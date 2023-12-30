The Big Picture The third season of Single's Inferno introduces a major twist that makes it harder for basketball player Lee Gwan-hee to find love.

The cast members struggle with the difficult living conditions in the inferno, including cooking their meals with fire and sleeping in small metal shelters.

Gwan-hee is torn between three women and may be leading them on, causing anger and conflicts among the cast.

Spoiler Alert for the first 3 episodes of Single's Inferno 3!

The dating reality TV show, Single's Inferno has single men and women living on an island with the bare essentials. They have limited food and sometimes have to go on a long walk for water on the Netflix show. The goal is that the men and women pick someone as their date to paradise. But if the person chooses someone else, then they'll be stuck on the hot island. The cast isn't allowed to reveal their age or occupation in the inferno, so their conversation is limited.

The fortunate cast members can talk openly away from the inferno. Paradise is a hotel where the chosen pair stay for the night. They order delicious meals, have access to pools, and more. Basketball player Lee Gwan-hee unsurprisingly went to paradise immediately. But the new season has a major twist that could make it harder for him to find love.

Single's Inferno Nine people who co-live on an island and try to find the love of their life. Release Date December 18, 2021 Cast Kevin Matsumoto , Jin Kyeong Hong , Lindsey Rodriguez , Kim Jin Young Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-PG Seasons 3

What Is the Single's Inferno 3 Twist?

Image via Netflix

The first episode showed the inferno was even worse than previous seasons. There is no longer a kitchen with a sink and stove. Instead, the cast would make fire with a flint to cook their meals. The premiere showed the singles struggling to eat large raw carrots because of this change. Some gave up on eating the vegetables completely. Also, the cast no longer have their beautiful tents. They sleep in small shelters that are designed to look like they're made of metal.

The season started with Kim Gyu-ri, Choi Hye-seon, Choi Min-woo, Lee Jin-seok, An Min-young, and Gwan-hee meeting each other. They picked who they wanted to go to paradise with at the end of their lunch. But it wasn't until they had to return to the inferno did they realized more singles were sitting in a different inferno. Hye-seon met Park Min-kyu from the other inferno who went back to her island. Min-kyu previously stayed with Son Won-ik, Yun Ha-bin, Yun Ha-jeong, and Yu Si-eun.

In the first episode, Hye-seon and Gwan-hee had a good time together. She assured him she wouldn't hold a grudge against him in the future if they didn't work out. She later said it's scary for someone to only focus on her instead of getting to know other women. She wants to get to know the men to make a decision down the line. But the basketball player and the student were separated into different infernos. So they can't keep in touch before going to paradise with other people. This separation will test the connections between the stars much more than in the previous format.

There is another pair that is also immediately getting tested. Min-kyu connected with Ha-jeong during their lunch in the inferno where she helped him find sweet carrots to eat. Ha-jeon revealed she's 26 years old and works in the office of a clothing company. Min-kyu is 34 and works as a police officer and a member of the Korean Coast Guard. They agreed after their night together that they'd return to paradise together. However, they were separated and forced to meet new people. Ha-jeong reminded him that they're supposed to chat with other people, so she'd keep her options open, like Hye-seon.

Lee Gwan-hee Will Be Torn Between Three Women in Single's Inferno 3

Image via Netflix

After the shock wore off, the singles got to know the newcomers to their beach. They then chose someone for paradise again. This time Min-kyu matched with 28-year-old model Gyu-ri. Min-kyu was happy she laughed at his joke, and they found out they were both looking for a partner who would help motivate them. At the end of the night, Gyu-ri said it would be sad if he left for the other inferno.

Gwan-hee also went to paradise for a second time with Ha-jeong. They playfully teased each other throughout the night by fighting over where to sleep. They agreed that when they met in the car in paradise they felt like they'd go back together. Gwan-hee wondered if it was "love at first sight." But was he so quick to forget about Hye-seon?

Episode 3 ended with a teaser of future episodes. The two infernos will become one. Gwan-hee admits there are three women he's attracted to now. There is a clip of a woman saying she's angry at him for his actions. It looks like the basketball player isn't handling the consequences of the twist well. He has got to make more connections than the other singles, but he might be leading the ladies on too much.

New episodes of Single's Inferno 3 will be released on Netflix every Tuesday.

Watch on Netflix