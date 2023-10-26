The Simpsons is at its best when it does spooky stuff. The long-running series has a tradition of presenting outlandish stories as Halloween specials and this year’s Treehouse of Horror XXXIV is nothing short of phenomenal, as the fan-favorite family lands itself into new troubles and giving the town a noir appeal. To hype fans further, Bloody Disgusting has revealed new images from the upcoming Halloween special which paints a gory picture as well as reenacting some pop-culture tropes.

The new set of images sees an adult Lisa meeting Sideshow Bob in jail in a very familiar setting that evokes Silence of the Lambs, continuing the trope another image sees blood on the floor with ‘Hi Lisa’ spelled out. Another image sees Marge surrounded by NFTS, including Itchy and Scratchy. In another hilarious image, we see Homer chasing a giant doughnut.

‘Treehouse of Horror XXXIV’ Will Evoke Some Horror Classics

As per the previously released synopsis, this Halloween special will tackle three main storylines as we’ll see Bart turning into an NFT and Marge taking on the Blockchain to rescue him, as seen in the new images. Simultaneously, we’ll see Lisa reconnecting with Sideshow Bob which takes on the similar tropes of Silence of the Lambs and while the family deals with their own issues an outbreak will transform Springfield residents into a “plague of lazy, beer-loving oafs.”

Image via 20th Television

Fans can expect the same charm and all things kooky from the upcoming special since these stories have horror or supernatural elements, Treehouse of Horror takes place outside the main show's continuity but has all the right ingredients to keep the audience glued to their seats. The previously revealed promotional material hints at absolute mayhem and a thrilling mystery. It’ll be really interesting to find other pop culture references spread across the episode as Springfield descends into Halloween chaos.

As The Simpsons tradition goes the Treehouse of Horror XXXIV will premiere after Halloween on November 5 on Fox meanwhile you can know more about the upcoming episode here. Previous Treehouse of Horror episodes are available on Disney+ and you can check out the new images below:

Image via 20th Television

Image via 20th Television

Image via 20th Television

Image via 20th Television