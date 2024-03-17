The Big Picture The Sisters Brothers is a unique Western showcasing brotherly love and the futility of the American dream.

The film boasts amazing performances by Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal, whose characters serve as a representation of positive masculinity.

Strong performances from John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix add depth to their respective characters, whose brotherly connection is one of the highlights of the film.

While it was once considered one of the most fundamental genres within the film industry, Western films have somewhat declined within the 21st century. Although revisionist Westerns like Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained and Andrew Dominik’s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford have certainly earned press based on the names attached to them, most modern Westerns have had to settle for being “cult hits” in a cinematic market that seems to favor films based on previously existing franchises. Given that Westerns are more popular on television than ever before, it’s unfortunate that many films set during the frontier era have seemed to pass most audiences by. While it was largely underseen and undiscussed on its initial release, The Sisters Brothers is a thoughtful homage to classic Westerns that analyzes masculinity and the changing of societal norms.

The Sisters Brothers Eli and Charlie Sisters, an infamous duo of gunslinging assassins, chase a gold prospector and his unexpected ally in 1850s Oregon. Release Date September 19, 2018 Director Jacques Audiard Cast John C. Reilly , Joaquin Phoenix , Jake Gyllenhaal , Riz Ahmed , Graham Root , Allison Tolman Runtime 121 Main Genre Western Writers Jacques Audiard , Thomas Bidegain , Patrick Dewitt

What Is 'The Sisters Brothers' About?

Set during the decade before the Civil War tore the United States apart, The Sisters Brothers follows the brothers Eli (John C. Reilly) and Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix), who work as bounty hunters for a wealthy Commodore (Rutger Hauer). While Eli harbors dreams of settling down and starting a family, he’s concerned that his brother’s wild, erratic behavior will end up getting them both into trouble. Neither brother considers themselves to be particularly malevolent, but their expert tracking skills and lethal practices have made them some of the most feared men in the southern territories. Unlike most movies about bounty hunters, The Sisters Brothers shows the inherent unsustainability of leveraging one’s lethal skills for profit. As there is no consistency to the Sisters brothers’ clients, the two men often feel that their life’s work has amounted to nothing.

Although they’ve dealt with their fair share of elusive bandits, the Sisters brothers’ latest assignment is to track down the illustrious inventor Hermann Warm (Riz Ahmed), who travels to California to take part in the Gold Rush. While Warm’s wagon trail also sparks the attention of the private investigator John Morris (Jake Gyllenhaal), the two men end up joining forces when they realize that they have the same goal. Warm suggests that his invention will allow them to form a utopian society in Dallas, and Morris is excited by the possibility of leaving the rigors of his profession behind. While stylistically the film is indebted to many classic Westerns, The Sisters Brothers contradicts traditional Western archetypes with its positive depiction of masculinity. The sincere connection, and potential romantic undertones, between Warm and Morris makes their mission more exciting than a traditional “hunt for gold” narrative would ever be.

Although it’s initially expected that the Sisters brothers will come into conflict with Warm and Morris, The Sisters Brothers is one of the rare Westerns where the characters are united in their goal. While the film is not light on shootouts, as Charlie’s knack for starting fights attracts some attention from rival bounty hunters and lawmen, the story focuses on how four men of different backgrounds come together to search for a mutually beneficial future. It’s a tragic commentary on the futility of the “American dream,” as the paradise the characters are seeking is ultimately undone by the inherently volatile nature of their work.

'The Sisters Brothers' Has Amazing Cast Performances

Although the film is far slower than many other entries within the genre, The Sisters Brothers succeeds in painting a unique portrayal of brotherly love. The connection between Eli and Charlie is gut-wrenching, as despite their frequent arguments, there’s an underlying level of affection between them. Reilly delivers an amazing performance that embodies the loneliness that his profession entails; while his dreams of finding love are sincere, he knows within his heart that he does not have the merit to be a good family man. While protecting Charlie may give him the opportunity to show his responsibilities, he’s often reminded that his life is built on avoiding danger, and not on creating a lasting relationship.

Although he’s certainly given many great performances, Phoenix’s role in The Sisters Brothers is one of the most underrated of his entire career. Unlike Eli, who claims to hold himself to a higher moral standard, Charlie seems to live every day like it's potentially his last. While Charlie’s rude and obnoxious behavior does add some comic relief to the film, Phoenix does a great job at showing how his most grating qualities are inadvertent; having never had to adjust to a “normal” life, Charlie has never learned manners or developed strong social skills. Even during the descent into Dallas, Charlie doesn’t have the capacity to imagine what a sustainable future looks like; he only acts out of pure loyalty to his brother.

'The Sisters Brothers' Highlights Positive Masculinity

Although they previously worked together to great success in Nightcrawler, Ahmed and Gyllenhaal make a very interesting duo in The Sisters Brothers. Both men are motivated by a deep sense of yearning; Hermann wants his inventions to be put to good use, and Morris begins to realize that he does not have the stomach to deal with the violence that is inherent within his profession. While neither character is particularly verbose, Ahmed and Gyllenhaal are such expressive actors that the empathetic nature of their relationship is evident. A few instances in which Hermann waxes poetic about the potential that their idealized society entails make for some of the film’s most beautiful passages.

Despite strong reviews out of the Venice Film Festival, The Sisters Brothers was the victim of a poor marketing campaign. Many of the trailers mischaracterized this sensitive, thought-provoking character study as an action-packed Western, which may have directed the wrong audience to the film. Given that it’s not a traditional summer blockbuster or a standard award season contender, The Sisters Brothers feels like a film made in a different era. However, fans of the Western genre that are interested in seeing archetypes inverted owe it to themselves to check out this underrated gem.

The Sisters Brothers is available to stream on Tubi.

Watch on Tubi