The future of The Sims is in limbo, at least when it comes to video games. The Maxis-developed, Electronic Arts-published franchise's last mainline installment, The Sims 4, was released in 2014 and has gotten plenty of support through expansions in the years since, while the prospect of a new game has been left firmly on the horizon. A proper fifth installment isn't in the cards for EA, as they pivot toward the "next generation of Sims" with Project Rene, which is still years away from release. In the meantime, however, the life simulator series is spreading to a new, strange frontier. Goliath Games, the company behind Rummikub and Wordsearch, among other games, is developing a Sims board game that is set to hit store shelves this fall.

Little is known about the tabletop title yet outside a press release from Toy World Magazine that promises it will recreate the games' "spirit of creativity, self-expression, and gameplay" in a new format. While it's not uncommon for video games to leap into the world of board games, as seen with Fallout, Slay the Spire, and Bloodborne, among many others, this will mark The Sims' first foray into the space. Starting with the original sandbox title released in 2000, the games allow players to create virtual people, build houses for them, and generally simulate their lives while trying to meet their needs and set them up for success. Reportedly, the tabletop version will allow similar character creation with goals of meeting your respective Sim's aspirations, starting relationships, and meeting iconic characters from their electronic counterparts.