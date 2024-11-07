Another Halloween season can only mean one thing for The Simpsons. "Treehouse of Horror" is as much of a tradition around the spooky season as trick or treating. The commitment to upholding the annual "Treehouse of Horror" is a testament to the show's prolific run. On its 35th edition, the most recent "Treehouse of Horror" episode featured a timely reference to another pop culture icon that recently hit the big screen. Everyone's favorite symbiotic anti-hero, Venom, starring in one last hurrah in Venom: The Last Dance, was the basis for the Season 35 episode's final segment, titled "Denim." Needless to say, Venom receiving a Simpsons touch is more humorous than anything seen in the Tom Hardy movies, despite their best efforts to be unapologetically goofy.

"Treehouse of Horror" Returned on 'The Simpsons' With a Parody of 'Venom'

The Simpsons' riff on The Twilight Zone is one of the most consistently enjoyable facets of the Matt Groening series since its inception in Season 2. "Treehouse of Horror" maintains the sharp cleverness and biting satire of the mainline series through a genre lens, as the anthology-based series infuses farcical horror, science-fiction, and fantasy/supernatural. Operating as a sandbox for writers to squeeze in darker material, "Treehouse of Horror" has amassed enough of a legacy and following to exist as its series, which is removed from the show's continuity.

Airing on November 3, "Treehouse of Horror XXXV", like its predecessors, contains three short stories. "The Information Rage," keeping up with current events, sees Springfield terrorized by giant monsters powered by hot rage stemming from political discourse. In the second segment, "The Fall of the House of Monty," Mr. Burns is haunted by the apparitions of his mistreated workers. Closing out the episode is "Denin," a Venom parody following Homer (Dan Castellaneta) being possessed by a pair of denim jeans brought to life with mythical powers. The episode's main event arrived with much anticipation, as a crossover with Venom was announced by showrunner Matt Selman at San Diego Comic-Con in July. Most inspiring of all relating to this announcement was the show's team-up with animation production company Stoopid Buddy of Robot Chicken fame to design stop-motion animation effects for the symbiotic jeans.

A Denim Pair of Jeans Gives Homer Simpson New Powers in "Denim"

Browsing the jean catalog at a department store, Homer is skeptical that he'll find the right pair of jeans for him. Outside the store, a warp hole unzips and releases a stop-motion pair of fresh denim, and ends up in Homer's possession. Homer, who previously embodied Eddie Brock's down-on-his-luck attitude, develops a stroke of confidence thanks to a sudden second voice popping into his head. Like Venom, these jeans become Homer's devilish alter ego. Possessing Venom's deep and garbled voice, the entity tells Homer, "I am DENIM." Loosely re-creating the closing moment in the first Venom film, Homer thwarts a robbery at a diner where Marge works. Instead of fighting street-level crime, these jeans inspire Homer to win Marge's (Julie Kavner) affection with slick dance moves and romantic courting.

It's no secret that current-day Simpsons will be hit or miss, but the "Denim" segment of the latest "Treehouse of Horror" provides old-school laughs with a modern touch. As a show reliant on tradition, the stop-motion effect of the Denim monster is distinct enough to leave an indelible impact without staining the classic visual aesthetic of The Simpsons. While the CGI goop in the Venom series leaves audiences wanting more, Denim provides a hilarious sight gag with the anthropomorphized jeans having expressing eyes and a mouth. In an ideal world, without the time constrictions of one segment of "Treehouse of Horror", the Denim would have made its way through Springfield and infected all our favorite characters.

Because the Tom Hardy-led Venom movies are innately silly and in on the joke, satirizing it with Simpsons-level sardonic humor might seem like a fool's errand. In "Denim," the titular parasite is nothing more than a supplemental force that allows Homer to perform flashy stunts and an alternate voice in his conscience. Scenes where Homer talks to Denim for support, like it's an old friend when sitting in Moe's Tavern or playing video games, also remind viewers of the most effective elements of the Venom movies. As an action blockbuster spectacle, Venom is egregiously nonsensical, and each movie loses steam anytime it needs to break for plot dynamics or an empty CGI battle. Whenever Tom Hardy is allowed to display his natural chemistry with the symbiote, the films shine as unexpected buddy comedies. The "Denim" segment of "Treehouse of Horror XXXV" crystalizes the silliness of Venom and the level of seriousness we ought to grant it.

The Simpsons Season 36 is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

