vampire Edmund (Daniel Radcliffe) romances her.

The parody of The Office’s opening credits featuring monsters as bored office employees started the episode off nicely. The board game segment is packed with interesting visual jokes and interpretations of classic games, but the pacing feels double the speed for a story that may have needed a second more to catch its breath. Dead Calm is an unlikely but fun choice to parody, and the Twilight segment will check the boxes for fans of the glittery vampire franchise.

5 "Treehouse of Horror XXIX"

Season 30, Episode 4

An H.P. Lovecraft-inspired opening finally settles the debate on who can eat more, Homer or Cthulhu. The main stories kick off with “Intrusion of the Pod-y Switchers,” where plant creatures stage an Invasion of the Body Snatchers type plot to raise awareness about being on your phone for too long. Next, in “Multiplisa-ty,” Lisa gets to have some fun in the James McAvoy role in a parody of the horror film Split. Closing out the episode is “Geriatric Park,” where Mr. Burns (Shearer) takes the science that made Jurassic Park a safe destination point and applies it to the elderly community of Springfield.

The parodies in the episode work fine, but there does seem to be an element of going back to ideas already visited in terms of, for instance, Jurassic Park jokes. By the 30th entry, it’s impressive to still be going at all, but it’s a shame there’s not more original content with less of a reliance on parodies to provide direction for the three stories. That said, it’s nice that Lisa gets the fun part for once, and the crazy killer wasn’t Homer or Bart.

4 "Treehouse of Horror XXVI"

Season 27, Episode 5

“Wanted Dead Then Alive” sees Sideshow Bob (Kelsey Grammer) finally kill his arch-nemesis Bart, but the victory leaves Bob unfulfilled. Using his skills as a children’s show entertainer, Bob builds a machine to revive Bart so he may kill him as much as he pleases. “Homerzilla” is a black-and-white parody of Godzilla, with a donut adrift in the ocean the catalyst for waking the gargantuan reptilian Homer. Closing out the episode is “Telepaths of Glory,” a parody of the found footage superhero film Chronicle.

Sideshow Bob’s presence is always welcome in a Treehouse episode, and his segment where he kills Bart in a variety of methods will be satisfying for everyone who rooted for Tom to catch Jerry just one time. Both film parodies do a serviceable job and, while not outright horror, Godzilla and Chronicle are closer to celebrating Halloween than, say, Heaven Can Wait. Both parodies tend to go off the rails near the end, but they’re fun and literally can’t overstay their welcome with the tightly packed format.

3 "Treehouse of Horror XXVIII"

Season 29, Episode 4

A fun opening segment reveals the Simpsons clan as different candies waiting to be selected in a Halloween bucket for trick-or-treaters. Starting the main three stories is the “The Exor-sis,” where an evil statue allows a demon to possess Maggie, using the infant’s body to kill multiple attendees of Marge and Homer’s cocktail party. For “Coralisa”, Lisa finds a door that leads to a world occupied by an alternate version of her family that leads to unexpected results. Lastly, in “Mmm… Homer”, Homer is left alone for two weeks while the family vacations with Patty and Selma, and he quickly amasses a mountain of junk to eat. After running out of food, an accident leads Homer to eat his own finger. And once Homer eats something he likes…

It’s always a treat when the Treehouse entries take advantage of the no-rules approach and implement new types of art, and the stylized animation helps to make the Coraline spoof memorable. The segment where Homer eats himself is weird, but at the same time, it feels like the kind of odd road the series would have gone down in the first five years. Overall, a stronger episode in terms of implementing horror with comedy.

2 "Treehouse of Horror XXIV"

Season 25, Episode 2

The opening directed by Guillermo del Toro is worth the price of admission for the episode alone, featuring an intricately crafted look back at previous Treehouse references and iconic horror films going back to Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds. In “Oh, the Places You’ll D’oh!,” Homer, or the Fat in the Hat, as an increasingly psychotic and dangerous version of The Cat in the Hat, is a well-realized and creative inclusion to a Treehouse episode. For “Dead and Shoulders,” Bart accidentally decapitates himself while flying a kite, so his head is obviously sewn onto Lisa’s body. The last, “Freaks, No Geeks,” is a parody of the 1932 horror film Freaks, complete with an animation style to make the segment look old and weathered.

The Seussification of the Simpsons characters in “Oh, the Places You’ll D’oh!” is particularly well done, and nice to see that, this many years in, there are still opportunities on The Simpsons for innovation. The sideshow carnival segment is also an impressively crafted animated retelling of the infamous Freaks, so fans of the film should enjoy seeing Simpsons characters take over the roles. The How I Met Your Mother gag to close the episode was a perfect swerve for fans of the CBS romantic sitcom.

1 "Treehouse of Horror XXV"

Season 26, Episode 4

The opening segment, “School is Hell,” sees Bart go to school in Hell, and – surprising to no one – he excels in his new environment. “A Clockwork Yellow” follows Moe leading A Clockwork Orange parody where Marge threatens to split up the vicious street gang of Moe, Homer, Lenny, and Carl when Homer falls in love with her. Before long, the segment becomes a rapid retrospective of many of Stanley Kubrick’s greatest works. For the last story, “The Others,” the modern-day Simpsons are haunted by their past when the Tracey Ullman era of the family shows up uninvited.

All three stories in this episode exemplify what makes a successful Treehouse entry. Bart going to school in hell felt like vintage Treehouse, mixing over-the-top cartoonish violence with a sweet family dynamic that finds a mutilated and tortured Homer sitting supportive at his little hell-raiser’s graduation. The Clockwork Orange parody uses its source material well, where a person who hasn’t seen the film will still get enjoyment from the presentation. The Tracey Ullman segment is especially fun when it begins to introduce the different incarnations of the Simpsons – it’s only a shame the segment didn’t go on ten minutes longer with more alternate-world versions to see.

