High school can be hell, and nothing gets you to hell faster than the seven deadly sins. And that's not just true of in theology; in this case, I'm talking about The Sinners, the feature directorial debut from Courtney Paige about a group of teenage girls who rebel against the strictures of their religious school by deciding to embody the seven deadly sins. Dubbing themselves The Sins, and when they become the targets of a mystery killer after a prank gone wrong, high school is looking more hellish than ever.

With The Sinners headed to VOD this week, we've got an exclusive clip introducing the whole dang gang in style. If that plot description was giving you 90s teen thriller vibes, that's definitely not an accident - Paige cites Jawbreaker, Cruel Intentions, and Scream as inspirations in her director's statement, and I think the clip below will give you a pretty good idea why.

Starring Kaitlyn Bernard, Brenna Llewellyn, Brenna Coates, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jasmine Randhawa, Carly Fawcett, Natalie Malaika, Aleks Paunovic, and Lochlyn Munro, The Sinners arrives On Demand on February 19.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Seven girls from a religious high school decide to rebel by starting a cult where they embody the seven deadly sins. Grace Carver, the pastor’s daughter and most popular girl in school, discovers her friend is about to air out all of their dirty little secrets. Action must be taken. As a scare tactic, the girls kidnap Aubrey, but in the heat of an argument, she goes missing. As their friend group begins to go dwindle one by one, Grace and the remaining cult members realize there’s a much darker secret behind their small town. The girls question whether they’ll survive the rest of the school year and investigate the mystery behind the missing bodies. If they can’t figure it out, they could be suspects, or worse, victims.

