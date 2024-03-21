The Big Picture Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is bringing The Sims video game to the big screen with Loki's Kate Herron on board.

The Sims allows players to "simulate" life, manage needs, pursue careers, build relationships, and design homes in a sandbox environment.

The game's ability to foster creativity and empathy, along with its lack of a set storyline, leaves room for endless possibilities in the upcoming film adaptation.

In news sure to make fans go woohoo, Margot Robbie is taking a step beyond Barbie and into the likes of Willow Creek and Ocean Bay, as she and her LuckyChap Entertainment production company, are setting the stage to adapt one of the most beloved and best-selling video games of all time into a feature film: The Sims. Adding to the excitement, Kate Herron, known for her superb work on Loki, is on board to pen the screenplay alongside Briony Redman, with the pair having previously collaborated on an episode of Doctor Who. The news was first reported in The InSneider newsletter.

Now it begs the question — what on Earth will this movie even be? Well, if we're getting a Minecraft movie, we can suppose all bets are off. Given the ability to create a virtual world and teach your chosen Sim how to live the life you might want to, it's possible that the film might resemble something akin to a crossover between Barbie and Free Guy, the action comedy from Ryan Reynolds which saw a non-playable character in a video game gain sentience and become more human. Robbie has a keen eye for a promising project, while Herron has shown she has a firm grasp on outside-the-box thinking and unusual subject matters.

What Is 'The Sims'?

The Sims is a life simulation video game series, in which the player creates virtual people and essentially lives out a simulated life. At its core, The Sims allows players to simulate life from the mundane to the extraordinary. This includes managing basic needs such as hunger and hygiene, pursuing careers, building relationships, and designing homes. The game provides a sandbox environment where the only limit is often the player's imagination.

Since its first release in 2000, the series has evolved through several main titles (The Sims through The Sims 4) and numerous spin-offs, maintaining a passionate fanbase and significant cultural impact. It's celebrated not just for its gameplay mechanics but also for its ability to foster creativity, empathy, and a deeper understanding of daily life and human interaction, the sort of thing that would obviously appeal to the team that made a film like Barbie.

While The Sims doesn't have a set storyline, it encourages players to create their own narratives and scenarios for their Sims. This might involve guiding a Sim through their career ladder, building a family across generations, or even concocting more whimsical or bizarre situations. The game's expansions often introduce new themes, locations, and life situations to explore, such as attending university, experiencing city life, or embarking on supernatural adventures.

