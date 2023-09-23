Not only is it common knowledge that The Simpsons has gone on for a ridiculously long time, but 20 years ago, people were probably already saying that The Simpsons had gone on for a ridiculously long time. The show technically started all the way back in 1989, and has most recently been renewed for 35th and 36th seasons. It debuted the same year Seinfeld did, and that show's been off the air for a quarter of a century.

As such, for as great as it once was, it's a regrettable reality that The Simpsons is like an old gray mare; she ain't what she used to be. The following episodes represent The Simpsons at its worst, as they're the lowest-rated of the show's 750 episodes, according to IMDb users.

10 "Clown in the Dumps"

Season 26, Episode 1 (2014)

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

There was a good deal of hype around the season 26 premiere, "Clown in the Dumps," as it was reported that the episode would feature a major character death. Airing in 2014, Game of Thrones was still a cultural phenomenon, so perhaps people's minds got racing at the prospect of someone important biting the dust.

It turned out to be Krusty's dad, Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, who'd really only been in a handful of episodes. People being let down by the "reveal" might explain the poor rating on IMDb to some extent, though the episode does at least contain a very memorable couch gag, courtesy of guest animator Don Hertzfeldt.

9 "I'm Just a Girl Who Can't Say D'oh"

Season 30, Episode 20 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

It's unlikely anyone in 1989 would've imagined new Simpsons episodes airing approximately 30 years later, but "I'm Just a Girl Who Can't Say D'oh" and various other episodes made that a reality. Its main plot revolves around Marge becoming the director of Springfield's theater, while a subplot sees Homer taking his 30-year-old infant daughter, Maggie, to a baby class.

As episodes below will also show, The Simpsons tackling music tends to be contentious, which might explain the tepid reaction to this episode. Part of the theater plot here references Hamilton, which was admittedly huge at the time, though little humor or cleverness came from it being commented on here.

8 "Yokel Hero"

Season 32, Episode 14 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

Speaking of The Simpsons and not very good music, "Yokel Hero" is about Springfield's favorite redneck, Cletus, becoming an overnight success as a musician. It's one of many post-season 30 episodes that can make one wonder why The Simpsons has a 35th season on the way, because here in season 32, it already feels ridiculous.

The plot also involves Homer becoming a manager for Cletus, and it mines a little comedy out of the dynamic that ensues, even if it ultimately ends up feeling a little plodding by the end. It's another late-era Simpsons episode that probably wouldn't stand as a single person's favorite half-hour; maybe even cracking a personal top 100 would be a stretch.

7 "The Musk Who Fell to Earth"

Season 26, Episode 12 (2015)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

There's always a risk when bringing a high-profile public figure onto a show like The Simpsons to have them play a fictionalized version of themselves. Such is the case for season 26's "The Musk Who Fell to Earth," which does indeed feature contentious billionaire Elon Musk visiting Springfield, befriending Homer, and clashing with Springfield's own ultra-wealthy Mr. Burns.

It's natural that not everyone's going to react well to such a move, even if it's likely to drum up some publicity and possibly decent ratings for the show when it does such a thing. It's also simply not a very good episode, perhaps only scoring the scarcest of points for referencing the 1970s cult classic The Man Who Fell to Earth in its episode title.

6 "Fan-ily Feud"

Season 34, Episode 18 (2023)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

"Fan-ily Feud' might be another Simpsons episode that provides a strong argument for the show needing to stay away from music. Here, the premise is about Homer clashing with a trendy pop singer, publicly speaking out against her in a way that gets him incredible backlash from her fiercely loyal fans.

If there's any credit to be given, at least there's no stunt-casting here, with no singer playing themselves, for example. Other than that, it's not an episode deserving of much praise, and it can't even do the bare minimum of having a pun in its title that even just comes close to working. It's safe to say that no one on IMDb's a fan of "Fan-ily Feud."

5 "Gump Roast"

Season 13, Episode 17 (2002)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Though most low-rated episodes of The Simpsons aired in the last 20 years, a few from the show's earlier days (or at least nearer to the start of the show's decline) also rank poorly. One of these is "Gump Roast," and it might've felt like a "late era" Simpsons episode at one point, but it currently sits as its 286th of 750.

The reason for this having a low rating despite being in a not-entirely terrible season of the show is because it's a dread clip show episode. The framing device involves the people of Springfield giving Homer a roast, which then leads to various flashbacks of scenes from past episodes. It's entirely skippable, with those who have sat through it clearly "rewarding" it with low ratings on IMDb.

4 "Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy"

Season 30, Episode 18 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

There's a season 2 episode of The Simpsons called "Itchy & Scratchy & Marge" which, while not a full-on classic, is still a very good one released during the show's early years. Nearly 30 years later came an episode called "Bart vs. Itchy & Scratchy," and despite the similar title, it's nowhere near the level of that other episode.

It's about Bart and his friends reacting negatively to the idea of an all-female reboot of Itchy and Scratchy, though Bart's allegiances change when he ends up enjoying the show. Judging by how many IMDb user reviews there are, it's probable that the episode has a low rating because it tackles a contentious social/cultural issue. Regardless of whether it does it well or poorly, such an episode is destined to get some people giving it a bad rating.

3 "All Singing, All Dancing"

Season 9, Episode 11 (1998)

IMDb Rating: 5.0/10

One of the few 20th-century Simpsons episodes to have a noticeably low rating, "All Singing, All Dancing" combines two things that don't always go over well. For one, it's another clip show episode, and in addition, it's specifically about recounting (and replaying) various musical-related scenes from the show's first 8.5 seasons.

It shows that even when the show was still generally good, it could misfire every now and then. It's perhaps slightly more creative than your completely average clip show episode premise might be, but it still feels inconsequential to watch for fans who've otherwise seen all the episodes, besides poking fun at the bizarre musical Western that is Paint Your Wagon.

2 "The Star of the Backstage"

Season 33, Episode 1 (2021)

IMDb Rating: 4.4/10

Season 33 got off to a rough start with "The Star of the Backstage," which once again has a premise based around music. Here, the main plot sees Marge reviving a musical she remembers taking part in during high school, only to find an old rival returning and stirring up intense feelings she had in her youth.

This turns it into something of a musical episode, which, for most shows, tends to provide a highlight or lowlight overall. In the case of "The Start of the Backstage," it's pretty easy to call this one a lowlight for The Simpsons, though it drummed up a certain amount of publicity and anticipation and did well ratings-wise for an episode this late in the show's run.

1 "Lisa Goes Gaga"

Season 23, Episode 22 (2012)

IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

Having both a music focus and featuring a one-off high-profile guest star, "Lisa Goes Gaga" was really playing with fire. Such things have backfired for The Simpsons, as some aforementioned episodes have shown, but these qualities backfired the most in tandem with this season 23 finale, which features pop superstar Lady Gaga playing herself.

It's ironic that the episode is the least popular on IMDb, because the premise revolves around Lisa Simpson being the least popular student in Springfield, leading Lady Gaga to come to town to boost her self-esteem. It's all a bit much, and has become infamous, even among other Simpsons episodes not within the show's glory years. As such, it's not too surprising to see it be the lowest-rated on IMDb.

