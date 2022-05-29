The Bob's Burgers Movie is the first time the Belcher family has made the leap to feature-length narratives on the big screen. However, it’s not the first time an animated TV show on FOX has gone the distance and secured a theatrical film adaptation. A much earlier instance of this phenomenon occurred with the 2007 title, The Simpsons Movie. This David Silverman directorial effort also happened to be an especially superb example of how to translate a TV show of any kind into a motion picture.

Having run since 1989, The Simpsons provided massive shoes to fill for any feature film adaptation. How could any prospective movie manage to live up to decades of mythology and fan expectations? Part of the solution to this daunting problem was zeroing the narrative in on the titular family of The Simpsons Movie. While the TV show had entire episodes dedicated to everyone from Mr. Burns to Mayor Quimby and so many in between, The Simpsons Movie would squarely focus on Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie grappling between personal desires and an obligation to help the town of Springfield.

It’s understandable that fans of the show would feel miffed watching The Simpsons Movie and seeing the likes of Principal Seymour Skinner or Comic Book Guy get only cursory appearances. However, in trying to create a feature film following a conventional narrative path, leaving these figures on the sidelines as entertaining cameos was the best move to make. Expanding the focus out to satisfy all fans of all Simpsons characters would’ve resulted in a disjointed mess of a movie. By embracing a more restrained narrative focus, The Simpsons Movie showed an innate understanding of how to translate this property into cinematic terms.

That same screenplay also showed a smartness for recognizing how to handle poignancy within The Simpsons Movie. While the TV show got initially famous due to Bart Simpson being a rebel and Homer’s over-the-top immature antics, The Simpsons has endured for so long because of its ability to get people emotionally invested in this wacky family. Episodes like “Mother Simpson” or “Lisa’s Substitute” wouldn’t be so iconic if they didn’t get people genuinely choked up. Turning wacky cartoon characters who can touch your heart is a famous facet of the program and would need to be maintained for a feature adaptation.

Thankfully, The Simpsons Movie remembers the heart of The Simpsons as much as it recalls the program’s iconic catchphrases. There’s tons of wacky humor in here (like the grim fate of an anxious bomb-disarming robot), but the film knows when to slow down and change the genuine poignancy of the original show. This is most apparent in a touching sequence depicting Homer watching his and Marge’s wedding video after the rest of his family has left him to save Springfield. A guy we’ve been giggling at in stylized slapstick gags is now the centerpiece of an effectively intimate moment of reflection.

There are no sudden jokes to undercut this scene, no subtle background gags to distract from the heartbreaking nature of this sequence. Instead, there’s confidence in the writers to let the melancholy ambiance simmer, with the moving nature of this scene informed by how long people have known these characters. Homer and Marge have been a couple on TV for decades, a joke-free scene built on the idea of them being separated upsets that status quo so much that it can’t help but tug at the heartstrings. Committing to these kinds of pathos-driven scenes, ones that smartly utilize how long many viewers have known these characters while still functioning as moving in a standalone context, is a key reason The Simpsons Movie works so much better than other movies based on TV shows.

It’s also worth mentioning the animation of The Simpsons Movie, a key reason it works so well as a movie adaptation of a TV show. The crew behind this movie found a pleasing balance in translating the various residents of Springfield into a theatrical release, with various advancements on the original program’s visuals that take advantage of the unique opportunities afforded by a big-screen release. The whole thing is framed in a 2:40:1 aspect ratio, for one thing, while the characters all have shadows, and crowd scenes are far more detailed than they ever could on an average installment airing Sunday night on FOX.

However, these tweaks and upgrades weren’t done at the expense of losing everything that made the artistry of the original program work. This is even seen in the designs of the handful of new characters, like antagonist Russ Cargill. They look like they’d fit right into the universe of The Simpsons rather than visual aberrations only made possible by a theatrical film budget. Even the incorporation of CGI is used tastefully to realize objects that would be difficult to capture in hand-drawn animation rather than as a replacement for the hand-drawn goodness of the original program. Within the exceptional animation of The Simpsons Movie, one see’s a welcome balance between the old and the new.

A similar sense of balance could be found in the type of humor that The Simpsons Movie employed. Freed from the restrictions of broadcast television, the creative team of this property indulges in several gags, including some brief nudity, that would never be possible on the original TV show. Though certainly far from as risqué as other summer 2007 comedies brandishing an R-rating like Knocked Up, this was still a notable departure from the norms of classic Simpsons episodes. But really, why not try out something different? What’s the point of having a PG-13 rating if you’re not gonna use it?

At the same time, the members of the Simpsons clan were careful to not launch into the other extreme, whereby The Simpsons would go into full-on South Park territory and almost become unrecognizable in the process. There’s nothing wrong with raunchy material, but some comedians and characters handle it better than others. Would The Simpsons Movie have been better with all the blood of an average Family Guy episode? Or the barrage of profanity found in a Kevin Smith directorial effort? Recognizing the danger of being exhaustively ribald, The Simpsons Movie threads a delicate needle between utilizing new frontiers for more adult humor and not overindulging on all that newfound freedom.

Best of all, though, The Simpsons Movie managed to do what so many other films based on TV programs failed to do: function as an entertaining feature that didn’t just feel like an extended episode of its source material. This is apparent in the balance between the old and the newfound aspects that could only be accomplished in a feature film like the animation or the comedy. But it’s apparent in even subtler details, like the heavy use of newly created characters like Russ Cargill or having Hans Zimmer compose an epic score for the production rather than original show's composer Alf Clausen.

The Simpsons Movie manages to offer just enough that’s different from your average Simpsons episode to justify its existence and show some real creative gusto from its creators. Plus, it still retains all the laughs and personalities that have made The Simpsons one of the most beloved TV shows of all time. That’s the kind of achievement that should render The Simpsons Movie a guiding star for other movies based on TV shows, like The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

