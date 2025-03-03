The Simpsons is among the most influential television shows of all time, as it completely redefined what comedy could look like, particularly within the realm of animation. Although The Simpsons was certainly aimed at lampooning the formulaic nature of “nuclear family” sitcoms that had been popular in the previous decades, it also developed its own style of animation that spawned many imitators. Without The Simpsons, there would be no Family Guy, South Park, Rick and Morty, BoJack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, or American Dad.

The Simpsons is quite inconsistent when it comes to quality, as it is really only the first ten seasons of the show that fans refer to as its “golden age.” Although there have been the occasional new episodes that still feel like classic The Simpsons, the show does sometimes debut very disappointing seasons. Here are the ten worst The Simpsons seasons, ranked.