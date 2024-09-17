The plumbobs will soon be in full force. Amazon MGM Studios has announced that it has officially greenlit the development of The Sims, an upcoming film based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name from Electronic Arts. Details on the film remain slim, but it features an all-star production team led by Margot Robbie, who is no stranger to success coming off the massive blockbuster Barbie film last year.

No plot points for the film have been revealed yet, but it is set to be based around The Sims, a "life simulation" video game series that allows players to build houses, raise families and foster relationships in a virtual world. The franchise has become massively successful and remains one of the best-selling video game series ever, and has spawned a variety of spin-off games. Many of the elements of the game, such as the gibberish-like 'Simlish' language that the Sims speak, the aforementioned green plumbobs, and 'woohooing' between players, have become iconic parts of video game lexicon. The game itself is "very much rooted in The Sims universe," EA vice president and The Sims general manager Kate Gorman told Variety. "It's a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years."

The film landed at Amazon MGM earlier this year and will be directed by Kate Herron, best known for her work directing and executive producing the Disney+ series Loki. Herron will direct from a script she wrote with Briony Redman. Robbie, who was reportedly instrumental in bringing the film to life, will produce the film for her LuckyChap entertainment banner alongside Vertigo Entertainment and Electronic Arts' The Sims team. Herron and Redman will executive produce.

Margot Robbie and LuckyChap Have Been on a Hot Streak

No casting has been announced for The Sims yet, but the film has a creative force behind it in Robbie. The Australian actress has become one of the most in-demand Hollywood stars of the modern era and soared to new heights by starring in Barbie, which her LuckChap banner also produced. The film became a cultural phenomenon and was the highest-grossing film ever released by Warner Bros. The massive success of Barbie helped cement Robbie as one of the leading stars, if not the leading star, of the industry.

Robbie is also staying busy with projects at LuckyChap; the production company recently continued its relationship with Amazon MGM for the comedy film My Old Ass starring Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella. The company is also working on numerous other films, including an adaptation of the comic hero Avengelyne to be directed by Olivia Wilde, as well as another adaptation of a classic game with an in-the-works Monopoly film. The company has also been dipping its toes into television and produced the upcoming Netflix series Sirens starring Julianne Moore and Milly Alcock.

No release window for The Sims has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can watch Margot Robbie in Barbie on Max.

