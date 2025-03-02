The Simpsons is easily the most successful animated show of all-time, and one of the more influential comedy shows as well. “Adult animation” as a genre did not exist before Matt Groening’s brilliant series first took form; today, audiences would not have the opportunity to enjoy shows like Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, South Park, or Rick and Morty if it was not for the precedent that The Simpsons set.

Although most fans of the series tend to agree that the show’s “Golden Age” was between its third and tenth seasons, there are many great episodes of The Simpsons that haven’t received the credit that they deserve. While favorites like “Homer at the Bat” or “Marge vs. The Monorail” have had generations to solidify themselves as comedic masterpieces, there are some modern episodes that have the ability to dramatically grow in estimation, crafting a new legacy for The Simpsons among younger viewers. Here are the ten most underrated episodes of The Simpsons, ranked.