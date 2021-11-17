Fans of USA Network’s The Sinner will need to relish in the final four episodes of the current fourth season as, after its extended season four (and now series) finale on December 1, it will be lights out on the show starring Bill Pullman, Deadline reports. Prior to the December 1 finale, the last two episodes are set to air on November 17 and November 24 and will hopefully give the series a proper wrap-up.

The show initially took its plot from Petra Hammesfahr’s novel by the same name for its first season before forging its own path for the subsequent three seasons. The show centers around Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman), as he investigates crimes committed by unexpected offenders and searches to figure out what drove the perpetrators to commit the crime. With each new season, there is a new cast introduced, except for Pullman who has returned to reprise his role each year.

The cancellation comes following years (14 to be exact) of the network coming in at the number one spot for entertainment-based cable networks with USA airing hit after hit of acclaimed shows such as Monk, Burn Notice, Psych, Suits, and Mr. Robot. The ending of The Sinner will mark the end of an era as it is USA’s final network-created original scripted series that was still broadcasting. USA’s other scripted series airing right now, Chucky which is based on the film franchise, shares its home with SYFY.

The network will still have original reality programming with fan favorites like Chrisley Knows Best and Miz & Mrs. along with WWE Raw and its soon-to-be major takeover of NBCSN’s sports programming when NBCSN goes dark on December 31.

Of the cancellation of The Sinner, creator and executive producer Derek Simonds said, “It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons. UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season. A huge thank you to my partner-in-crime, Bill Pullman, and to the talented actors, writers, directors, and crew who gave their all to help realize this show. It’s been an incredible journey.”

What began as an eight-part miniseries has had a successful four-season run bringing in loads of critical acclaim and high ratings as well as Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. We’ll be sad to see the stories surrounding Harry Ambrose go, but will keep our eyes on USA to see what they may come up with next.

'The Sinner' Review: Season 3 Focuses on a Haunting Friendship Season 3 of 'The Sinner' will make you question how you’re living your life and if your friends are helping, hurting, or haunting you.

